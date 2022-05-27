 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Booze, musicians, books, and weird crime are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, May 19-25 Amateur Carpentry Edition   (fark.com) divider line
8
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

104 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 27 May 2022 at 4:47 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1343

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
As Dad's health is getting worse, I'm doing what I can to keep him self-sufficient. He hasn't been able to hold his arm up to shave for a long time, so he has to put his foot on the sink and use his knee to brace himself. Unfortunately, he can no longer get his foot up to the 36" pedestal sink, so it's time for a new sink cabinet.

Until I looked at prices. Jeez, even the cheapo prefab stuff from Home Depot starts in the mid-$200s, and those are 32" high and I need 30". Which no one is making anymore.

So I watched a few YouTube videos and said "I can do that" and then I priced lumber. 3/4" oak plywood is almost $100/sheet right now, so this is gonna be pine. And if you've ever tried to build anything from pine, you know that softwoods are prone to splinters and ragged edges. Anyway, the cabinet is assembled and faced and now I'm working on the insanity that is getting drawers to fit just right so that the slides will move. And if anyone asks, I'll say I was going for the "rustic look".

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and your experiences with amateur carpentry.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Woohoo!
11 out of 11 correct, total points = 1010
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There definitely is a correlation to how slow it is at work and my quiz scores.  Slower week = higher score.  This should surprise no one.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.