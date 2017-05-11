 Skip to content
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, it's not like there was a black guy asleep in there.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe had the shooter had a small amount of marijuana on them, they would have broken down the door.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every single development just destroys EVERY f*cking pathetic, weak-kneed Republican response about guard and arming teachers and all that bullsh*t.

Every. Single. Update.
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story gets worse every few hours.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Every single development just destroys EVERY f*cking pathetic, weak-kneed Republican response about guard and arming teachers and all that bullsh*t.

Every. Single. Update.

Every. Single. Update.


But see, if we just had more people with bigger guns, they totally would have gun in and saved the day in time.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddammit.

I was trying not to read anything else because it's just destroying me, and then I see this headline.

Legally police are not bound to respond to a 911 call.

Legally police cannot be held responsible for murdering people except in extreme circumstances.

What the fark are we paying these arseholes for?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: Goddammit.

I was trying not to read anything else because it's just destroying me, and then I see this headline.

Legally police are not bound to respond to a 911 call.

Legally police cannot be held responsible for murdering people except in extreme circumstances.

What the fark are we paying these arseholes for?


Protection. Like when you pay the guy that comes to your shop and says it'd be a shame if there was a fire, but he's selling fire insurance.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Every single development just destroys EVERY f*cking pathetic, weak-kneed Republican response about guard and arming teachers and all that bullsh*t.

Every. Single. Update.

Every. Single. Update.


Republican logic: Clearly the problem is they didn't have enough guns to stop the shooter. We need to arm the children.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The elephant in the closet here is that civilian police officers are not obligated to sacrifice their lives to protect people. They may choose to do so out of a sense of duty, but at the end of the day it's just a job.

The reason we're pissed off is because police propaganda has falsely led us to believe police all carry that sense of duty and self sacrifice, so that we keep voting to fund them with our tax dollars. Certainly some do, but it's not required.

The only people required to sacrifice their lives for their country are military.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Maybe had the shooter had a small amount of marijuana on them, they would have broken down the door.


Or was throwing an underage kegger
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: The reason we're pissed off is because police propaganda has falsely led us to believe police all carry that sense of duty and self sacrifice, so that we keep voting to fund them with our tax dollars. Certainly some do, but it's not required.


Then we don't f*cking need police, as they serve absolutely NO purpose.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ham Sandvich: This story gets worse every few hours.


I think my favorite (as in 'makes me want to puke') take so far is "They would've gone in there, but people online have been mean to them and not making them feel like heroes so there was no reason for them to be heroic in any way."
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: NewportBarGuy: Every single development just destroys EVERY f*cking pathetic, weak-kneed Republican response about guard and arming teachers and all that bullsh*t.

Every. Single. Update.

But see, if we just had more people with bigger guns, they totally would have gun in and saved the day in time.


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or how about rather than turning this into yet another referendum on the stupidity of policing, we continue to focus on the fact that EASY ACCESS TO GUNS remains the problem?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: NewportBarGuy: Every single development just destroys EVERY f*cking pathetic, weak-kneed Republican response about guard and arming teachers and all that bullsh*t.

Every. Single. Update.

Republican logic: Clearly the problem is they didn't have enough guns to stop the shooter. We need to arm the children.


Arm them with guns that shoot tiny little guns that come out firing.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything is bigger in Texas, even the cowards.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to rant, but I'm honestly too outraged to do so. I cannot imagine the shiatstorm that's about to break over that community - their government failed them at a fundamental level, and nothing says "goddamned coward" like "hiding in a hallway while a gunman shoots kids."
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

make me some tea: The elephant in the closet here is that civilian police officers are not obligated to sacrifice their lives to protect people. They may choose to do so out of a sense of duty, but at the end of the day it's just a job.

The reason we're pissed off is because police propaganda has falsely led us to believe police all carry that sense of duty and self sacrifice, so that we keep voting to fund them with our tax dollars. Certainly some do, but it's not required.

The only people required to sacrifice their lives for their country are military.


Saw a tweet, I'll see if I can find it. Basically this:

If you are a police office, people don't care if you live or die when it comes to a school shooting. If kids die and you weren't willing to die instead of them YOU HAVE FAILED AND THAT IS HOW IT SHOULD BE. You shouldn't be a police officer.

Get a job that you can handle.

I don't care if police officers are stressed on their jobs! Or said better: I would be more than willing to help police officers with their stress if they were doing the farking right things. But they aren't. At every turn is failure. '

This is why people say defund the police: they aren't doing their jobs and are doing the literal opposite of what they should be doing.
 
Dangl1ng
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: Goddammit.

...
What the fark are we paying these arseholes for?


The police have their roots as slave hunters and goons hired by business to protect goods from other businesses and the public. Did you actually think they were here to protect your average citizens?
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bdub77: Or how about rather than turning this into yet another referendum on the stupidity of policing, we continue to focus on the fact that EASY ACCESS TO GUNS remains the problem?


We can walk and talk shiat at the same time, but yes. It's all made worse because it is easier to buy high powered armaments than marijuana.
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: Everything is bigger in Texas, even the cowards.


Especially the cowards.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 425x190]


it's what they're paid to do. no other job can you F up so bad and stay employed like Law Enforcement.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's just so painfully obvious what Texas is doing here. They want to blame anything and everything for this...teachers, "mental health", video games, unlocked doors...anything and everything except their stupid farking guns.

Looks...no one with half a brain thinks there's a catch-all solution to things like this.  Something this awful and complex requires two things: 1. farking effort and 2) a holistic approach using multiple vectors in hopes of mitigating a very real SCREAMING IN AGONY problem.

They have tried nothing and they are all out of ideas.

Jesus.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: Goddammit.

I was trying not to read anything else because it's just destroying me, and then I see this headline.

Legally police are not bound to respond to a 911 call.

Legally police cannot be held responsible for murdering people except in extreme circumstances.

What the fark are we paying these arseholes for?


The protection of property. To be more precise, the protection of rich people's property.
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Ham Sandvich: This story gets worse every few hours.

I think my favorite (as in 'makes me want to puke') take so far is "They would've gone in there, but people online have been mean to them and not making them feel like heroes so there was no reason for them to be heroic in any way."


If saving children from a murderer doesn't motivate someone to rip a door down with their fucking teeth if they have to, fuck being in the wrong line of work, are they even human?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bdub77: make me some tea: The reason we're pissed off is because police propaganda has falsely led us to believe police all carry that sense of duty and self sacrifice, so that we keep voting to fund them with our tax dollars. Certainly some do, but it's not required.

Then we don't f*cking need police, as they serve absolutely NO purpose.

Then we don't f*cking need police, as they serve absolutely NO purpose.


Bingo.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If this is his best attempt to make the Officers look good, how farking bad is the real story?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Makes the way these people behaved when Beto O'Rourke confronted them at their PR event even worse in retrospect.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Uvalde massacre happed one day before the anniversary of the George Floyd killing, where a cop was more than willing kill an unarmed, handcuffed, black person, while other cops did nothing to stop it. Yet in Tuesdays' school shooting, the cops there were in no hurry to stop an active threat at all.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's sad that the following snark is necessary, but aren't any of these kids Farkers? They would have gotten a better response if they called 911 and said a blah kid had stolen cigarettes.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fall on your swords you cowards!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: make me some tea: The elephant in the closet here is that civilian police officers are not obligated to sacrifice their lives to protect people. They may choose to do so out of a sense of duty, but at the end of the day it's just a job.

The reason we're pissed off is because police propaganda has falsely led us to believe police all carry that sense of duty and self sacrifice, so that we keep voting to fund them with our tax dollars. Certainly some do, but it's not required.

The only people required to sacrifice their lives for their country are military.

Saw a tweet, I'll see if I can find it. Basically this:

If you are a police office, people don't care if you live or die when it comes to a school shooting. If kids die and you weren't willing to die instead of them YOU HAVE FAILED AND THAT IS HOW IT SHOULD BE. You shouldn't be a police officer.

Get a job that you can handle.

I don't care if police officers are stressed on their jobs! Or said better: I would be more than willing to help police officers with their stress if they were doing the farking right things. But they aren't. At every turn is failure. '

This is why people say defund the police: they aren't doing their jobs and are doing the literal opposite of what they should be doing.


This realization certainly makes us question again why we spend so much money on city police departments. Seems like that money could be directed toward something more effective at making our communities better places to live.
 
culebra
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Even though 911 calls from kids in the building were rolling in at the time. All of these farkers are criminally negligent, and chose to beat up on distraught parents rather than put their precious little asses in danger.

What a pack of turds.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

culebra: Even though 911 calls from kids in the building were rolling in at the time. All of these farkers are criminally negligent, and chose to beat up on distraught parents rather than put their precious little asses in danger.

What a pack of turds.

What a pack of turds.


Bullies tend to avoid actual threats, but they were embarassed so they beat up someone nearby.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bdub77: make me some tea: The reason we're pissed off is because police propaganda has falsely led us to believe police all carry that sense of duty and self sacrifice, so that we keep voting to fund them with our tax dollars. Certainly some do, but it's not required.

Then we don't f*cking need police, as they serve absolutely NO purpose.

Then we don't f*cking need police, as they serve absolutely NO purpose.


Welcome to reality.
 
Keith Dudemeister
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
None of the dudes I have flagged as "Cop Bootlicker" or some variation seem to be showing up in these threads. Weird.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
they should have sent in a few pizza delivery drivers or convenience store clerks. they face far more danger than any cop on a regular basis (look it up), and they actually make more money than they cost.  think about the fact that those pigs eat 40% of the entire city budget, and do jack shiat for anyone.


//ACAB
///FTP
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Meanwhile the Sherriff is acting as if the shooter's "group gaming" is suspicious as a cause of this.

The "group game" in question? Stardew Valley.

Ignorant farks.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dangl1ng: The police have their roots as slave hunters and goons hired by business to protect goods from other businesses and the public


don't forget about putting down labor unrest & enforcing foreclosure evictions.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sack the police. Take away their pensions. They. Need. To. Pay. For. Their. Cowardice.
 
links136
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

scumm: they should have sent in a few pizza delivery drivers or convenience store clerks. they face far more danger than any cop on a regular basis (look it up), and they actually make more money than they cost.  think about the fact that those pigs eat 40% of the entire city budget, and do jack shiat for anyone.


//ACAB
///FTP


//ACAB
///FTP


Or they should have said there's an abortion happening in one of the classrooms. Entire state police would have shown up.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If only those officers had guns to protect themselves and everyone else.

Wait...what?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: Goddammit.
I was trying not to read anything else because it's just destroying me, and then I see this headline.
Legally police are not bound to respond to a 911 call.
Legally police cannot be held responsible for murdering people except in extreme circumstances.
What the fark are we paying these arseholes for?


So rich white people feel safe. Literally.

As ridiculous as some of the "progressive" posturing is, they're not wrong about that.

The police are now, clearly, basically protection for rich white people and nobody else. And it seems that's all they've ever been.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm all for the well-deserved rage at the police, but I fear the media will only focus on that and not the easy access to guns like always.
 
bthom37
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Every single development just destroys EVERY f*cking pathetic, weak-kneed Republican response about guard and arming teachers and all that bullsh*t.

Every. Single. Update.

Every. Single. Update.


I always hoped for the scales to fall from people's eyes regarding cops in this country.

But not like this.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

skinink: The Uvalde massacre happed one day before the anniversary of the George Floyd killing, where a cop was more than willing kill an unarmed, handcuffed, black person, while other cops did nothing to stop it. Yet in Tuesdays' school shooting, the cops there were in no hurry to stop an active threat at all.


And just after we finished celebrating National Police Week (May 11-17)
 
