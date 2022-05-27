 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Texas Department of Public Safety Director bails on Uvalde police. "It was not the right decision. It was the wrong decision. Period ... We believe there should have been an entry. We don't have time,"   (abc7.com) divider line
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's some fine police work, Lou.  Or not, as the case may be.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


//blue lives scatter
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
God damn it, Beto got to this guy.
 
bthom37
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ya think?

Also, if a state official is willing to admit this already, we're only going to find out more nightmarish information about the police response.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: That's some fine police work, Lou.  Or not, as the case may be.


Even Chief Wiggum would have done something.
 
guinsu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bthom37: Ya think?

Also, if a state official is willing to admit this already, we're only going to find out more nightmarish information about the police response.


I wonder how many kids the cops murdered and are covering up?
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Didn't realize they had called in the border patrol and had not done it themselves.

Very small consolation but I hope all the decision makers were fired
 
El_Dan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Additionally, over a dozen people told ABC News that Ramos sent them concerning messages across multiple social media platforms in the days leading up to the massacre.

How the fark does that not provoke some kind of intervention?
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I dunno, maybe the parents are to blame for not properly arming and training their children. But this is a viewpoint I dare bring to light lest someone start complaining about age limits at gun ranges.
 
bambi121899
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Didn't realize they had called in the border patrol and had not done it themselves.

Very small consolation but I hope all the decision makers were fired


...out of a cannon into the sun.
 
zbtop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When a literal Federal goon squad has to be the ones to resolve a situation like this, despite an array of well armed school, city, and state agencies on hand, I'm not sure why Texas thinks anyone should listen to another bleating rant about "states rights" when they refuse to exercise said rights when given their dream opportunity to do so.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I have zero idea how to edit these things but this meme is ripe for updating about cops at Uvalde

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This entire PD will end up disbanded. They are now legendary cowards, and nothing will change that. Burn it to the ground, salt the earth, and start a new department fresh.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It seems to me that the main reason you wouldn't go in for over an hour is you are waiting for them to bleed out so witnesses can't say where the shots were coming from.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image 850x210]


took a minute to notice the heads

//LOL
 
OddLlama
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rudemix: I have zero idea how to edit these things but this meme is ripe for updating about cops at Uvalde

[Fark user image 468x456]


https://imgflip.com/memetemplate/328720663/I-Would-Like-To-Say-Thanks
 
steklo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: This entire PD will end up disbanded. They are now legendary cowards, and nothing will change that. Burn it to the ground, salt the earth, and start a new department fresh.


I said it yesterday.

If this small town actually hated the way this police department handled (or not handled) this school shooting, someone would've burned down the police station by now.
 
skyotter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

steklo: Private_Citizen: This entire PD will end up disbanded. They are now legendary cowards, and nothing will change that. Burn it to the ground, salt the earth, and start a new department fresh.

I said it yesterday.

If this small town actually hated the way this police department handled (or not handled) this school shooting, someone would've burned down the police station by now.


The Uvalde PD has called in outside police to protect them from the people.
Trust me, the town is Blind with Rage over the cowardice of the Uvalde PD.
 
