(Twitter)   Timeline of events in Texas shooting
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There is 3 schools in Uvalde and 6 full time armed school district police officers. Uvalde police SWAT team publicly trained for an active shooter in the elementary school publicly. So armed police officers assigned to schools and a trained SWAT team exactly what republicans say is all that is needed to stop school shootings.
The police taking a lunch break before addressing an active shooter is problematic maybe the lunch break was sponsored by the NRA.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More than 100 rounds fired in two minutes between 11:33 and 11:35. I'm certainly glad our founding fathers protected our inalienable constitutional right to let unstable 18-year-olds buy rapid-firing semi-automatic weapons and high capacity magazines. That's totes the use case they had in mind with that whole militia / fear of tyranny thing.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering this is what the police are saying, the headline needs an asterisk.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm certainly glad we got to the bottom of this by pointing out the first extremely important order of business, what time the teacher propped open the door.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's unreasonable to expect someone to die for someone else's children. That's why the guns have to go. Any other argument based on arming teacher or some other bullshiat is based on the idea that someone else has an obligation to risk their lives to save someone else's. I get it; the cops wanted to get home to their own kids. We can't fault them for that. Nobody should be expected to die for anyone else.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: It's unreasonable to expect someone to die for someone else's children. That's why the guns have to go. Any other argument based on arming teacher or some other bullshiat is based on the idea that someone else has an obligation to risk their lives to save someone else's. I get it; the cops wanted to get home to their own kids. We can't fault them for that. Nobody should be expected to die for anyone else.


yeah I'm less about yelling at the cops and more and pointing at this (and the Buffalo shooting) and saying see, the good guy with a gun argument is pure 100% bullshiat.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: It's unreasonable to expect someone to die for someone else's children.


It's not like police are drafted or conscripted. They're volunteers.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: giantmeteor: It's unreasonable to expect someone to die for someone else's children.

It's not like police are drafted or conscripted. They're volunteers.


I don't think they volunteered to run headlong into a hail of bullets to save schoolchildren from a maniac. Accepting that your job comes with the risk of death isn't the same thing as willingly doing something that would be blatantly suicidal.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: AdmirableSnackbar: giantmeteor: It's unreasonable to expect someone to die for someone else's children.

It's not like police are drafted or conscripted. They're volunteers.

I don't think they volunteered to run headlong into a hail of bullets to save schoolchildren from a maniac. Accepting that your job comes with the risk of death isn't the same thing as willingly doing something that would be blatantly suicidal.


The top 10 deadliest jobs in the US doesn't even include police. The cowards that didn't even follow Police policy will not even be reprimanded. The school district police officer that failed to be on his post and can be directly attributed to deaths is not even going to lose his job and if he did another department would hire him.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: AdmirableSnackbar: giantmeteor: It's unreasonable to expect someone to die for someone else's children.

It's not like police are drafted or conscripted. They're volunteers.

I don't think they volunteered to run headlong into a hail of bullets to save schoolchildren from a maniac. Accepting that your job comes with the risk of death isn't the same thing as willingly doing something that would be blatantly suicidal.


In America? In TEXAS?

Remember how cops love to say they put their lives on the line to protect us? Sometimes that means run headlong into a hail of bullets to save schoolchildren. That's the possibility they accept when they accept the badge and the complete lack of accountability that goes with it.

Of course, these farking pigs did not accept that responsibility and should do the honorable thing now.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
11:35 - 7 police officers enter the school, locate locked door, and take fire.
12:50 - They finally breach the door (Using the Janitor's keys) and kill the suspect.

In an hour and 15 minutes, no one thought of any other way to get through that door? It took an hour and 15 minutes to locate the janitor and retrieve the keys?

/Do they use bank vault doors or some shiat in that school?
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: giantmeteor: It's unreasonable to expect someone to die for someone else's children. That's why the guns have to go. Any other argument based on arming teacher or some other bullshiat is based on the idea that someone else has an obligation to risk their lives to save someone else's. I get it; the cops wanted to get home to their own kids. We can't fault them for that. Nobody should be expected to die for anyone else.

yeah I'm less about yelling at the cops and more and pointing at this (and the Buffalo shooting) and saying see, the good guy with a gun argument is pure 100% bullshiat.


I think of the security guard at the grocery store in Buffalo. He was a good guy with a gun, he bravely confronted the shooter, and now he's dead. His bullet didn't even penetrate the shooter's body armor. It was just another life wasted pointlessly. If someone with his experience was brushed aside, just imagine what a shooter would do to a teacher who has never fired a round in anger in their lives. Their hands will shake, they'll piss themselves, they'll pull the trigger without looking down the sights; bullets will fly everywhere and they'll be lucky if they don't create more casualties not to mention getting even one shot close to the shooter.
In tough guy Republican world bullets never miss and can always penetrate body armor. In tough guy Republican world kindergarten teachers are potential weapons experts and both the bulwark against and fodder for the psychopaths who murder children.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: I'm certainly glad we got to the bottom of this by pointing out the first extremely important order of business, what time the teacher propped open the door.


Something seems very wrong in this country if propping open a door in a public building is grounds for summary execution by a nutjob
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: More than 100 rounds fired in two minutes between 11:33 and 11:35. I'm certainly glad our founding fathers protected our inalienable constitutional right to let unstable 18-year-olds buy rapid-firing semi-automatic weapons and high capacity magazines. That's totes the use case they had in mind with that whole militia / fear of tyranny thing.


The shooter was well regulated, nothing to see here.

/ I'm gonna puke.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liza Chernichenko, 15, was shot in both legs while driving others to a hospital in Donetsk

Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe we should send our police to Ukraine for lessons on guts.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the timeline start in 1787?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: AdmirableSnackbar: giantmeteor: It's unreasonable to expect someone to die for someone else's children.

It's not like police are drafted or conscripted. They're volunteers.

I don't think they volunteered to run headlong into a hail of bullets to save schoolchildren from a maniac. Accepting that your job comes with the risk of death isn't the same thing as willingly doing something that would be blatantly suicidal.


Fark user imageView Full Size

And what do they do with the awesome power and respect that we give them?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: AdmirableSnackbar: giantmeteor: It's unreasonable to expect someone to die for someone else's children.

It's not like police are drafted or conscripted. They're volunteers.

I don't think they volunteered to run headlong into a hail of bullets to save schoolchildren from a maniac. Accepting that your job comes with the risk of death isn't the same thing as willingly doing something that would be blatantly suicidal.


When I enlisted, there wasn't a specific question about "Will you be willing to charge a machine-gun nest", yet it was still expected of me if I was ordered to do so. While running into a hail of bullets isn't an ideal situation, I think we should expect a bit more than standing around with a thumb up their ass.

/Also, if he's firing at you he's not firing at the kids. Drawing his fire and keeping it on you (Preferably without being hit) would be a good thing in this situation.
 
trakball
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fifthofzen: Liza Chernichenko, 15, was shot in both legs while driving others to a hospital in Donetsk


That young lady has bigger balls than anyone in law enforcement.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: 11:35 - 7 police officers enter the school, locate locked door, and take fire.
12:50 - They finally breach the door (Using the Janitor's keys) and kill the suspect.

In an hour and 15 minutes, no one thought of any other way to get through that door? It took an hour and 15 minutes to locate the janitor and retrieve the keys?

/Do they use bank vault doors or some shiat in that school?


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This timeline is bullshiat. Wheres the line item where the cops go in and get their own kids out and leave the rest to die?

Wheres the line item about tazing the parents?

What about the part where they were worried they might get shot? Wheres the line item on that discussion?

fark these cops. They let kids die because they were cowards. I hope the karma is returned to them ten fold.

And every conservative who says it's anything other than the access to guns. fark you. I hope the karma comes for you and yours.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cops seem very keen to emphasize the teacher's role in leaving the door open.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two unarmed randos at a funeral home were braver than any one of those cops were.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: More than 100 rounds fired in two minutes between 11:33 and 11:35. I'm certainly glad our founding fathers protected our inalienable constitutional right to let unstable 18-year-olds buy rapid-firing semi-automatic weapons and high capacity magazines. That's totes the use case they had in mind with that whole militia / fear of tyranny thing.


Yeah this dude didn't exercise his rights in the spirit they were intended.  Shoot bad guys, not schoolkids.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: The cops seem very keen to emphasize the teacher's role in leaving the door open.


that stood out like a sore thumb.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I have been saying for years that rifles should be limited to bolt or lever action, shotguns to double barrel, and handguns to revolvers (maaaybe double action) for your average person.  But then you should still pass a background check and competency test (i.e. proper licensing).

This pretty much has you covered for any hunting, target shooting, or theoretical home defense scenarios.  For people that can demonstrate a legitimate need for high capacity firearms, okay, but you need to pass a much more rigorous set of standards, and we're gonna be keeping an eye on you.

I get it.  Playing with guns is fun.  It's not 19 dead kids worth of fun though.  And you can get almost all of the same utility out of lower capacity firearms in most circumstances unless your interest is in killing as many humans as possible.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An untrained teenager with a gun improvised and beat an entire cop shop full of better trained and equipped adults.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: More than 100 rounds fired in two minutes between 11:33 and 11:35. I'm certainly glad our founding fathers protected our inalienable constitutional right to let unstable 18-year-olds buy rapid-firing semi-automatic weapons and high capacity magazines. That's totes the use case they had in mind with that whole militia / fear of tyranny thing.


you are assuming that the police narrative is at all accurate.

Hint: we have actual evidence demonstrating that it's total bullshiat.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: The cops seem very keen to emphasize the teacher's role in leaving the door open.


I'm wondering where that school officer went....
 
BigDamn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: giantmeteor: AdmirableSnackbar: giantmeteor: It's unreasonable to expect someone to die for someone else's children.

It's not like police are drafted or conscripted. They're volunteers.

I don't think they volunteered to run headlong into a hail of bullets to save schoolchildren from a maniac. Accepting that your job comes with the risk of death isn't the same thing as willingly doing something that would be blatantly suicidal.

When I enlisted, there wasn't a specific question about "Will you be willing to charge a machine-gun nest", yet it was still expected of me if I was ordered to do so. While running into a hail of bullets isn't an ideal situation, I think we should expect a bit more than standing around with a thumb up their ass.

/Also, if he's firing at you he's not firing at the kids. Drawing his fire and keeping it on you (Preferably without being hit) would be a good thing in this situation.


Seriously. Volunteer firefighters are expected to and do regularly risk their lives to save others.
If a LEO isn't willing to do so, they shouldn't carry a weapon.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fifthofzen: Liza Chernichenko, 15, was shot in both legs while driving others to a hospital in Donetsk

[Fark user image 780x439]

Maybe we should send our police to Ukraine for lessons on guts.


christ, she's JUST A KID too.. fark'n a...
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: AdmirableSnackbar: giantmeteor: It's unreasonable to expect someone to die for someone else's children.

It's not like police are drafted or conscripted. They're volunteers.

I don't think they volunteered to run headlong into a hail of bullets to save schoolchildren from a maniac. Accepting that your job comes with the risk of death isn't the same thing as willingly doing something that would be blatantly suicidal.


That's kinda part of the farking job they signed up for. You don't become a cop and not expect to maybe have to face violent criminals.
 
QFarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they started balming the teacher that propped the door open?  It sounds like that's where ol' Rafael was heading yesterday.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: giantmeteor: AdmirableSnackbar: giantmeteor: It's unreasonable to expect someone to die for someone else's children.

It's not like police are drafted or conscripted. They're volunteers.

I don't think they volunteered to run headlong into a hail of bullets to save schoolchildren from a maniac. Accepting that your job comes with the risk of death isn't the same thing as willingly doing something that would be blatantly suicidal.

When I enlisted, there wasn't a specific question about "Will you be willing to charge a machine-gun nest", yet it was still expected of me if I was ordered to do so. While running into a hail of bullets isn't an ideal situation, I think we should expect a bit more than standing around with a thumb up their ass.

/Also, if he's firing at you he's not firing at the kids. Drawing his fire and keeping it on you (Preferably without being hit) would be a good thing in this situation.


Did you pay attention to your squad tactics drills? Running head-on towards machine gun fire is never a realistic question at least not in the past century. You lay down a base of fire, you pop smoke to conceal your movement, call in supporting fires if their available, and then you assault the position, but rarely head on. There's an enormous difference between "bounding overwatch" and a bonsai charge.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: giantmeteor: AdmirableSnackbar: giantmeteor: It's unreasonable to expect someone to die for someone else's children.

It's not like police are drafted or conscripted. They're volunteers.

I don't think they volunteered to run headlong into a hail of bullets to save schoolchildren from a maniac. Accepting that your job comes with the risk of death isn't the same thing as willingly doing something that would be blatantly suicidal.

When I enlisted, there wasn't a specific question about "Will you be willing to charge a machine-gun nest", yet it was still expected of me if I was ordered to do so. While running into a hail of bullets isn't an ideal situation, I think we should expect a bit more than standing around with a thumb up their ass.

/Also, if he's firing at you he's not firing at the kids. Drawing his fire and keeping it on you (Preferably without being hit) would be a good thing in this situation.


I still remember clearly the first time I was shot at and if the people around me would have started to run away not all my shots would have been directed towards the people shooting at me.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, this is the COPS' version.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

QFarker: Have they started balming the teacher that propped the door open?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: 11:35 - 7 police officers enter the school, locate locked door, and take fire.
12:50 - They finally breach the door (Using the Janitor's keys) and kill the suspect.

In an hour and 15 minutes, no one thought of any other way to get through that door? It took an hour and 15 minutes to locate the janitor and retrieve the keys?

/Do they use bank vault doors or some shiat in that school?


They even had external windows.

Not to mention some of this directly contradicts other known evidence.

Again, if you believe the police's timeline, you're incredibly stupid.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACAC - all cops are cowards
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: blastoh: giantmeteor: It's unreasonable to expect someone to die for someone else's children. That's why the guns have to go. Any other argument based on arming teacher or some other bullshiat is based on the idea that someone else has an obligation to risk their lives to save someone else's. I get it; the cops wanted to get home to their own kids. We can't fault them for that. Nobody should be expected to die for anyone else.

yeah I'm less about yelling at the cops and more and pointing at this (and the Buffalo shooting) and saying see, the good guy with a gun argument is pure 100% bullshiat.

I think of the security guard at the grocery store in Buffalo. He was a good guy with a gun, he bravely confronted the shooter, and now he's dead. His bullet didn't even penetrate the shooter's body armor. It was just another life wasted pointlessly. If someone with his experience was brushed aside, just imagine what a shooter would do to a teacher who has never fired a round in anger in their lives. Their hands will shake, they'll piss themselves, they'll pull the trigger without looking down the sights; bullets will fly everywhere and they'll be lucky if they don't create more casualties not to mention getting even one shot close to the shooter.
In tough guy Republican world bullets never miss and can always penetrate body armor. In tough guy Republican world kindergarten teachers are potential weapons experts and both the bulwark against and fodder for the psychopaths who murder children.


its the simple thinking  "you just shoot the bad guy, that's it, that's all you have to do," mindset that leaves out a whole lot of details.   In the shooting of Arizona Congresswoman Gifford, there was a guy who had a gun aimed at the suspect but couldn't get a clean shot.  But yeah, too many people think its just like when Mel Gibson was shoulder rolling across the parking lot and shooting three bad guys with no innocent casualties.
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: 11:35 - 7 police officers enter the school, locate locked door, and take fire.
12:50 - They finally breach the door (Using the Janitor's keys) and kill the suspect.

In an hour and 15 minutes, no one thought of any other way to get through that door? It took an hour and 15 minutes to locate the janitor and retrieve the keys?

/Do they use bank vault doors or some shiat in that school?


Or, look through a window?
 
The Shoveller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of those children had a long time to realize and understand what was going to happen.

If a society isn't set up to react to something like this and immediately do whatever it takes to make sure it never happens again then I have to think that society needs to be torn down and something better organized set up in its place.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever happened to snipers? Did he draw the shades?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: giantmeteor: It's unreasonable to expect someone to die for someone else's children. That's why the guns have to go. Any other argument based on arming teacher or some other bullshiat is based on the idea that someone else has an obligation to risk their lives to save someone else's. I get it; the cops wanted to get home to their own kids. We can't fault them for that. Nobody should be expected to die for anyone else.

yeah I'm less about yelling at the cops and more and pointing at this (and the Buffalo shooting) and saying see, the good guy with a gun argument is pure 100% bullshiat.


Your mistake is believing that the cops are good guys.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: More than 100 rounds fired in two minutes between 11:33 and 11:35. I'm certainly glad our founding fathers protected our inalienable constitutional right to let unstable 18-year-olds buy rapid-firing semi-automatic weapons and high capacity magazines. That's totes the use case they had in mind with that whole militia / fear of tyranny thing.


Don't believe it.
The cops are desperate to say the killings happened in moments, and we didn't rush because everyone was dead. They do not want to own up to the fact they left the killer alone for an hour, as he steadily killed kids because they were too chicken to do their Job.

Suspend the entire department and send in outside investigators. The Uvalde PD is not "investigating", they are Obstructing Justice.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.