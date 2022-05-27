 Skip to content
(MSN)   Hundreds of pelicans are becoming mysteriously sick and dying along the California coastline, baffling experts in the state who are also worried about the huge bills   (msn.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dinoflagellates probably

A toxic algae bloom ( they happen more often when it's hot) is my guess as the most likely culprit.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Dinoflagellates probably

A toxic algae bloom ( they happen more often when it's hot) is my guess as the most likely culprit.


Suspicious username detected...
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're not pelicans.

They're pelican'ts!
 
apoptotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they tested for avian flu? It's been found in pelicans in the BC interior.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jif peanut butter sucks

/maybe wrong thread or maybe not
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I think it's more a reflection of just how sick the oceans are now due to a confluence of mostly anthropogenic factors. You name it: overfishing, zooparasites, climate change, the movie Air Bud, pollution
/the Starving Pelicans is the name of my ..band I would rather not discuss
 
Lucky Stu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Dinoflagellates probably

A toxic algae bloom ( they happen more often when it's hot) is my guess as the most likely culprit.


User name checks out.
 
jso2897
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't feel bad, pelicans. We murder our own kids, too.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
