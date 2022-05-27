 Skip to content
(University of South Florida)   Buckle up, Tampa area   (wusfnews.wusf.usf.edu) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

(old pic, still relevant)
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... half of Florida will die?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Went to the Siesta Key Cinebistro in Sarasota to see the new Top Gun movie (first theater I've been in since Endgame). Wife and I were the only ones wearing masks. Luckily, it was the 11AM showing and the theater was half full. That will be the last movie I go to for a long while.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it joined the rest of the country?  The red is high:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dinglenugget
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one cares anymore.

Covid was not immediately fatal enough to the general population to be considered a threat. Now, post-vaccine, people are casually catching it and spreading it like it's no big deal, and continuing to downplay (or outright dismiss) the disease every chance they get. Even when we don't have a handle on transmission or variants or long-term repercussions. Even when people die.

Maybe next time it will do a better job of wiping us out.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Did I apologize to Ron DeSantis too soon?
 
