And you thought carpet in the bathroom was bad
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is that a jacuzzi in the middle of the room? Who thought any of this was a good idea?
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Is that a jacuzzi in the middle of the room? Who thought any of this was a good idea?


I came here to ask that same question... Because what the utter hell
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamgreeney: Madison_Smiled: Is that a jacuzzi in the middle of the room? Who thought any of this was a good idea?

I came here to ask that same question... Because what the utter hell


Me three! Maybe it's convenient to have it inside so no matter the weather you can access it, but why in the middle of your living room?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OK So Amuse Me: adamgreeney: Madison_Smiled: Is that a jacuzzi in the middle of the room? Who thought any of this was a good idea?

I came here to ask that same question... Because what the utter hell

Me three! Maybe it's convenient to have it inside so no matter the weather you can access it, but why in the middle of your living room?


This ain't no living room, baby, this is a LIVIN' LARGE room!
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OK So Amuse Me: but why in the middle of your living room?


It's also the kitchen.

I'm sure that answers your question.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the everything room.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OK So Amuse Me: adamgreeney: Madison_Smiled: Is that a jacuzzi in the middle of the room? Who thought any of this was a good idea?

I came here to ask that same question... Because what the utter hell

Me three! Maybe it's convenient to have it inside so no matter the weather you can access it, but why in the middle of your living room?


And, to make it weirder, there's carpet next to the jacuzzi.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: OK So Amuse Me: adamgreeney: Madison_Smiled: Is that a jacuzzi in the middle of the room? Who thought any of this was a good idea?

I came here to ask that same question... Because what the utter hell

Me three! Maybe it's convenient to have it inside so no matter the weather you can access it, but why in the middle of your living room?

And, to make it weirder, there's carpet next to the jacuzzi.


What I found weirder is that the 'house portion' of the house is minuscule compared to the 'garage portion'.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: there's carpet next to the jacuzzi


And it matches the drapes!

/wait, were you making a sexual euphemism, or did my dirty mind go there on its own...
 
Czechzican [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i like it
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I looked at a house that had a jacuzzi in the middle of the eat-in kitchen.  They basically turned the breakfast nook into a hot tub area.

The house also had one of those mod fireplaces that hang from the ceiling.
 
AK_Mabuhay [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Is that a jacuzzi in the middle of the room? Who thought any of this was a good idea?


I thought it was a launch pad for the spaceship.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I stayed in the, like, imagine a presidential suite at, like, some old mountain in that ain't never seen a president.  Jacuzzi in the fully carpeted bed room. It was tacky and gross but also super awesome.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's not a jacuzzi. It's a fighting pit.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That is the kind of house where the kind of parties Madison Cawthorn wasn't invited to, happen. Cocaine fueled orgies, yo!
 
Delawhat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well obviously the jacuzzi is in the kitchen so you can cook your hams.
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wall to wall carpet is gross in general. Wall to wall in a kitchen, bathroom, and/or surrounding a jacuzzi is a biohazard.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Czechzican: i like it


You'd fill that thing with fish, wouldn't you?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Buyer Requirements:
Must have sense of humor about strange mutants living in converted jacuzzi pit....
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Delawhat: Well obviously the jacuzzi is in the kitchen so you can cook your hams.


Mmmm. Steamed hams.
 
wage0048
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

adamgreeney: Madison_Smiled: Is that a jacuzzi in the middle of the room? Who thought any of this was a good idea?

I came here to ask that same question... Because what the utter hell


I've always wanted to have a house with a sunroom that had a jacuzzi in the middle of it - but not in the middle of the living/dining room combination...
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: OK So Amuse Me: adamgreeney: Madison_Smiled: Is that a jacuzzi in the middle of the room? Who thought any of this was a good idea?

I came here to ask that same question... Because what the utter hell

Me three! Maybe it's convenient to have it inside so no matter the weather you can access it, but why in the middle of your living room?

And, to make it weirder, there's carpet next to the jacuzzi.


Why the hell isn't there a toilet too? Am I just supposed to whiz in the jaczzi?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I would smash my toes into whatever that thing is every time I'd walk to the kitchen in the dark.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Is that a jacuzzi in the middle of the room? Who thought any of this was a good idea?


"I was smoking my meth pipe when..."
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: adamgreeney: Madison_Smiled: Is that a jacuzzi in the middle of the room? Who thought any of this was a good idea?

I came here to ask that same question... Because what the utter hell

Me three! Maybe it's convenient to have it inside so no matter the weather you can access it, but why in the middle of your living room?


Swingers party's?
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
...jacuzzi.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We don't need no 70" OLED TV, we've got the Octagon!
Now get in there and fight, fight for your life Thrall!
 
mikalmd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
One bedroom and three tractor garage .. Best part is the 8 acres ..
 
wage0048
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My wife appreciates the large sous-vide in the kitchen.
 
Czechzican [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Czechzican: i like it

You'd fill that thing with fish, wouldn't you?


maybe..
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: What I found weirder is that the 'house portion' of the house is minuscule compared to the 'garage portion'


Gordon Murray, the McLaren F1 designer, lives in a 1 bed 1 bath house with a 22 car garage.

Maybe this guy in Washington has similar asperations.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Given the 6 car + garage space, I can overlook the hot tub living room.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Is that a jacuzzi in the middle of the room? Who thought any of this was a good idea?


Its orgy ready!

Just fill with bubbles and enjoy the regret
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Delawhat: Well obviously the jacuzzi is in the kitchen so you can cook your hams.


rum ham
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: adamgreeney: Madison_Smiled: Is that a jacuzzi in the middle of the room? Who thought any of this was a good idea?

I came here to ask that same question... Because what the utter hell

Me three! Maybe it's convenient to have it inside so no matter the weather you can access it, but why in the middle of your living room?


When you get reeeaaaaallll drunk and don't want to have to stumble too far or go through doors.
 
vevolis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This listing has propelled me into full panic mode. What's for dinner? Something that tastes of chlorine and ozone. What's that awful smell? Ozone and chlorine? Did you fart? I'm getting an overtone of chorine and ozone and and undertone of poo. Why are my eyes always dry and red? Chlorine and ozone. Want to watch a movie and snuggle on the couch? Naw, lets watch the same show we always watch because we have no capacity for additional input stimulus due to the overwhelming and perpetual stink of chlorine and ozone?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SonOfSpam: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: OK So Amuse Me: adamgreeney: Madison_Smiled: Is that a jacuzzi in the middle of the room? Who thought any of this was a good idea?

I came here to ask that same question... Because what the utter hell

Me three! Maybe it's convenient to have it inside so no matter the weather you can access it, but why in the middle of your living room?

And, to make it weirder, there's carpet next to the jacuzzi.

Why the hell isn't there a toilet too? Am I just supposed to whiz in the jaczzi?


To be honest, I peed in the pool about 20 seconds ago.
 
RailProf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Is that a jacuzzi in the middle of the room? Who thought any of this was a good idea?


I'm pretty sure I saw this in a movie back in the 80s. I wonder what a black light would reveal about this home. (Yuck)
 
bughunter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: OK So Amuse Me: but why in the middle of your living room?

It's also the kitchen.

I'm sure that answers your question.


It's so they can fry bacon naked.

(Hey, it's not the best solution, but it's a solution.)
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
panodyssey.comView Full Size
 
assjuice
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Realtor in Lightroom: Sharpen 110%, Fake HDR bullshiat 110%

Ahhh, perfect.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Walker: I would smash my toes into whatever that thing is every time I'd walk to the kitchen in the dark.


Username doesn't check out
 
Gough [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I gave up reading after the initial description:  "...very unique... ."  There aren't degrees of uniquicity.
 
Wrencher
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I didn't see a pineapple on the porch.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Is that a jacuzzi in the middle of the room? Who thought any of this was a good idea?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Walker: I would smash my toes into whatever that thing is every time I'd walk to the kitchen in the dark.


Screen name doesn't check out.
 
Kavyboy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I think it's James Brown's old place.
James Brown's Celebrity Hot Tub Party - SNL
Youtube xeSwrFKFNFw
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
*shakes fist*
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm turning it into a mead hall
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I mean you could just get rid of the hot tub. Put an octagon of hardwood flooring there. Don't worry the people that jizzed there in the 70s aren't going to come molest you.
 
