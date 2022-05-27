 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 30 Fresno) Hero A woman asks for a "Help" loan and gets rescued from a kidnapping at a bank in Pennsylvania. Tag is for the alert bank representatives that properly recognized the situation   (abc30.com) divider line
11
    More: Hero, Scranton, Pennsylvania, English-language films, Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania, Crime, Pennsylvania, Leo White, 36-year-old Wilson Medina-Garcia, Jess Robbins  
•       •       •

1241 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 May 2022 at 7:07 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good job.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately they charged her an overdraft fee
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Unfortunately they charged her an overdraft fee


and a help loan convenience fee
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [i.pinimg.com image 736x736]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much does it cost to repay a Help loan like this? Seems like it could be expensive.

- Sofa
 
WTFDYW [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nice catch, bank person.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
wait! WAIT!  no one was shot in this scenario.  The police arrested the guy and took him into custody without anyone dying.

must not have been America.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
But how do you make money doing this?

One word: Volume
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's a great story, and the bank teller is a hero, but...

At some point, police say Medina-Garcia took her to a title and tag store where she tried to alert workers that she was being kidnapped.

What in the world is a Title and Tag Store?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: That's a great story, and the bank teller is a hero, but...

At some point, police say Medina-Garcia took her to a title and tag store where she tried to alert workers that she was being kidnapped.

What in the world is a Title and Tag Store?


A sleazy notary that specializes in car title transfers and is usually more expensive than a AAA membership and the $5 fee.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.