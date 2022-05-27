 Skip to content
(MSN)   Houston Mayor explains that a legally-binding contract prevents the city from canceling the NRA's annual conference this weekend but "the NRA can postpone it a week or two to allow the families to bury their children"   (msn.com) divider line
50
    More: Obvious, MSN  
•       •       •

524 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 27 May 2022 at 12:48 PM (1 hour ago)



50 Comments     (+0 »)
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Contracts with criminal and terrorist organizations are not normally enforceable but that hasn't caused an issue with the RNC (a terrorist organization)
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simple solution for continuing the conference, if the mayor is so inclined: have the police presence feel threatened and declare the conference a riot and then do to the NRA people what they do to left-wing protesters.
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i4 acres of guns
As a non-American that advertising statement is absolutely astonishing and ridiculous.
Only in America
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Allow parents to sue anyone that attends in civil court.  Boom, done.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like there was exactly the same issue some years back, right after another mass school shooting.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I fought the law and the NRA won?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when the NRA was supposedly bankrupt, and its leadership was under investigation for corruption and self-dealing?  What happened?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the mayor of Houston think there won't be new children to bury in a week or two?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can break any contract you want... force them to sure you.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do it anyway. Let them sue.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: Does the mayor of Houston think


No, not really.  Houston and the people who live there only care about money.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Just three days after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, the city of Houston is expected to host the annual conference which will feature 14 acres of guns and fear."
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if he had a statement like:
We can't legally cancel due to a contract, but I'll be out front protesting, and I would urge all my fellow citizens to join me.
 
Head_Node [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Remember when the NRA was supposedly bankrupt, and its leadership was under investigation for corruption and self-dealing?  What happened?


I've been pondering this very farking question.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, what if they are allowed to have their little "conference", but the power and water was shut down to the convention center?
 
SaturnShadow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: Seems like there was exactly the same issue some years back, right after another mass school shooting.


:( *sad Columbine sounds*

23 years and we haven't done anything.  Go USA~
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: Does the mayor of Houston think there won't be new children to bury in a week or two?


Well, school will be out in most of the country in the next 2 weeks so maybe if they put it off 4 weeks they'd be good?
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theToadMan: i4 acres of guns
As a non-American that advertising statement is absolutely astonishing and ridiculous.
Only in America


I'm embarrassed to have to ask but is there something going on with the number one or the letter i on Fark?  I have seen a number of cases where the letter was switched for the number or capitalized in the middle of a word.  Is there an inside joke I'm missing?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell them to fark off and invite them to take their best shot in court
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There aren't 21 NRA lawyers they could sacrifice to modify the deal?  How about 21 NRA lobbyists.  Considering their wealth, each family of a victim (killed or wounded) should get $10M each.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: WickerNipple: Does the mayor of Houston think there won't be new children to bury in a week or two?

Well, school will be out in most of the country in the next 2 weeks so maybe if they put it off 4 weeks they'd be good?


There is still plenty of grocery stores, Temples and theaters in Texas even after the schools are out for the summer.
 
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SaturnShadow: JessieL: Seems like there was exactly the same issue some years back, right after another mass school shooting.

:( *sad Columbine sounds*

23 years and we haven't done anything.  Go USA~


Hahaha we've done loads since Columbine.

We've made it easier to get guns for starters.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what the consequences of a mass shooter at an NRA convention would be. Maybe tunes would change once they got a taste of their own medicine.

/Wayne LaPierre can burn in hell alongside Charlton Heston and his cold dead hands
 
DittoToo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just had an idea.  All "assault style" rifle purchase include the adoption of a puppy. You never hear about a guy leaving behind a dog after their rampage.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: Seems like there was exactly the same issue some years back, right after another mass school shooting.


I'm sorry, can you narrow that down for me at all?
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to see some psycho with an AR get in there and start shooting.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AeAe: I'd like to see some psycho with an AR get in there and start shooting.


In that case it wouldn't be a psycho but someone sane and brave.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Change the venue to a morgue. Let them watch as an autopsy is done on a kid. Have a second site at a funeral home as a child's body's prepped for a viewing and how they need to cover up bullet holes and missing faces, then another at a cemetery. Let them see what their fun toys do. Call it Scared Straight for Stoopids.

Oh who am I kidding, a third will be jerking off to it, half will high five each other over how awesome the guns are at killing, the rest will try to hump the corpses.

/still furious at this whole thing
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: I wonder what the consequences of a mass shooter at an NRA convention would be.


I'm not a NRA fan but even I know that wouldn't go down the way you'd hope.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sweet irony would be if a gunman attacked the NRA convention while TFG was speaking and no one had their McBlasty on them.  I guess it would be sad* but if would be Morrissette level 5 irony


*someone would have to clean up the mess
Thought and prayers would have to be thought and prayed
All those guns wondering why their owners never came back for them
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: Allow parents to sue anyone that attends in civil court.  Boom, done.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's cancelled.  farkin sue me" is what he should have said
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't do anything about a NRA contract, but the GOP will change the Constitution to stop women's rights, and nationalize the means of reproduction.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

genner: baronbloodbath: I wonder what the consequences of a mass shooter at an NRA convention would be.

I'm not a NRA fan but even I know that wouldn't go down the way you'd hope.


Panic? Confusion and misidentification of the shooter as more than one? Cops/security shooting armed but otherwise innocent people who pull out their own weapons to be a hero?

Dozens of collateral injuries?

Mass lawsuits and the irrevocable bankruptcy as the NRA gets buried in litigation?

The organization becoming a toxic name and the loss of political leverage?

All it would take is someone wearing the same uniform as the NRA security.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

squegeebooo: What if he had a statement like:
We can't legally cancel due to a contract, but I'll be out front protesting, and I would urge all my fellow citizens to join me.


That worked so well for BLM...
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If the NRA had any tact they'd cancel it themselves.

But they don't, so they won't.
 
wage0048
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I wonder where someone could buy a couple hundred gallons of pigs' blood?  On a completely unrelated note, I wonder where someone can rent a helicopter with a bambi-bucket.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Sporkabob: So, what if they are allowed to have their little "conference", but the power and water was shut down to the convention center?


That would void the contract and the NRA would sue and win
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Florida doesn't have to deal with legally binding contracts.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Sporkabob: So, what if they are allowed to have their little "conference", but the power and water was shut down to the convention center?

That would void the contract and the NRA would sue and win


Fine... We can run them out an extension cord and a garden hose.  Power and water provided.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

HawkEyes: theToadMan: i4 acres of guns
As a non-American that advertising statement is absolutely astonishing and ridiculous.
Only in America

I'm embarrassed to have to ask but is there something going on with the number one or the letter i on Fark?  I have seen a number of cases where the letter was switched for the number or capitalized in the middle of a word.  Is there an inside joke I'm missing?


Trolls are dumb
 
wage0048
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Sporkabob: So, what if they are allowed to have their little "conference", but the power and water was shut down to the convention center?

That would void the contract and the NRA would sue and win


Unless of course the power/water outage was caused by something completely outside the city's control.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

eurotrader: robodog: WickerNipple: Does the mayor of Houston think there won't be new children to bury in a week or two?

Well, school will be out in most of the country in the next 2 weeks so maybe if they put it off 4 weeks they'd be good?

There is still plenty of grocery stores, Temples and theaters in Texas even after the schools are out for the summer.


There's plenty of temples in TX?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

theToadMan: i4 acres of guns
As a non-American that advertising statement is absolutely astonishing and ridiculous.
Only in America


Apologies.
That's 56,656 square meters of guns. Hope that helps
 
Hilarity_N_Sues
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Gov. Greg Abbott was asked whether he would still speak at the NRA convention during a news conference in Uvalde.

"As far as future plans are concerned, listen, I'm living moment to moment right now," Abbott said.

So that was certainly a choice of words.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sure, gotta give them time to bury the dead kids so the NRA and GOP can hurry up to piss and shiat all over their memory until the next bloody school shooting.

Just don't inconvenience the rich assholes, mmmkay?
 
jbuist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: genner: baronbloodbath: I wonder what the consequences of a mass shooter at an NRA convention would be.

I'm not a NRA fan but even I know that wouldn't go down the way you'd hope.

Panic? Confusion and misidentification of the shooter as more than one? Cops/security shooting armed but otherwise innocent people who pull out their own weapons to be a hero?

Dozens of collateral injuries?

Mass lawsuits and the irrevocable bankruptcy as the NRA gets buried in litigation?

The organization becoming a toxic name and the loss of political leverage?

All it would take is someone wearing the same uniform as the NRA security.


Probably more like a gun store robbery goes. None of those things.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is complete bullshiat.  Goverent contracts aren't like that.

In fact in every single one of the government contracts I've ever seen (which is a lot) they basically boil down to "the government agency has the ability to cancel contract without notice with no recompense."  I've even seen one where they basically said that all the equipment and labor owed could be kept and it's your responsibility to uphold the service even if they aren't paying you.  We took it to the lawyers and asked if that was legal and they said "yup".

So I dont think this is legit.

They're lying liar pants.

https://www.dau.edu/acquipedia/pages/ArticleContent.aspx?itemid=27

The government's right to terminate for convenience is one of the most unique provisions of government contracting, with no counterpart in common law contracting. The government does not need any particular reason to terminate a contract for convenience, other than it is in its best interest do so.

Termination for Convenience is defined in the FAR as the exercise of the government's right to completely or partially terminate performance of work under a contract when it is in the government's interest.

Termination for Convenience ("T4C") is the government's unilateral contractual right to partially or completely terminate a contract without being required to pay damages, despite full contractor compliance with its contractual obligations.
 
stuffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dear Gun Fanboys
If you do nothing to stop this shiat from happening. The gun haters will.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Where's the conference being held?  Because every street around it could really use an immediate resurfacing.
 
