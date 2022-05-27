 Skip to content
(AL.com)   On today's episode of blame anything but the guns, Mo Brooks blames Texas school shooting on 'out-of-wedlock childbirth'
49
•       •       •

49 Comments     (+0 »)
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntin' Rifle) lost his last few remaining brain cells when they fell out of his ear and rolled underneath a giant NRA contribution cheque.  While he says there are teams of sniffer dogs hunting for them, he is not hopeful for their recovery.  He remains in good spirits, however, and says they weren't of any use to him any way.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So abortion and birth control should be completely banned, but let's go ahead and demonize people born out of wedlock? The nerve of this fucking guy...
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So abortion and birth control should be completely banned, but let's go ahead and demonize people born out of wedlock? The nerve of this farking guy...


He's a hardcore "Christian."  It's not supposed to make sense, he just has to make it line up with whatever his interpretation of his faith is today.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
To most Americans, rhetoric is more important than life itself
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Better make abortion legal and easy to access, then.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
conservatives love to blame the very victims of the situational hardships that their own policies create.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yup. ANYTHING but guns right.

Want to give "they were mentally ill" another spin while not supporting mental healthcare? Let's try that again, that's always fun.
Maybe we can argue about the make and model of the weapon, and the font used for the serial numbers, that's always a hoot.

It's the farking guns and our lack of any sort of guardrails on them. There is nothing else that will do jack shiat. And if we don't do anything then we'll be right back here again dicks in hands crying and offering another round of thots&peepees
 
LL316
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So abortion and birth control should be completely banned, but let's go ahead and demonize people born out of wedlock? The nerve of this farking guy...


They shouldn't have been having premarital sex. Duh.

I'm not making that argument. But Christian politicians still are.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Tell us more about traditional family values, party of guy with kids by three different women... farking porn stars bareback when the spouses were fat and pregnant.
 
spleef420
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It wasn't the gun, it was a faulty wingnut behind the trigger.
 
Corvus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So can we blame him since he's a complete bastard?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good thing Texas is set to have a lot more of those.
 
davynelson
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
why is mr burns still in power?
 
MLWS
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Mo is either the stupidest POS, or a master at stating utterly idiotic statements like this with a straight face.
 
soj4life
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why again do we let traitors from the CSA states represent our country and have a say in our laws?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Mo' bodies, no problems.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So your point is that all the other countries on the planet don't have out of wedlock births?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, unfortunately once an unmarried woman is pregnant, there is nothing that can be done to stop her from giving birth. If only there were some kind of way to safely end an unwanted pregnancy.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MLWS: Mo is either the stupidest POS, or a master at stating utterly idiotic statements like this with a straight face.


You can be stupid and evil
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Anyone else hear Milli Vanillli whenever the word blame is used or is this just my cross in life to bear?
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When I was a senior in high school, conservatives blamed Columbine on trench coats.

We don't actually have to take them seriously, and it's OK to laugh in their face while reporting this ..."news", you called it?

// the "violent video games cause murders" trope is probably old enough to have college-age kids by now - if there was any truth to it, we'd have nonstop mass shootings
// I know it FEELS nonstop right now, but if something only happens 0.000000002% of the time, there may be a different primary cause than hypothesized
// I know it's odd, but - just to toss an idea from way out in left field - have we considered the fact that 100% of mass shooters use guns?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
not surprising.

I am hearing a little bit of "why do libs care so much about guns and kids yet they want to kill millions of kids via abortion.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Corvus: I am leaving Fark.

See you!

The mods won!


And you are?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Who's the angry woman in the pic?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So let me gets this straight... Texas wants to outlaw all abortion in every situation and wants to condemn out-of-wedlock childbirth?

double·think/ˈdəbəlˌTHiNGK nounnoun: doublethink; noun: double-thinkthe acceptance of or mental capacity to accept contrary opinions or beliefs at the same time, especially as a result of political indoctrination.
 
pxsteel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: Yup. ANYTHING but guns right.


Seeing as Democrats want to focus only on the gun

The shooter walked through an unlocked door, that should have been locked.  If that door had been locked the whole situation would have completely changed.
 
Daeva
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hate begets hate you brain damaged dumb fark, religious moral failings beget nothing but outlets to a hate with arbitrary built in excuses.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He must really wants that slot in the NRA convention vacated by Abbott?
"I can drive right over.  My rider only has ten items."

1. Bowl of M & Ms with no fucia M&Ms
2. Ten bottles of water on ice
3.  One hundred copies of the Mo Better Bible and a sharpie
4.  Private room for before and after - quiet
5.  Party room for post - enough room for at least 3 people
6.  Three subway sandwiches - assistant will provide the specs
7.  An assistant
8.  Poster of three month abortion for quiet room
9.  Three maidens of comely virtue true
10. 2023 Cadillac Escalade with leather.
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Obviously all child birth is the problem. If those students were still in the womb they could be protected. So no birth  until the child is 18
.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Who's the angry woman in the pic?


The other gop candidate for senate in Alabama. She and Mo Brooks are currently responding to the tragedy in Uvalde by competing with each other as to who wants to make it easiest to put more guns in the hands of  dangerously violent psychos, because that is what the good people of Alabama want I suppose. And no, I am not kidding.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Corvus: I am leaving Fark.

See you!

The mods won!


I get the frustration.  I enjoy some of the community, but there's a number of reasons I won't open my wallet for the site.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pxsteel: HerptheDerp: Yup. ANYTHING but guns right.

Seeing as Democrats want to focus only on the gun

The shooter walked through an unlocked door, that should have been locked.  If that door had been locked the whole situation would have completely changed.


For example, he would have had to spend time kicking the door in or shooting out the lock.

Priorities, people!
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pxsteel: HerptheDerp: Yup. ANYTHING but guns right.

Seeing as Democrats want to focus only on the gun

The shooter walked through an unlocked door, that should have been locked.  If that door had been locked the whole situation would have completely changed.


Not just the gun.

Also bullets.
 
dogdaze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
One of their favorite dog whistles.
 
NeuroticRocker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is not the time to talk about sex.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ok. But what are we going to do about the massive gun problem in this country?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So abortion and birth control should be completely banned, but let's go ahead and demonize people born out of wedlock? The nerve of this farking guy...


I blame Mo Brooks on Ma Brooks not swallowing
 
jst3p
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LL316: fragMasterFlash: So abortion and birth control should be completely banned, but let's go ahead and demonize people born out of wedlock? The nerve of this farking guy...

They shouldn't have been having premarital sex. Duh.

I'm not making that argument. But Christian politicians still are.


Their own chosen Abstinence Only Education Ambassador had two kids out of wedlock. They are too dumb to understand that this literally proves it is an unrealistic expectation.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Can we still blame the cops for their sheer incompetence and negligence which demonstrably lead to at least a significant chunk of the deaths, if not most of them?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So after some Googling it looks like the one wa ting to stop stygmatizing mental illness is now full MAGA when her husband was anti-MAGA
So her husband's schizophrenia is why she supports the mental ill
 
atomic-age
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was pleasantly surprised by how many dads were on the scene for their children, so Mo Brooks can go fark some sodium hydroxide.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Corvus: I am leaving Fark.

See you!

The mods won!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"He called the act Orwellian, then went on a 30 minute diatribe about our society's fundamental need for goodsex."
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Mass killings that are common in America today were, when I grew up, a very rare thing.

You know what else was very rare when you grew up? AR-15 style rifles.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ less than a minute ago  
WOOF WOOF WOOF WOOF WOOF
 
Hyjamon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NeuroticRocker: This is not the time to talk about sex.


disagrees

Salt-N-Pepa - Let's Talk About Sex (Official Music Video)
Youtube ydrtF45-y-g
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pxsteel: HerptheDerp: Yup. ANYTHING but guns right.

Seeing as Democrats want to focus only on the gun

The shooter walked through an unlocked door, that should have been locked.  If that door had been locked the whole situation would have completely changed.


Hey PoS, are we supposed to lock grocery store doors now too?
 
