Now for something completely different. Become a Liechtenstein maritime expert in four short sentences
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well instead of the rest of the pages being used as a workbook they should have just made it a pamphlet.
 
genner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So it's legal to be a pirate then?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, I'll be damned!

A law book that is comprehensible, to the point, and completely truthful!  What strange wizardry is this?
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And my corporate law professor would still be able to turn that into a full class of Socratic questioning
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

genner: So it's legal to be a pirate then?


There ain't no law that says a dog Lichtensteinian can't play basketball hijack ships.
 
josiahgould
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I remember as a kid, I found a book called "The Wit and Wisdom of Spiro T. Agnew". I believe it had a short biography of a couple paragraphs and a picture of the man, then blank pages. I believe I still have it stored in a box somewhere.
 
Grizwald [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I would buy this as a gift for many friends.  wish it was available for purchase.  why does capitalisms fail me so?
 
12349876
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nothing about paddling on the Rhine?
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Grizwald: I would buy this as a gift for many friends.  wish it was available for purchase.  why does capitalisms fail me so?


I was expecting it to be one of those fake books that actually has a safe inside.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Grizwald: I would buy this as a gift for many friends.  wish it was available for purchase.  why does capitalisms fail me so?


I was looking for it too.
/Subby
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

genner: So it's legal to be a pirate then?


Doesn't seem to be any laws against it so... ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
For those that don't get it, Liechtenstein is one of only two(?) countries worldwide that are landlocked by landlocked countries (double landlocked).  So not only do they not have a coast, neither does any neighboring country.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

12349876: Nothing about paddling on the Rhine?


Liechtensteinian kinks are in other documentaries.
 
Bread314
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not a lot of cargo ships and deep sea fishery rights for a mountainous country landlocked between Switzerland and Austria.  If they did have regulations, it would be like the NRA having regulations related to oxygen production on Titan, a moon of Jupiter.
 
Sir Ulrich von Lichtenstein of Gelderland
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I get seasick anyways.
 
starlost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Create a twitter account
No thank you. I can live without twitter.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Sir Ulrich von Liechtenstein" from Gelderland.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Resident Muslim: For those that don't get it, Liechtenstein is one of only two(?) countries worldwide that are landlocked by landlocked countries (double landlocked).  So not only do they not have a coast, neither does any neighboring country.


Yup, two doubly-landlocked countries.  Uzbekistan is the other.
 
