(Daily Star) A real cliffbanger: Randy couple caught having brazen sex on edge of a cliff
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was one of the numerous dogging trails in the UK. It's a Brit thing
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Randy couples you don't want to see having sex:

Randy Quaid and Randy Jackson
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Randy Travis and Randy Savage

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Y'know, some people pay extra for that.
 
Valter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've seen worse.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What? Dinner and a show!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Full on view? Shouldn't more than 16 pixels be involved.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
why did the use the same camera that they use for bigfoot and UFO's?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Diners trying to enjoy their lunch at the Hooked on the Rocks restaurant in Falmouth, Cornwall, were shocked to see a raunchy couple having sex in full view on the cliff ledge opposite"

"Waiter, I'll have what the guy on the edge of the cliff is having."
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
because she pushes back harder?
 
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
People were so offended they had to record every minute  of it.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I saw a vid of a couple having sex in harnesses while hanging from a cliff. Lady was smoking hot.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just because he wanted to have lunch at the Y.
 
Valter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

JessieL: Randy couples you don't want to see having sex:

Randy Quaid and Randy Jackson
[Fark user image 280x411][Fark user image 280x400]

Randy Travis and Randy Savage

[Fark user image 300x400][Fark user image 400x400]


Beetlejuice: Jump In The Line Shake Senora
Youtube nbkybaDR_Co


Aargh. It took so many tries. Ok, I believe you!
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It says people were jogging "a few feet away", but in the picture it sure looks like a lot more than a few feet, plus they were a ways below and behind a bunch of greenery.  But hey, just like The Star to wildly exaggerate and then use a picture that proves they're fibbing.  The couple probably thought no one could see them and didn't realize the people at the restaurant across the water would use a zoom lens to check them out.  This isn't particularly brazen as public sex goes.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

skinink: "Diners trying to enjoy their lunch at the Hooked on the Rocks restaurant in Falmouth, Cornwall, were shocked to see a raunchy couple having sex in full view on the cliff ledge opposite"

"Waiter, I'll have what the guy on the edge of the cliff is having."


Now, see, this is a quality comment.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Just because he wanted to have lunch at the Y.


Compared with this one where they forgot "hot" "hot lunch at the Y." So excited to post they tripped on their dick right out the gate.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

knbwhite: I saw a vid of a couple having sex in harnesses while hanging from a cliff. Lady was smoking hot.


Fark user image
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good for them, they probably had a lot of fun.

YOLO!
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The cliff in question?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It allows the male to delay climax, sometimes for hours.
 
