(The Daily Beast)   Despite the horrific slaughter he carried out Tuesday, Ramos insisted that his son was "a good person" who "stuck to himself"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
72
•       •       •

hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The bar for being "a good person" has gotten really, really low.

Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Despite the horrific slaughter he carried out Tuesday, Ramos insisted that his son was "a good person" who "stuck to himself"


Not clicking link, don't give a shiat what anyone says to make this guy seem less than a monster. We all have our crosses to bear, our demons we wrestle with but most of us deal and don't slaughter innocent kids/people. Asshole father, just STFU.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is a very sad read
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
he purchased two rifles and 375 rounds of ammunition in the leadup to the massacre

Fark Texas.
 
twenty one characters [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Despite the horrific slaughter he carried out Tuesday, Ramos insisted that his son was "a good person" who "stuck to himself"


Not clicking link, don't give a shiat what anyone says to make this guy seem less than a monster. We all have our crosses to bear, our demons we wrestle with but most of us deal and don't slaughter innocent kids/people. Asshole father, just STFU.


You chose well skipping TFA; that said, no he doesn't need to shut up... he needs to own what he made.
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: The bar for being "a good person" has gotten really, really low.

Is a "good person" better or worse than the "best people".
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Despite the horrific slaughter he carried out Tuesday, Ramos insisted that his son was "a good person" who "stuck to himself"


Not clicking link, don't give a shiat what anyone says to make this guy seem less than a monster. We all have our crosses to bear, our demons we wrestle with but most of us deal and don't slaughter innocent kids/people. Asshole father, just STFU.


No. No one is pure evil. We're all broken. Dismissing the guy as a "monster" isn't productive. How do we reach all the rest of the kids struggling with these issues? Is there a better way to stop these things from happening?

Calling people monsters is too easy
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excitable boy, they all said.
He was just an excitable boy.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Kornchex: he purchased two rifles and 375 rounds of ammunition in the leadup to the massacre

Fark Texas.


And why did he wait until exactly his 18th birthday to buy the guns? Because the laws worked to keep guns out of his hands. So don't say that more restrictive laws would have no effect. Yeah, they would not stop everyone, but they would help.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He's probably talking to people about a book deal.  Maybe a movie deal.  Netflix?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hissatsu: The bar for being "a good person" has gotten really, really low.

meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The desperate words of a man that subconsciously (maybe even consciously) knows he done farked up something serious to churn out a killer.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"GoFundMe: Hi, I'm the shooter's dad.  I need to buy one pillow, one tanto, and hire one assistant."
 
Wessoman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He's a terrible mass murderer who butchered children, but at least he doesn't sit back and watch children being butchered by a mass murderer when they are armed to the teeth and are professionally (half the towns budget) and morally obligated to save the kids from being butchered.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

twenty one characters: ou chose well skipping TFA; that said, no he doesn't need to shut up... he needs to own what he made.


100 farking %. I'm baffled by the fact that these parents never kill themselves out of shame. How could you not?

The fact that they don't shows how big of a factor they were in how their kid turned out to be such a sack of shiat.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Badmoodman: Despite the horrific slaughter he carried out Tuesday, Ramos insisted that his son was "a good person" who "stuck to himself"


Not clicking link, don't give a shiat what anyone says to make this guy seem less than a monster. We all have our crosses to bear, our demons we wrestle with but most of us deal and don't slaughter innocent kids/people. Asshole father, just STFU.

No. No one is pure evil. We're all broken. Dismissing the guy as a "monster" isn't productive. How do we reach all the rest of the kids struggling with these issues? Is there a better way to stop these things from happening?

Calling people monsters is too easy


How about History's Greatest Monster?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"They killed my baby man," he said.
He added: "I'm never gonna see my son again, just like they're not gonna see their kids. And that hurts me."

You know, maybe it's best you just shut up about your "loss", since he killed a bunch of elementary school kids.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Unless he turns out to be an abuser or something, I'm not gonna blame this guy for what he says.  He probably tried his best in raising him, and nobody wants to believe that their child could do such evil.  This dude is having as much trouble processing this as anyone else, his kid is dead too and is the bad guy in all this besides.  The blame here lies primarily on gun laws and the people who refuse to change them.
 
robodog
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If you plan one mass murder, are stopped, and then several years later plan and execute another mass murder you're NOT a good person, period. Killing lots of people who aren't enemy combatants is universally seen as bad across every human civilization. In fact that may be the one thing that nearly every civilization across time and distance have agreed on.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That was an awful lot of excuse making.

There are a lot of people out in the world in less than ideal circumstances. They don't kill anybody.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Every "bad guy with a gun" is first a "responsible, law-abiding gun owner."  Right up until they're not.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Despite the horrific slaughter he carried out Tuesday, Ramos insisted that his son was "a good person" who "stuck to himself"


Not clicking link, don't give a shiat what anyone says to make this guy seem less than a monster. We all have our crosses to bear, our demons we wrestle with but most of us deal and don't slaughter innocent kids/people. Asshole father, just STFU.


Oh you're missing out....
FTA
He added: "I'm never gonna see my son again, just like they're not gonna see their kids. And that hurts me."

These two things are not the same.

He added that his son grew frustrated with the COVID precautions about a month ago and refused to speak to him. Ramos has not seen him since.

Aaaand there's your RW talking point - COVID lockdowns made the kid crazy and violent.

A high school classmate told the Washington Post she had seen Ramos engage in multiple fist fights, and a former co-worker told The Daily Beast he was inclined toward harassing women he worked with.

What a nice young man.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"I don't want them calling him a monster...


Yeah, that ship has sailed, pal.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Kornchex: he purchased two rifles and 375 rounds of ammunition in the leadup to the massacre

Fark Texas.


That's why I oppose putting credit cards in to the hands of 18 year olds!  I will not vote for any law that allows 18 year olds to have and possess credit cards until the credit card companies give to my campaign.

Harry Freakstorm
Effingham County   Bridges and Tunnel Inspector 2022
 
major hatred
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
These kids online are being groomed and driven insane. 
Valter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I am a good person who sticks to himself.

Yet I don't murder people.

What's the difference?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: Every "bad guy with a gun" is first a "responsible, law-abiding gun owner."  Right up until they're not.


Well said. Also true for paper clip owners.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Meh, who cares. Parents are supposed to love their children and overlook their flaws. I don't give a shiat what this guy has to tell himself to sleep at night.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Your son is being sodomized with a cactus by Satan right now, so good luck convincing people he was a nice guy.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Yes, but besides that Mrs. Lincoln, how was the show?"
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What drives good men to murder a dozen children?

Next on O'Reilly
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

"GoFundMe: Hi, I'm the shooter's dad.  I need to buy one pillow, one tanto, and hire one assistant."


Seppuku is undertaken to preserve or restore one's honor.  It accomplishes nothing for those who never had honor.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Doc Daneeka: Every "bad guy with a gun" is first a "responsible, law-abiding gun owner."  Right up until they're not.

Well said. Also true for paper clip owners.


Can you explain to me how a gun is comparable to a paper clip?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Denial can be a complex, unfortunately blinding process. Every parent wants to see the angel in their child (ok, most parents), but sometimes the only light in someone is reflected....
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Stuck to himself?"

After being shot enough times to take him down, I'm pretty sure he stuck to several people.
 
Freudian_slipknot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: . How do w,e reach all the rest of the kids struggling with these issues? Is there a better way to stop these things from happening?


Well, universal health care that covers therapy and other mental health services would be a good start, as would defunding the police and using that revenue instead to fund the kind of violence prevention programs that have been shown to work exceedingly well when implemented.

In the meantime we can restrict the ability of kids to obtain firearms so they simply aren't ABLE to do these kinds of things.

But we've collectively decided all of those things are absolutely impossible for this nation to do, because liberalS R BAD.

So if you have any suggestions that don't include anything that will make a conservative feel sad, now's the time.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Meh, who cares. Parents are supposed to love their children and overlook their flaws. I don't give a shiat what this guy has to tell himself to sleep at night.


I agree, but I really wish someone in the family or close to him had stepped in between dad and the Daily Beast and said "He's not in a place to talk to reporters."
 
life of the sausage party
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: "They killed my baby man," he said.
He added: "I'm never gonna see my son again, just like they're not gonna see their kids. And that hurts me."

You know, maybe it's best you just shut up about your "loss", since he killed a bunch of elementary school kids.


If my son did that and survived, I'd tell him about the rabbits.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: Chemlight Battery: Doc Daneeka: Every "bad guy with a gun" is first a "responsible, law-abiding gun owner."  Right up until they're not.

Well said. Also true for paper clip owners.

Can you explain to me how a gun is comparable to a paper clip?


No, I can't. That would be silly.
 
twenty one characters [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: "I don't want them calling him a monster...


Yeah, that ship has sailed, pal.


Valter: I am a good person who sticks to himself.

Yet I don't murder people.

What's the difference?


The thought just occurred to me; if he'd truly kept to himself we'd be calling his family monsters.  No, right now, his boy has that privilege, and he earned it.  We don't need to "see his humanity" to put responsibility where it lies; what we need to do is the same as what we should do with guns, and go after the manufacturers.

Especially the manufacturers of defective human beings.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Despite the horrific slaughter he carried out Tuesday, Ramos insisted that his son was "a good person" who "stuck to himself"


Not clicking link, don't give a shiat what anyone says to make this guy seem less than a monster. We all have our crosses to bear, our demons we wrestle with but most of us deal and don't slaughter innocent kids/people. Asshole father, just STFU.


It totally reads as both a "Hey, don't sue me!" along with the inevitable whitewashing to make the shooter sympathetic and excuse when the lawsuits start rolling.

As others have pointed out, how the fark did a 18 yo kid get $3K worth of guns and ammo on credit without any waiting or background checks.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"I don't want them calling him a monster... they don't know nothing, man," he said. "They don't know anything he was going through."

After doing what he did I have absolutely no f*cks to give about what he was going through. Plenty of other people suffer without going on deadly rampages.

His son is a monster and his father can f*ck all the way off for trying to turn him into a victim in all of this.
 
jso2897
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, sometimes good people do bad things.
Probably a good reason not to leave highly advanced murder tools lying around everywhere where anyone can just pick them up.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Wessoman: He's a terrible mass murderer who butchered children, but at least he doesn't sit back and watch children being butchered by a mass murderer when they are armed to the teeth and are professionally (half the towns budget) and morally obligated to save the kids from being butchered.


All these cops wanna be Rambo. In the Army, what they did would be considered cowardice in the face of the enemy. I'm sure at a minimum it's life in prison at hard labor, or execution.
I doubt even one of these cops will receive so much as a reprimand.
 
JTtheCajun [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Badmoodman: Despite the horrific slaughter he carried out Tuesday, Ramos insisted that his son was "a good person" who "stuck to himself"


Not clicking link, don't give a shiat what anyone says to make this guy seem less than a monster. We all have our crosses to bear, our demons we wrestle with but most of us deal and don't slaughter innocent kids/people. Asshole father, just STFU.

No. No one is pure evil. We're all broken. Dismissing the guy as a "monster" isn't productive. How do we reach all the rest of the kids struggling with these issues? Is there a better way to stop these things from happening?

Calling people monsters is too easy


This right here. We all have a breaking point before we do things that we never thought we could. We're primates with similar yet different limbic systems reacting to stimuli.

I know I never got to choose my fight/flight/freeze response, nor do I choose which/quantity neurotransmitters my brain produces at any given time. These instances are never a singular tragedy.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
'good person who stuck to himself'

So he jerked off constantly and never cleaned up. ew
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
One of my classmates was the younger sister of a serial killer who had terrorized our town ten years earlier. It was only years after I graduated high school that I realized who she was related to. You know why it took me so long to find out? Because she and her family kept their mouths shut.

/Still can't believe they hadn't moved away
//and made their daughter walk through her older brother's former hunting grounds every day to boot
///That family must have been really f$cked
////but at least they didn't go running to the media
 
twenty one characters [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

houstondragon: Badmoodman: Despite the horrific slaughter he carried out Tuesday, Ramos insisted that his son was "a good person" who "stuck to himself"


Not clicking link, don't give a shiat what anyone says to make this guy seem less than a monster. We all have our crosses to bear, our demons we wrestle with but most of us deal and don't slaughter innocent kids/people. Asshole father, just STFU.

It totally reads as both a "Hey, don't sue me!" along with the inevitable whitewashing to make the shooter sympathetic and excuse when the lawsuits start rolling.

As others have pointed out, how the fark did a 18 yo kid get $3K worth of guns and ammo on credit without any waiting or background checks.


That couldn't afford pants that fit, or a home internet connection? no farking idea; but that's a really good question.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: SoupGuru: Badmoodman: Despite the horrific slaughter he carried out Tuesday, Ramos insisted that his son was "a good person" who "stuck to himself"


Not clicking link, don't give a shiat what anyone says to make this guy seem less than a monster. We all have our crosses to bear, our demons we wrestle with but most of us deal and don't slaughter innocent kids/people. Asshole father, just STFU.

No. No one is pure evil. We're all broken. Dismissing the guy as a "monster" isn't productive. How do we reach all the rest of the kids struggling with these issues? Is there a better way to stop these things from happening?

Calling people monsters is too easy

How about History's Greatest Monster?


I thought that title was held by Jimmy Carter.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If you're a parent, it's understandable to say "He's a good boy!" even if the child definitely isn't a good boy. You probably do it, too, and that's normal (look at the number parents who have criminal kids, they keep saying "he a goo' boy!").

Salvador Ramos definitely sounds like he had a dekcuf up family. Then add bullying into that and no wonder he grew up getting into fights and being pushed into "darker" thoughts. Kids can be cruel you know. Anyone who's ever been bullied probably understands the pain and the hopelessness that it brings. It's not like you can just escape from school if you have hopes of making it to college in order to give yourself a good chance in having a career. You have to endure this every day. Every second you spend in school is a chance you might encounter a bully and you get victimized again. The more you get bullied, the more negative your mind becomes until you stop caring about the future because the pain of the present is so horrible. You then stop going to school, you just want the bullying to end. Sometimes, the result becomes extreme and the result is Salvador Ramos, the kind of person who decides to throw his life away just to express his pain and make others suffer as well.
 
