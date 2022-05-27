 Skip to content
(CNN)   Gunmaker pulls out of NRA convention. "We believe this week is not the appropriate time to be promoting our products in Texas at the NRA meeting." Oddly enough one of their products was 'criminally misused' at the shooting   (cnn.com) divider line
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'criminally misused'FTFY.  It is designed to kill people.

Criminally misused would be if he used to open a light beer, since he wasn't old enough to drink.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would say that their weapon of mass murder functioned exactly as intended.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Firearms sold by Daniel Defense have been used to carry out mass shootings, including the 2017 Las Vegas shooting and the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting. "

Such an endorsement...
 
twenty one characters [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: "Firearms sold by Daniel Defense have been used to carry out mass shootings, including the 2017 Las Vegas shooting and the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting. "

Such an endorsement...


an ear ringing endorsement, maybe.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Daniel Defense wasn't the only NRA convention participant to pull out.

Huh. I know where their factory is. It's outside Savannah. You can see it from I-16, right behind a state Truck Weigh Station.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott canceled his in-person appearance but will address NRA members "through prerecorded video."

What's wrong, Governor? Afraid of seeing or hearing protestors?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your lawyers told you not to advertise your human shredders in a state where they can be sold to school kids who often have deep seated issues with their classmates? Now why would they go and do that?
 
sniderman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"One of our products" AKA "the murder-stick he used"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I find this odd. Usually, it's just fly the middle finger, we do what we want, and nothing changes.

Has somebdy actually got some leverage over these people?
 
Valter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

coffeetime: 'criminally misused'FTFY.  It is designed to kill people.

Criminally misused would be if he used to open a light beer, since he wasn't old enough to drink.


WTF is a light beer.

Is that like a light crime?
 
Huggermugger
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wayne LaPierre is still showing his face in public???  I thought he'd hide for at least a decade after the details of his sordid grifting came to light.

/it was always about the $$, the guns are just a prop
 
eagles95
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

edmo: I find this odd. Usually, it's just fly the middle finger, we do what we want, and nothing changes.

Has somebdy actually got some leverage over these people?


Wall Street?
 
dracos31
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Valter: coffeetime: 'criminally misused'FTFY.  It is designed to kill people.

Criminally misused would be if he used to open a light beer, since he wasn't old enough to drink.

WTF is a light beer.

Is that like a light crime?


Attempted Alcohol.
 
Slypork
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: "Firearms sold by Daniel Defense have been used to carry out mass shootings, including the 2017 Las Vegas shooting and the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting. "

Such an endorsement...


Imagine what a member of the Corpse could do.
Full Metal Jacket - Charles Whitman/Lee Harvey Oswald Scene (1987) 60fps 1080p HD
Youtube liusEeP1QcE
 
RI_Red
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is the wrong time, but give it until Tuesday and they'll be right back at it. Farking murderers.
 
mediaho
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
#DanielDefense
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: "Firearms sold by Daniel Defense have been used to carry out mass shootings, including the 2017 Las Vegas shooting and the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting. "

Such an endorsement...


Endorsement, or a protest sign waiting to happen.

Come on Houston Citizens, they kind of write themselves!
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's right. They'll be promoting at next month. You'll probably be able to buy paper targets of children under desks at the next gunshow.
 
Christian Liberal
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I would love for him to explain to me how the average citizen is supposed to "properly" use an AR-15.

/won't hold my breath though
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
nationalize all gun manufacturers - they have no right to exist
 
severedtoe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
am I too optimistic, but does this time feel a little different?  there seems to be a sense of shame, that is accompanying the tots and pears crowd this time.

maybe I'm buying into the hype of it, or the algorithms have me falling into my own echo chamber.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

coffeetime: 'criminally misused'FTFY.  It is designed to kill people.

Criminally misused would be if he used to open a light beer, since he wasn't old enough to drink.


Or you shoot the tags off your mattress
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Not the time? Can we talk about Oxford, MI, then? That was last year. Can we talk about Parkland? Can we talk about Sandy Hook?
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: I find this odd. Usually, it's just fly the middle finger, we do what we want, and nothing changes.

Has somebdy actually got some leverage over these people?


The narratives aren't sticking this time.

This really was the perfect storm of a shooting, every narrative they normally run to holds no sanctuary this time.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Valter: coffeetime: 'criminally misused'FTFY.  It is designed to kill people.

Criminally misused would be if he used to open a light beer, since he wasn't old enough to drink.

WTF is a light beer.

Is that like a light crime?


Its less filling.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

severedtoe: am I too optimistic, but does this time feel a little different?  there seems to be a sense of shame, that is accompanying the tots and pears crowd this time.

maybe I'm buying into the hype of it, or the algorithms have me falling into my own echo chamber.


Echo chamber.  I never expect anything to happen.
 
3rd world republipuke
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Require liability insurance for gun ownership. Let the insurance companies do their magic..
 
houstondragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Daniel Defense wasn't the only NRA convention participant to pull out.

Huh. I know where their factory is. It's outside Savannah. You can see it from I-16, right behind a state Truck Weigh Station.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott canceled his in-person appearance but will address NRA members "through prerecorded video."

What's wrong, Governor? Afraid of seeing or hearing protestors?


Look, they know they're assholes, but now it's gonna make the stockholders look bad, and they just can't have that. >.>

Texas farked up royally not electing Beto
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

severedtoe: am I too optimistic, but does this time feel a little different?  there seems to be a sense of shame, that is accompanying the tots and pears crowd this time.

maybe I'm buying into the hype of it, or the algorithms have me falling into my own echo chamber.


No, it feels exactly the same, and people are pissed about that, because it feels exactly the same, and that's what's making it feel different, because it's so normal and we are uncomfortable accepting it.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: edmo: I find this odd. Usually, it's just fly the middle finger, we do what we want, and nothing changes.

Has somebdy actually got some leverage over these people?

The narratives aren't sticking this time.

This really was the perfect storm of a shooting, every narrative they normally run to holds no sanctuary this time.


Thanks to the NRA being broke and tainted as a foreign asset.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

3rd world republipuke: Require liability insurance for gun ownership. Let the insurance companies do their magic..


This. Anyone who wants to own a gun needs to be fully insured

And fun manufacturers need to be sued if their product is found to have been used negligently


NRA v gun manufacturers v insurance companies. No matter who loses, we all win
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gun* manufacturers

Not fun manufacturers. They're not Disney
 
Snooza
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mediaho: [Fark user image image 850x850]#DanielDefense


Wow that is just sickening.
 
zbtop
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: edmo: I find this odd. Usually, it's just fly the middle finger, we do what we want, and nothing changes.

Has somebdy actually got some leverage over these people?

The narratives aren't sticking this time.

This really was the perfect storm of a shooting, every narrative they normally run to holds no sanctuary this time.


The NRA itself is also just not what it once was a few years ago. It's toxic to the general public and even among gun people it's basically seen as a fundraising arm of the incumbent GOP. The value of being at the NRA show has plummeted in both commercial and political senses.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dimensio: severedtoe: am I too optimistic, but does this time feel a little different?  there seems to be a sense of shame, that is accompanying the tots and pears crowd this time.

maybe I'm buying into the hype of it, or the algorithms have me falling into my own echo chamber.

Echo chamber.  I never expect anything to happen.


rats.  at least i have not heard the "too Soon" argument from the NRA types.

alex jones is still being a shiat about it, so i suppose somethings won't change.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

3rd world republipuke: Require liability insurance for gun ownership. Let the insurance companies do their magic..


But the shooter spent all his money on guns and bullets.  Probably didn't have any left over for gun insurance.

When I was 18, I had a car without insurance.  It was 1978.  Let's just say God looked out for a certain moran.  Of course, I didn't drive it through a fourth grade classroom.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I would say that their weapon of mass murder functioned exactly as intended.


I dunno, did it make the shooter feel more like a "real man?"

I mean, that's what the gun industry is really peddling: Totems of Masculinity... and  the NRA has debased themselves into becoming nothing more than an advertising agency for them.  Same thing as the giant pickup trucks and the fake "Vietnam Vet" stickers they put on back windows of them despite the war having ended before they were even born.

When gun makers are selling to the Pentagon their ads are very different than the ones you'll see in NRA magazines.  As you'd expect, the Pentagon ads are all tech specs whilst the NRA ads could be swapped out for synthetic testosterone pills in about thirty seconds of Photoshop.  They know their target markets and adjust their sales pitch accordingly, it seems.

What is also depressing is that because they're selling Totems of Masculinity they've completely abandoned any pretense of designing weapons for, oh I dunno, personal and/or home defense or even hunting.  Because everything military is also seen as a major Totem of Masculinity they try to make everything look (and act) as military as possible... and not even real military.  It's some kind of jacked up 1980's steroid induced delusion of military style that they're going for (and that real military people only laugh at).

Honestly I'm hoping scientist really do invent a dick enlarging pill and do it soon.  Doing so would put these low-class weapons peddlers out of business inside a week.  And maybe we should start putting Ritalin in the school lunches or something, I dunno.  I know that sounds awful but It beats dealing with weekly massacres.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Their weapon performed just as stated on the tin...it destroyed bodies so efficiently that DNA had to be taken to ID the victims.

Why would you not be proud of that? You hold a farkin' state record for kills...advertise that hell out of that.

"Don't like Mondays? If your outlet for anger isn't becoming to you, perhaps you should be coming to us!! AR-15 when you absolutely don't want the cops to identify the dead"
 
pxsteel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Christian Liberal: I would love for him to explain to me how the average citizen is supposed to "properly" use an AR-15.

/won't hold my breath though


Actually it is in the paperwork that comes with the rifle and is in their online manuals.  This rifle is intended for use as self defense, pleasure and tournament.
 
efefvoC
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

severedtoe: am I too optimistic, but does this time feel a little different?  there seems to be a sense of shame, that is accompanying the tots and pears crowd this time.

maybe I'm buying into the hype of it, or the algorithms have me falling into my own echo chamber.


I'm sure this will result in as much sweeping change as Sandy Hook.
 
jso2897
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

severedtoe: am I too optimistic, but does this time feel a little different?


It feels different every time.
It never is.
 
pxsteel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

efefvoC: severedtoe: am I too optimistic, but does this time feel a little different?  there seems to be a sense of shame, that is accompanying the tots and pears crowd this time.

maybe I'm buying into the hype of it, or the algorithms have me falling into my own echo chamber.

I'm sure this will result in as much sweeping change as Sandy Hook.


If it get's schools to update their security and follow procedures.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Came to point out that this weapon was not mis-handled and that it operated exactly as designed: to put holes in people.

Glad to see everyone else beat me to the punch. Keep on being on the right side of things and maybe it'll get better.

Maybe.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Valter: coffeetime: 'criminally misused'FTFY.  It is designed to kill people.

Criminally misused would be if he used to open a light beer, since he wasn't old enough to drink.

WTF is a light beer.

Is that like a light crime?


If they are using an assault weapon to compensate, they probably drink Bud Light and brag how they can drink two or three!
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: 3rd world republipuke: Require liability insurance for gun ownership. Let the insurance companies do their magic..

But the shooter spent all his money on guns and bullets.  Probably didn't have any left over for gun insurance.

When I was 18, I had a car without insurance.  It was 1978.  Let's just say God looked out for a certain moran.  Of course, I didn't drive it through a fourth grade classroom.


Easy. Like with purchasing a home, require a gun owner to pay for a year of insurance up front. If their insurance lapses by more than 2 weeks, insurance company drops coverage, gun becomes illegal and authorities are called out to take possession of an unsecured firearm
 
stuffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How out of touch is the NRA? Even gun makers are walking away.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

3rd world republipuke: Require liability insurance for gun ownership. Let the insurance companies do their magic..


That's a good start, for sure.

/though i'm thinking nothing will fundamentally change, as is the way
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Time for them to hide under a rock for a few months.
I wonder how many Republicans will pretend like they never supported this at all?
...until the next news cycle.
 
genner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

coffeetime: 'criminally misused'FTFY.  It is designed to kill people.

Criminally misused would be if he used to open a light beer, since he wasn't old enough to drink.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: What is also depressing is that because they're selling Totems of Masculinity they've completely abandoned any pretense of designing weapons for, oh I dunno, personal and/or home defense or even hunting.


That's not true at all there are new hunting rifles released every single year. If don't know what you mean by personal or home defense in particular but  there are plenty of handguns or shotguns that can fit that  bill and there are new models  of those made every year as well. The  AR platform is just an affordable and customizable rifle  design so it sells. It doesn't hurt that we just had a generation of young men become familiarized with the military version overseas in the latest foreign adventures and they naturally  would want one when  they came home. The same thing happened after WW2 with vets buying up surplus Garands and Lee Enfields.
 
Christian Liberal
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pxsteel: Christian Liberal: I would love for him to explain to me how the average citizen is supposed to "properly" use an AR-15.

/won't hold my breath though

Actually it is in the paperwork that comes with the rifle and is in their online manuals.  This rifle is intended for use as self defense, pleasure and tournament.


Pleasure?  So this is true?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
