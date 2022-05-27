 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   🎵 And I'm proud to be an American. But screw the NRA.🎵   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
63
    More: Followup, National Rifle Association, Greenwood, Midland County, Texas, Singer Danielle Peck, Larry Gatlin, John Cornyn, Lee Greenwood, rest of America, latest musician  
•       •       •

1645 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 May 2022 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



63 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn liberal wokeness.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Until this turns from "out of respect for the dead" and into "I wouldn't perform for the NRA ever, because they are a full on nut job organization", it isn't enough.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Until this turns from "out of respect for the dead" and into "I wouldn't perform for the NRA ever, because they are a full on nut job organization", it isn't enough.


Yeah, ftg.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Until this turns from "out of respect for the dead" and into "I wouldn't perform for the NRA ever, because they are a full on nut job organization", it isn't enough.


not going to happen.  he's got one song and those morons are the only ones that want to hear it.


worst. song. ever.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised he left. He's in show business  and it's all show, count on it.
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweats only from the nipples down

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not-so-CSB:  One of my former co-workers is a close relative of Lee Greenwood.  Several years ago, Greenwood was performing locally (at the State Fair, I believe, though I don't know if he was billed above or below the puppet show) and my co-worker asked him to show up at our monthly all-staff meeting which happened to be scheduled for that day.  He did, and he played a few songs for us--just him singing and his guitarist with him playing an acoustic guitar.  While I'm no fan of his music, to put it mildly, I have to admit that he is a talented singer (as was my co-worker incidentally, so it obviously runs in the family) and they sounded really good.

Of course he did sing the "proud to be an American" song, which he took great pains to point is is not called "Proud To Be an American," but is actually titled "God Bless the USA."  He then went off on a long rant about how everyone forgets that and that's the big problem in our country, in that "so many people have forgotten about God" and that everything would be so much better if we would all just turn to Jebus and that unless we do we're all going to burn in Hell, especially the Mooselimbs, who where all trying to take over our country to impose Sharia law and drive out Jebus, and we can't let 'em do it and we should essentially either kick them out or kill them.  Then he launched into the song.

All of us kinda sat there with "WTF was that?" expressions on our faces, with thoughts along the lines of the following:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is only happening because of how close the meeting is to the shooting on the calendar.  If it was a month from now, none of these people would be cancelling.  They're just avoiding the current news cycle.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll be back, probably next week. If they have a fark they wouldn't have been going in the first place.
 
CRM119
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"proud to eat asparagus
it smells funny when i pee
and when I stand up
it dribbles on my knees
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thing that upsets me is the "a constitutional amendment should not apply to everyone." Fark you. You think that way then speak out against it being a Constitutional right, period. That's where the fight should be, not over uneven application of Constitutional rights.
 
senorjuanton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That song is the worst ever written.  It makes Rebecca Black's "Friday" and "The Ketchup Song" sound like masterpieces.
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
saw this article yesterday about the same and ho-lee shiat, this statement from Larry Gatlin (who??) announcing that he was also withdrawing was...well...judge for yourself:

"To my fellow sad Americans - I cannot, in good conscience, perform at the NRA convention in Houston this weekend. While I agree with most of the positions held by the NRA, I have come to believe that, while background checks would not stop every madman with a gun, it is at the very least a step in the right direction toward trying to prevent the kind of tragedy we saw this week in Uvalde- in my beloved, weeping TEXAS. It is not a perfect world and the 'if only crowd's' policies will never make it one. I am a 'what if guy' and I can't help but ask the question, 'What if the teachers had been proficient in the use of firearms and had, in fact been armed this week? My answer is that there would not be 21 freshly dug graves for 21 of GOD's precious children. My prayers and thoughts go to all who are suffering, and I pray that the NRA will rethink some of its outdated and ill-thought-out positions regarding firearms in AMERICA. I'm a 2nd Amendment guy, but the 2nd amendment should not apply to everyone. It's that simple. GOD HELP US PLEASE"

God help us, indeed.
 
CRM119
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i beat up Nancy Kerrigan
and kicked her in in the knee
now she can't stand up
and skate for the USA
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: DoBeDoBeDo: Until this turns from "out of respect for the dead" and into "I wouldn't perform for the NRA ever, because they are a full on nut job organization", it isn't enough.

not going to happen.  he's got one song and those morons are the only ones that want to hear it.


worst. song. ever.


Difficulty: Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue (The Angry American) by Toby Keith still exists.

Some years ago while visiting Montana my cousins took me to a 4th of July rodeo. When my wife asked "how was the show?" I said "The finale was literally a song about killing Arabs."
 
The Why Not Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, if the NRA crowd doesn't think guns are responsible for mass shootings, why would they not perform at an NRA event out of respect for the shooting victims? It sort of exposes their claim as a lie.

p.s. like others have said, that Lee Greenwood "song" is just the worst. But hey, I can't blame a guy for milking a hit for all it's worth. I'd do it too.
 
shroom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I have to admit that's one I didn't see coming.

senorjuanton: That song is the worst ever written.  It makes Rebecca Black's "Friday" and "The Ketchup Song" sound like masterpieces.


I've never quite understood the hate over Rebecca Black.  I mean, "Friday" is certainly not great songwriting, but it's perfectly passable teen pop with a fairly catchy hook.  There's plenty of crappier music out there.

/CSB: I went to high school with her cousin
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CRM119: i beat up Nancy Kerrigan
and kicked her in in the knee
now she can't stand up
and skate for the USA


And I'm proud to be a fascist
'Cause at least I know I'm white
And I'll pray for more school shootings
Because the blood proves that I'm right

And I'll gladly STAND UP
Afterwards,
when all dangers gone away;
'Cause there ain't no doubt I love the blood!
Let's see who dies today..
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: This is only happening because of how close the meeting is to the shooting on the calendar.  If it was a month from now, none of these people would be cancelling.  They're just avoiding the current news cycle.


It will be close to when a mass shooting happens no matter when they hold it.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So its going to be smash mouth, kid rock, and the pants pooper?
 
The Why Not Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shroom: I've never quite understood the hate over Rebecca Black.  I mean, "Friday" is certainly not great songwriting, but it's perfectly passable teen pop with a fairly catchy hook.  There's plenty of crappier music out there.


She's not my style of music - but - she has improved A LOT since Friday. The agency I work for runs the Pride festival in our city and we've booked her for this year, and a lot of people are very excited about  it.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

senorjuanton: That song is the worst ever written.  It makes Rebecca Black's "Friday" and "The Ketchup Song" sound like masterpieces.


I would rather listen to the "1-877-KARS4KIDS" song than Lee Greenwood's piece-O-shiat "God Bless the USA" jingoistic musical diarrhea.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone in the US that's still a member of the NRA should have a hammer and sickle carved into their forehead.

Goddamned traitors.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those dang Demicats got to Lee Greenwood?

/ more likely, since the NRA's assets are frozen, they could not pay him.
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yeah, a bit of the ole 'Optics aren't good, but I'm still open to that sweet NRA/Russian money'
 
dustygrimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: Not-so-CSB:  One of my former co-workers is a close relative of Lee Greenwood.  Several years ago, Greenwood was performing locally (at the State Fair, I believe, though I don't know if he was billed above or below the puppet show) and my co-worker asked him to show up at our monthly all-staff meeting which happened to be scheduled for that day.  He did, and he played a few songs for us--just him singing and his guitarist with him playing an acoustic guitar.  While I'm no fan of his music, to put it mildly, I have to admit that he is a talented singer (as was my co-worker incidentally, so it obviously runs in the family) and they sounded really good.

Of course he did sing the "proud to be an American" song, which he took great pains to point is is not called "Proud To Be an American," but is actually titled "God Bless the USA."  He then went off on a long rant about how everyone forgets that and that's the big problem in our country, in that "so many people have forgotten about God" and that everything would be so much better if we would all just turn to Jebus and that unless we do we're all going to burn in Hell, especially the Mooselimbs, who where all trying to take over our country to impose Sharia law and drive out Jebus, and we can't let 'em do it and we should essentially either kick them out or kill them.  Then he launched into the song.

All of us kinda sat there with "WTF was that?" expressions on our faces, with thoughts along the lines of the following:

[Fark user image 603x315]


In Texas you can own as many guns as you want but it's against the law to own more than 5 dildos. Tell me again about Sharia law. Good lord I hate these farking people.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...and I wont forget the kids that died, who gave those rights to me..."
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Why Not Guy: shroom: I've never quite understood the hate over Rebecca Black.  I mean, "Friday" is certainly not great songwriting, but it's perfectly passable teen pop with a fairly catchy hook.  There's plenty of crappier music out there.

She's not my style of music - but - she has improved A LOT since Friday. The agency I work for runs the Pride festival in our city and we've booked her for this year, and a lot of people are very excited about  it.


Yes....big fan of her music
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snowballs are flying through hell...Holy Farkballs never thought I'd see this!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is the biggest hit, musically, to the NRA.
Ted Nugent must be waiting anxiously by his phone.
 
g.fro
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gabethegoat: saw this article yesterday about the same and ho-lee shiat, this statement from Larry Gatlin (who??) announcing that he was also withdrawing was...well...judge for yourself:

"... I'm a 2nd Amendment guy, but the 2nd amendment should not apply to everyone. It's that simple. GOD HELP US PLEASE"

God help us, indeed.


To respond to Mr. Gatlin: a constitutional right does apply to everyone. That's the whole point. If you don't think it should, then either you don't believe in constitutional rights, or you don't believe it should be one.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Trump: "That's why I will keep my longtime commitment to speak in Texas at the NRA Convention and deliver an important address to America."

I bet.  Anyone care to predict?
 
litespeed74
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
All just to cover their sorry asses until the weekly news cycle forgets about this massacre...until next time.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Now he quits? What about the little kids at Sandy Hook? Or does he think that was staged?
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

g.fro: gabethegoat: saw this article yesterday about the same and ho-lee shiat, this statement from Larry Gatlin (who??) announcing that he was also withdrawing was...well...judge for yourself:

"... I'm a 2nd Amendment guy, but the 2nd amendment should not apply to everyone. It's that simple. GOD HELP US PLEASE"

God help us, indeed.

To respond to Mr. Gatlin: a constitutional right does apply to everyone. That's the whole point. If you don't think it should, then either you don't believe in constitutional rights, or you don't believe it should be one.


Even constitutional rights can be regulated.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: Trump: "That's why I will keep my longtime commitment to speak in Texas at the NRA Convention and deliver an important address to America."

I bet.  Anyone care to predict?


20 bucks on "I actually won the election."
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There are no heroes here.
With the 21st century NRA, there never are, there never can be heroes.
Let 'em all posture.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: Trump: "That's why I will keep my longtime commitment to speak in Texas at the NRA Convention and deliver an important address to America."

I bet.  Anyone care to predict?


No.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"I'm a Second Amendment guy," Gatlin told USA Today, "But the Second Amendment should not apply to everyone. It's that simple."

Spoken like a true 2nd Amendment piece of shiat, no understanding the intent or letter of the Constitution, else he would understand that the Constitution APPLIES TO EVERYONE EQUALLY

And also like a true 2nd Amendment type, is completely clueless as to the meaning of the Amendment by thinking it applies to private citizens rather than WELL REGULATED MILITIAS as it clearly states

fark the NRA and fark these 2nd Amendment loving pretend patriots
 
knbwhite
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Hickory-smoked: tom baker's scarf: DoBeDoBeDo: Until this turns from "out of respect for the dead" and into "I wouldn't perform for the NRA ever, because they are a full on nut job organization", it isn't enough.

not going to happen.  he's got one song and those morons are the only ones that want to hear it.


worst. song. ever.

Difficulty: Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue (The Angry American) by Toby Keith still exists.

Some years ago while visiting Montana my cousins took me to a 4th of July rodeo. When my wife asked "how was the show?" I said "The finale was literally a song about killing Arabs."


His Taliban song is kind of catchy.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
1) Who?
2) What?  The first couple hundred school shootings didn't convince you not to help promote the NRA?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Greenwood directly cited the massacre that left 19 children and two adults dead as the cause of his last-minute pang of conscience.

F*ck you, asshole! There have been many school massacres since you wrote that song. What the fark has improved over the years to make you want to support the NRA in the first place? You don't care about the kids, just the bad optics of a fresh massacre.
 
abbarach
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTFA:

He noted that he and other artists were on contract to perform, but that the the attack happened at "a very bad time"

So in his opinion there would have been a BETTER time for the attack to happen?  Just goes to show you that ammosexuals view mass shootings as a necessary thing, not something that can be prevented or avoided.
 
shroom
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

g.fro: gabethegoat: saw this article yesterday about the same and ho-lee shiat, this statement from Larry Gatlin (who??) announcing that he was also withdrawing was...well...judge for yourself:

"... I'm a 2nd Amendment guy, but the 2nd amendment should not apply to everyone. It's that simple. GOD HELP US PLEASE"

God help us, indeed.

To respond to Mr. Gatlin: a constitutional right does apply to everyone. That's the whole point. If you don't think it should, then either you don't believe in constitutional rights, or you don't believe it should be one.


So then that should apply to people in the convention hall with Tr*mp, right?
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: This is only happening because of how close the meeting is to the shooting on the calendar.  If it was a month from now, none of these people would be cancelling.  They're just avoiding the current news cycle.


"If the bodies are warm, don't perform."
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So he's cool with the Russian money going into his pockets though?
 
jclaggett
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dustygrimp: Cyberluddite: Not-so-CSB:  One of my former co-workers is a close relative of Lee Greenwood.  Several years ago, Greenwood was performing locally (at the State Fair, I believe, though I don't know if he was billed above or below the puppet show) and my co-worker asked him to show up at our monthly all-staff meeting which happened to be scheduled for that day.  He did, and he played a few songs for us--just him singing and his guitarist with him playing an acoustic guitar.  While I'm no fan of his music, to put it mildly, I have to admit that he is a talented singer (as was my co-worker incidentally, so it obviously runs in the family) and they sounded really good.

Of course he did sing the "proud to be an American" song, which he took great pains to point is is not called "Proud To Be an American," but is actually titled "God Bless the USA."  He then went off on a long rant about how everyone forgets that and that's the big problem in our country, in that "so many people have forgotten about God" and that everything would be so much better if we would all just turn to Jebus and that unless we do we're all going to burn in Hell, especially the Mooselimbs, who where all trying to take over our country to impose Sharia law and drive out Jebus, and we can't let 'em do it and we should essentially either kick them out or kill them.  Then he launched into the song.

All of us kinda sat there with "WTF was that?" expressions on our faces, with thoughts along the lines of the following:

[Fark user image 603x315]

In Texas you can own as many guns as you want but it's against the law to own more than 5 dildos. Tell me again about Sharia law. Good lord I hate these farking people.


*Does some mental math*

Okay, I shouldn't travel to Texas.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Picklehead: Now he quits? What about the little kids at Sandy Hook? Or does he think that was staged?


Those are kids in a librul blue state or something.

This happened in By Gawd We're the True Americans Texas. So yeah, that's why he cares now.
 
abbarach
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

shroom: g.fro: gabethegoat: saw this article yesterday about the same and ho-lee shiat, this statement from Larry Gatlin (who??) announcing that he was also withdrawing was...well...judge for yourself:

"... I'm a 2nd Amendment guy, but the 2nd amendment should not apply to everyone. It's that simple. GOD HELP US PLEASE"

God help us, indeed.

To respond to Mr. Gatlin: a constitutional right does apply to everyone. That's the whole point. If you don't think it should, then either you don't believe in constitutional rights, or you don't believe it should be one.

So then that should apply to people in the convention hall with Tr*mp, right?


Historically, we have no problem constitutional rights not applying if you're non-white, non-male, non-straight, non-landowner, a felon, the government thinks you might maybe have been involved in terrorism, too Muslimy, too Japanese, a native person, and probably a bunch of others that I'm not thinking of.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wow
Crenshaw and Corwin pussied out also

What's the matter, afraid it might come back to bite your racist fascist asses?

Snowflakes
 
Displayed 50 of 63 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.