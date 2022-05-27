 Skip to content
(Radio Free Europe)   You know the war is going badly when even Russian lawmakers are asking Putin to stop the fighting   (rferl.org) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Welp, looks like those folks are gonna have a little tea party.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as Rasmussen lawmakers and it still fits.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are they, a bunch of commies?

Oh. OK then.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Let me guess; Putin will only stop if he can get Trumpski back in office?
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Them people are going to end up in the same mass graves as all the Ukrainians Vlad has been kidnapping during his invasion.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hurry up, cancer
 
Slaxl
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The far Eastern "Russians" need to secede.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Meanwhile the slaughtering continues.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It always blows me away how these pics always look like the war was 30 years ago. Not just the rust on the equipment, but the grass, the roads, they all look old and abandoned. It's crazy to think these were all (more or less) in good shape just a few weeks ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: It always blows me away how these pics always look like the war was 30 years ago. Not just the rust on the equipment, but the grass, the roads, they all look old and abandoned. It's crazy to think these were all (more or less) in good shape just a few weeks ago.

[Fark user image 408x230]


A lot of people rag on HOAs, but that image makes it very clear why HOAs are needed.

My HOA covenant strictly prohibits tanks, artillery, and chicken coops.
 
soupafi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well. Those politicians may end up "shooting themselves"
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: It always blows me away how these pics always look like the war was 30 years ago. Not just the rust on the equipment, but the grass, the roads, they all look old and abandoned. It's crazy to think these were all (more or less) in good shape just a few weeks ago.

[Fark user image 408x230]


Much of russia looks pretty much like it did 40 years ago.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Mikey1969: It always blows me away how these pics always look like the war was 30 years ago. Not just the rust on the equipment, but the grass, the roads, they all look old and abandoned. It's crazy to think these were all (more or less) in good shape just a few weeks ago.

[Fark user image 408x230]

Much of russia looks pretty much like it did 40 years ago.


40 years ago, much of Russia looked the same as it did 40 years prior.
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: It always blows me away how these pics always look like the war was 30 years ago. Not just the rust on the equipment, but the grass, the roads, they all look old and abandoned. It's crazy to think these were all (more or less) in good shape just a few weeks ago.

[Fark user image image 408x230]


The Eastern Bloc of Warsaw Pact countries saw glacial progress between the fall of the Iron Curtain and the fall of the Berlin Wall.
When Romanian joined the EU and many Romanians crossed Europe looking for a suitable country to immigrate to for economic reasons we saw how strange and different their clothing, vehicles and customs were compared to Western European culture which had advanced significantly in the same time period.
I worked with many Romanians, they had an outlook and work ethic that had all but disappeared 30 years earlier in the UK.
Russia and Ukraine are still largely similar to how they looked in the 60s, outside of major cities.
 
Mouser
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not "Russian lawmakers" in general, Subby, Russian Communist Party lawmakers.

You know, the same bunch who misruled Russia so badly for 70 years that people like Putin were regarded as an improvement.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
