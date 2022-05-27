 Skip to content
(NYPost)   New Jersey is on track to meet an annual goal of bringing in $19 million a year in pot taxes, the state saw over $24 million in legal weed sales during the first month that dispensaries were open to non-medical customers   (nypost.com) divider line
geekbikerskum
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Gov. Carney in Delaware just vetoed legal weed. Money, who needs it, right?
 
Birnone
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's unseemly for the state to profit from selling weed. They should just give every adult resident a free allotment of weed every month.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's a shocking amount of money.

In Illinois we collected $387 million in 2021.

That's cheddar.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Ganja State
 
Taima
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Spliffy!
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
New Jersey finally has money for air fresher!
 
Aquapope
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm curious if there's a detectable corresponding dip in alcohol sales and DUIs.  Also, is there a bump in fast food and/or Frito-lay sales?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: Meanwhile, Gov. Carney in Delaware just vetoed legal weed. Money, who needs it, right?


Delaware gets by with it's lax laws on corporations.
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Aquapope: I'm curious if there's a detectable corresponding dip in alcohol sales and DUIs.  Also, is there a bump in fast food and/or Frito-lay sales?


But taco shops are popping up all along the Shore.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: Meanwhile, Gov. Carney in Delaware just vetoed legal weed. Money, who needs it, right?


Because, in GOP world, it's a dangerous gateway drug that leads to turning liberal and teaching CRT to kids.
 
Gergesa
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A while ago, there was some MST3K joke where the people on screen had some flower pots and crow said something about growing pot.  Whenever someone talks about growing pot, I always remember Crow's remark.  Also, Mike was more entertaining than Joel.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FatherChaos: Because, in GOP world, it's a dangerous gateway drug that leads to turning liberal and teaching CRT to kids.


Also, if they legalized it, they'd need to find some other reason to harass, arrest, and jail POC.
 
