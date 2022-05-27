 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   They often call him Speedo, but his real name is Florida Man   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I Wear Speedos Despacito Parody by Mikey Bustos
Youtube W1T6W1tJDE4
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You never have to ask Florida Man twice to take off his pants and jacket?
 
bughunter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"the victim described his penis as being large, 7-8 inches and it was similar in color to his body which was tanned,"

Yes, the dicks are bigger in FL.

And sometimes, the penises are, too.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They call him Speedo, Speedo
Lives near the water,
Flashing what ever
Next to the sea!
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bughunter: "the victim described his penis as being large, 7-8 inches and it was similar in color to his body which was tanned,"

Yes, the dicks are bigger in FL.

And sometimes, the penises are, too.


Ill tell you what though. That's some pretty good press.
 
