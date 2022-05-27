 Skip to content
(Twitter) Video In this corner, weighing in at 226,963 tons, the Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas. And in that corner, what used to be the dock in Falmouth, Jamaica   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Geez, and just yesterday, one in Grand Turk caught fire at the dock.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Geez, and just yesterday, one in Grand Turk caught fire at the dock.

[Fark user image 850x637]


They're just rolling coal.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Looks like they hired my mother-in-law to drive the boat. I recognize the parking technique.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Norovirus is finally getting its sweet revenge for being so neglected during the pandemic.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Captain Hazelwood, to the Bridge! Captain Hazelwood, to the Bridge! Put down your martini and get up here!
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I like the people yelling "We're gonna hit!" like the 227K ton ship can stop or turn immediately and avoid the dock.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Geez, and just yesterday, one in Grand Turk caught fire at the dock.

[Fark user image 850x637]


No new pope yet.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Mad Scientist: Geez, and just yesterday, one in Grand Turk caught fire at the dock.

[Fark user image 850x637]

They're just rolling coal.


<chuckle> It's just to show Norwegian who's boss....
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Sorry about that folks, I was drunk plus I'm a dog. On the plus side, we're in Jamaica"
image.shutterstock.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I want to see a dockside view.
 
