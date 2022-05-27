 Skip to content
(K2 Radio)   When they banned toasters, I didn't speak up because I wasn't going to the Trump rally   (k2radio.com) divider line
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joke's on you, I wasn't going anyway!
 
Mrs. Snipes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if the toaster doesn't laugh?
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When toasters are outlawed, only outlaws will have toasters!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Pineapples still allowed?
 
jso2897
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What if you were making toast at a Trump rally and Our Lady of Guadalupe were to appear on it?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 318x351]


Youd think something as heartless and vile as Cylons would be welcome at Trump rallies and CPAC. Who knew the GQP has limits as to how low they will go?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why Can't I Bring My Toaster To The Casper Trump Rally?

Who's Casper Trump?  Is he the friendly GOP who had some sensible policies and died from loneliness?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


tHe cHemICaLs iN tHe ToAStErs wIlL tuRn YOu iNTo gAy fROg!
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Because you can launch hot, toasted pieces of bread at him.  TFG knows toast can be murderous.  He i afraid of getting hit by fruit.  People have died.

Bananas are the worst.  If they miss, they'll boomerang back to the thrower so they can try again.

Did cans of soup/tuna make the list.  He fears those.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My toaster goes everywhere with me. It's my emotional support toaster.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I bet they're selling them inside
 
JRoo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh, Casper, Wyoming. A Trumper's utopia, if they can stand the wind and the snowy winters.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They didn't want to scare him and make him think he was having a stroke if he smelled burnt toast, so they banned toasters.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Heywood Banks is inconsolable.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pies are also banned. Donny is TERRIFIED of getting pied in the face.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Because toaster really can tan things for real, and obviously he cannot without artificial assistance.
It hurts his fee's, so henceforthwith those infernal contraptions be forever banned.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I think this came up previously at another rally. Is there an actual threat? Are they checking to see who reads all the way through the list? Does Donnie have some sort of irrational fear someone turning his white bread world brown using a toaster?
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
media2.fdncms.comView Full Size
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTFA: It should be noted, however, that while the idea that "Trump bans toasters" may sound funny, there could be a good reason for prohibiting appliances. One possible reason is that some appliances, such as pressure cookers have been used to make homemade bombs.

It's a good idea not to allow pressure cookers, but we aren't talking about pressure cookers.  We are talking about toasters. Don't normalize the stupidity.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It also begs the question: Who brings a toaster to any campaign rally - or any public event - to begin with?

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AngryTeacher: FTFA: It should be noted, however, that while the idea that "Trump bans toasters" may sound funny, there could be a good reason for prohibiting appliances. One possible reason is that some appliances, such as pressure cookers have been used to make homemade bombs.

It's a good idea not to allow pressure cookers, but we aren't talking about pressure cookers.  We are talking about toasters. Don't normalize the stupidity.


Too late. That's been Trump's MO ever since he got a Twitter account.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: [Fark user image 800x600]


it is all about marketing and recommended products

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AngryTeacher: FTFA: It should be noted, however, that while the idea that "Trump bans toasters" may sound funny, there could be a good reason for prohibiting appliances. One possible reason is that some appliances, such as pressure cookers have been used to make homemade bombs.

It's a good idea not to allow pressure cookers, but we aren't talking about pressure cookers.  We are talking about toasters. Don't normalize the stupidity.


Tighten the spring/mechanism and your can launch stuff with it.

Melbashurikenjitsu!
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AngryTeacher: FTFA: It should be noted, however, that while the idea that "Trump bans toasters" may sound funny, there could be a good reason for prohibiting appliances. One possible reason is that some appliances, such as pressure cookers have been used to make homemade bombs.

It's a good idea not to allow pressure cookers, but we aren't talking about pressure cookers.  We are talking about toasters. Don't normalize the stupidity.


If you swing a toaster by the cord, I assume it can make a very effective weapon. The white nationalist groups have been known to use heavy thermos bottles attached to cords.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's not meant to be taken literally. It obviously refers to any small kitchen appliances.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Because, you know, the microwave oven is bugged
 
Bazolar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: LordOfThePings: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 318x351]

Youd think something as heartless and vile as Cylons would be welcome at Trump rallies and CPAC. Who knew the GQP has limits as to how low they will go?


Cylons are a million times less heartless and vile than conservatives.  Cylons would probably be willing to talk about gun control.  Also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"I think you know why, pal."
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Pineapples still allowed?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Driver: [media2.fdncms.com image 700x525]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

edmo: I think this came up previously at another rally. Is there an actual threat? Are they checking to see who reads all the way through the list? Does Donnie have some sort of irrational fear someone turning his white bread world brown using a toaster?


Do you really think Trump is involved in the list?  You probably do.

The Secret Service made the list.
 
trippdogg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Air fryers still ok?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
More important, the Trump rally for what? Is he rallying people for support of Uvalde? Buffalo?
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They're still dragging him out and propping him onstage? I have some senile jackass relatives they can borrow if they need a spare.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Some of the [prohibited] items are common sense such as weapons and explosives.

School shooting: iT's bEcAUsE It'S a GuN fRee ZoNE!!1!1!one

Trump rally: gun free zone!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: More important, the Trump rally for what? Is he rallying people for support of Uvalde? Buffalo?


Support of Trump, and sale of Trump-branded accessories.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Because you can launch hot, toasted pieces of bread at him.  TFG knows toast can be murderous.  He i afraid of getting hit by fruit.  People have died.

Bananas are the worst.  If they miss, they'll boomerang back to the thrower so they can try again.

Did cans of soup/tuna make the list.  He fears those.


Throw rolls of kamikaze paper towels at him.

Preferably with a frag grenade inside.
 
