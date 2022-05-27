 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Break out those tiny violins, folks. The overcrowding in American Express Centurion Lounges is getting out of hand, which means Platinum card holders are having to endure things other people and long waits like common peasants   (liveandletsfly.com) divider line
451 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 May 2022 at 12:19 PM (28 minutes ago)



33 Comments
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to raise the bar. Those are obviously not the classy clientele they imagine them to be.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where do these people even find places that accept AMEX?
 
ManifestDestiny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Where do these people even find places that accept AMEX?


Huh?

The only place I have been in years that doesn't accept Amex is my bike shop (which sucks, I spend a good bit there).
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OptionC: Gubbo: Where do these people even find places that accept AMEX?

Huh?

The only place I have been in years that doesn't accept Amex is my bike shop (which sucks, I spend a good bit there).


Oh. Maybe this is living outside of the US. So many stores won't take Amex.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We clearly need to print more money...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gubbo: OptionC: Gubbo: Where do these people even find places that accept AMEX?

Huh?

The only place I have been in years that doesn't accept Amex is my bike shop (which sucks, I spend a good bit there).

Oh. Maybe this is living outside of the US. So many stores won't take Amex.


In the US, it used to be about 20% or so of places wouldn't take Amex but now that the vast majority of restaurant and retail is either big corporate or is using a full-service POS provider (Square, Stripe or one of their zillion competitors) to handle transactions pretty much everyone takes Amex except for some weirdo local places (like my bike shop...)
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why not upgrade your card so you can get into the Amex Legate Lounge and away from the poors?
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: We clearly need to print more money...

[Fark user image 850x592]


This has nothing to do with inflation - the extra people filling the lounges aren't paying the $695 annual fee at all.  Amex did this to themselves by creating all sorts of partnerships that give out platinum cards for free to the users and ended up devaluing their product and overfilling their lounges.

The $75K annual spending minimum to use the lounge starting in 2023 should drastically reduce the lounge crowds going forward.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

OptionC: NewportBarGuy: We clearly need to print more money...

[Fark user image 850x592]

This has nothing to do with inflation - the extra people filling the lounges aren't paying the $695 annual fee at all.  Amex did this to themselves by creating all sorts of partnerships that give out platinum cards for free to the users and ended up devaluing their product and overfilling their lounges.

The $75K annual spending minimum to use the lounge starting in 2023 should drastically reduce the lounge crowds going forward.


It has everything to do with inflation. Where the f*ck do you think the money came from? The Money Store?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If you have a platinum card it comes with priority pass membership which grants you free access to a lot of airport lounges other than the centurion lounges.  I've used it a bunch.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OptionC: NewportBarGuy: We clearly need to print more money...

[Fark user image 850x592]

This has nothing to do with inflation - the extra people filling the lounges aren't paying the $695 annual fee at all.  Amex did this to themselves by creating all sorts of partnerships that give out platinum cards for free to the users and ended up devaluing their product and overfilling their lounges.

The $75K annual spending minimum to use the lounge starting in 2023 should drastically reduce the lounge crowds going forward.


I didn't even know or care about this until they told me I couldn't have it. Now it's the only thing I've ever wanted.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I went to Universal Studios in March. The fast pass lanes were totally packed. There was no one with us in the pleb line. We rode everything all the time.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OptionC: The $75K annual spending minimum to use the lounge starting in 2023 should drastically reduce the lounge crowds going forward.


Well, not according to the article, due to his claim that "all card members spend that much easily". (Is that true jesus christ. i mean i guess if you put your mortgage payment on the card and buy everything with it?)
 
trialpha
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

OptionC: The $75K annual spending minimum to use the lounge starting in 2023 should drastically reduce the lounge crowds going forward.


FTA: "But spending $75K is likely not all that hard for most cardmembers and I cannot imagine it will make a huge dent in guest access. "

Meanwhile, $75K exceeds my entire annual expenditure.

Are the airline lounges still closed and/or having lots of restrictions due to covid still? That could add to people flowing to the Amex ones.
 
jaycharms
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: If you have a platinum card it comes with priority pass membership which grants you free access to a lot of airport lounges other than the centurion lounges.  I've used it a bunch.


Yup.  Have never flown Turkish Air, but their lounge grub is great.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well I'm certainly glad I quit using AmEx a decade ago. I can get high limits on any card, and AmEx customer service is crap. My last words to them were "If have to go through this much work to make you dispute a charge why am I paying you?" and I never looked back.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jaycharms: IRestoreFurniture: If you have a platinum card it comes with priority pass membership which grants you free access to a lot of airport lounges other than the centurion lounges.  I've used it a bunch.

Yup.  Have never flown Turkish Air, but their lounge grub is great.


Never flown Alaska airlines but I totally recommend their lounge.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jaycharms: IRestoreFurniture: If you have a platinum card it comes with priority pass membership which grants you free access to a lot of airport lounges other than the centurion lounges.  I've used it a bunch.

Yup.  Have never flown Turkish Air, but their lounge grub is great.


Have you ever spent time in a Turkish prison?
 
Ashraiel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

proteus_b: OptionC: The $75K annual spending minimum to use the lounge starting in 2023 should drastically reduce the lounge crowds going forward.

Well, not according to the article, due to his claim that "all card members spend that much easily". (Is that true jesus christ. i mean i guess if you put your mortgage payment on the card and buy everything with it?)


I have a pretty good micro-business (stand alone site and Etsy store) and I put all my materials, postage, processing fees and stuff through my AmX card for the cashback rewards. Cleared $100k on it last year. It's really not hard to do even for a very, very small business.
 
Daer21
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OptionC: NewportBarGuy: We clearly need to print more money...

[Fark user image 850x592]

This has nothing to do with inflation - the extra people filling the lounges aren't paying the $695 annual fee at all.  Amex did this to themselves by creating all sorts of partnerships that give out platinum cards for free to the users and ended up devaluing their product and overfilling their lounges.

The $75K annual spending minimum to use the lounge starting in 2023 should drastically reduce the lounge crowds going forward.


Amex is a charge card, and military personnel can't be charged annual fees. The lounges are full of soldiers and their families as well.
 
Obama's Left Nut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Where do these people even find places that accept AMEX?


I use my Amex (not platinum) virtually everywhere.  It is very rare that I find a place that does not accept it.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The CLEAR® line at MCO last week was ridiculous. How can I jump in front of hundreds of people in line, if ten of you losers are in my way?
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: OptionC: NewportBarGuy: We clearly need to print more money...

[Fark user image 850x592]

This has nothing to do with inflation - the extra people filling the lounges aren't paying the $695 annual fee at all.  Amex did this to themselves by creating all sorts of partnerships that give out platinum cards for free to the users and ended up devaluing their product and overfilling their lounges.

The $75K annual spending minimum to use the lounge starting in 2023 should drastically reduce the lounge crowds going forward.

It has everything to do with inflation. Where the f*ck do you think the money came from? The Money Store?


What money?

The biggest offender here is that Congress decreed that credit cards cannot charge annual fees to active members of the US military and Amex leaned into this so now every US servicemember with halfway decent credit now has a free Platinum card.
 
Daer21
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

trialpha: OptionC: The $75K annual spending minimum to use the lounge starting in 2023 should drastically reduce the lounge crowds going forward.

FTA: "But spending $75K is likely not all that hard for most cardmembers and I cannot imagine it will make a huge dent in guest access. "

Meanwhile, $75K exceeds my entire annual expenditure.

Are the airline lounges still closed and/or having lots of restrictions due to covid still? That could add to people flowing to the Amex ones.


You're not a corporate traveler. 20k hotel bills are common.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Obama's Left Nut: Gubbo: Where do these people even find places that accept AMEX?

I use my Amex (not platinum) virtually everywhere.  It is very rare that I find a place that does not accept it.


Yeah I think this is an outside of America thing where a lot of places won't take Amex.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When I flew to Chile recently, I went with my friend who has a card that gets her access to these and she was able to get me in with her. Apparently they are soon going to stop allowing "guests" -- I suspect because of complaints like this. That will get rid of everyone, even cardholders, who aren't either traveling solo or with their partner that they share a card with.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

proteus_b: OptionC: The $75K annual spending minimum to use the lounge starting in 2023 should drastically reduce the lounge crowds going forward.

Well, not according to the article, due to his claim that "all card members spend that much easily". (Is that true jesus christ. i mean i guess if you put your mortgage payment on the card and buy everything with it?)


The vast majority of these folks are people who travel for work and are on the road pretty much every business day. $250 a night for a hotel 200 or so nights a year, $1,000 a week in flights and you easily blow way past that number.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gubbo: OptionC: Gubbo: Where do these people even find places that accept AMEX?

Huh?

The only place I have been in years that doesn't accept Amex is my bike shop (which sucks, I spend a good bit there).

Oh. Maybe this is living outside of the US. So many stores won't take Amex.


Karl Malden lied to us. He lied.
 
Obama's Left Nut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Obama's Left Nut: Gubbo: Where do these people even find places that accept AMEX?

I use my Amex (not platinum) virtually everywhere.  It is very rare that I find a place that does not accept it.

Yeah I think this is an outside of America thing where a lot of places won't take Amex.


umm.... it is AMERICAN Express not rest of the world express.  To quote Ted Cruz "I am sorry you don't like american exceptionalism" or whatever dumb thing he said.

/that made me throw up in my mouth.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Well I'm certainly glad I quit using AmEx a decade ago. I can get high limits on any card, and AmEx customer service is crap. My last words to them were "If have to go through this much work to make you dispute a charge why am I paying you?" and I never looked back.


It'shiat or miss.  I've had ongoing issues that took like 4 weeks and 10 phone calls to sort out, but then there's things like this:

I bought a product online and it didn't meet my expectations.  I returned it but the seller was trying to withhold a 15% restocking fee.  I disagreed because basically the description of the product was fraudulent.  The seller refused to give me the full refund.

I called amex, they agreed that I was in the right but offered to just credit me the 15% at their expense.  I thanked them, but told them there was now way I was letting that scammer keep any money and pressed them to do a chargeback.   They did.
 
