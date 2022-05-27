 Skip to content
(CNN) This is where the kidnapped Ukrainians go (cnn.com)
62
    News, Russia, Human rights, Ukraine, Ukrainians, filtration camps, Russians, Ukrainian language, latest Western intelligence  
•       •       •

edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At the current pace, Ukraine will not hold out forever. Will the world just throw up it's hands and forget about all these people?
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That doesn't look like Disney World
 
flamingboard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: At the current pace, Ukraine will not hold out forever. Will the world just throw up it's hands and forget about all these people?


As is tradition.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: At the current pace, Ukraine will not hold out forever. Will the world just throw up it's hands and forget about all these people?


That's what's likely.

How long until Vlad lights up some ovens as a final solution to the "Ukrainian problem" he's facing.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As predicted, the Russians are trying a new holocaust.  Because they didn't kill off all Ukrainians during the Holodomor.  Putin is just a mustache-less Hitler.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: At the current pace, Ukraine will not hold out forever. Will the world just throw up it's hands and forget about all these people?


I think the invasion is gonna break before the Ukrainians do.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: As predicted, the Russians are trying a new holocaust.  Because they didn't kill off all Ukrainians during the Holodomor.  Putin is just a mustache-less Hitler.


They share a similar fan club as well.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada won't forget.  We have something like 1.5 million people from Ukraine recently enough that they care what happens there... And we like them, so those of us who are not of Ukrainian origin aren't going to let it go either.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's it. That's just FARKING it.

No longer will I say "Russia". From now on I'm saying Soviet Orc Nation.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So let me get this straight, Russia... you're taking a group of people who all want to kill you and have proven themselves quite adept at doing exactly that, and then seeding these people into your larger population all over your country.

I see your future:  Lots of pipe bombs, lots of shivs and lots of dead Russians everywhere.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: At the current pace, Ukraine will not hold out forever. Will the world just throw up it's hands and forget about all these people?


Yeah, the Ukrainians aren't going to hold out forever.  At some point they're going to go fark it and start destroying Russian cities in a roaring rampage of revenge.

/unless the Russians depose Putin first
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrwknd: That's it. That's just FARKING it.

No longer will I say "Russia". From now on I'm saying Soviet Orc Nation.


I'm sure that's going to have a deep and profound effect.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: At the current pace, Ukraine will not hold out forever. Will the world just throw up it's hands and forget about all these people?


It's never been about forever.
Just long enough to out live Putin.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: At the current pace, Ukraine will not hold out forever. Will the world just throw up it's hands and forget about all these people?


So what you're saying is, you don't actually keep up with what's going on in this war.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best option?  Murder a local, steal their sh*t.  Repeat until you get enough to get the fark out of Russia.

The forcibly-deported owe their captors nothing.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From TFA:

From checkpoints in Rostov and other Russian towns, many Ukrainians are then relocated to far-flung corners across Russia, the sources said. In some cases, Ukrainians have been sent to Sakhalin Island, a distant spit in the Pacific Ocean on Russia's far east -- 10,000 miles from the Ukrainian border.

Called it: https://www.fark.com/comments/12339309/151368537#c151368537
 
NeedlesslyCanadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it wasn't already clear that post-genocide claims of "never again" were always empty words...
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can understand why republicans love and respect russia. They wish they could elect putin POTUS so that he'll take care of all non-white groups in the US. I guess they'll just have to elect his fat, orange, dumbf*ck proxy instead.
 
one of Ripley's Bad Guys
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: edmo: At the current pace, Ukraine will not hold out forever. Will the world just throw up it's hands and forget about all these people?

That's what's likely.

How long until Vlad lights up some ovens as a final solution to the "Ukrainian problem" he's facing.


Who says he has not?

FTA:
According to one source familiar with western intelligence, the majority of Ukrainians who are being sent across the border are women, children and the elderly.
But not all Ukrainians who go through the filtration process in occupied Ukraine are sent to Russia.
Some disappear without a trace. Still others languish in the camps in Ukrainian territory, according to a report that Human Rights Watch is in the process of assembling.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: If it wasn't already clear that post-genocide claims of "never again" were always empty words...


Never again, unless it might effect stock prices.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: Best option?  Murder a local, steal their sh*t.  Repeat until you get enough to get the fark out of Russia.



I should reinstall PUBG.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MLRS and HIMARS inbound. Guessing the crews already trained.

No "advanced munitions" yet though *wink wink*
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

awruk!: From TFA:

From checkpoints in Rostov and other Russian towns, many Ukrainians are then relocated to far-flung corners across Russia, the sources said. In some cases, Ukrainians have been sent to Sakhalin Island, a distant spit in the Pacific Ocean on Russia's far east -- 10,000 miles from the Ukrainian border.

Called it: https://www.fark.com/comments/12339309/151368537#c151368537


If CNN is reporting on it two months before you said it then I don't think it counts as you calling it. I'm not sure on the timeframes for these things though.

https://www.cnn.com/europe/live-news/ukraine-russia-putin-news-03-22-22/h_4bbe7803db45db77ceef1ab33beb6489
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: edmo: At the current pace, Ukraine will not hold out forever. Will the world just throw up it's hands and forget about all these people?

I think the invasion is gonna break before the Ukrainians do.


For Cadia and Ukraine.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see that the information flow hasn't all been one sided from Putin, he's learned the "every accusation is an admission" from his Republican stooges, he's a freaking Nazi setting up concentration camps for those not of pure Russian blood.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

...not basking in the Maui sun?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK.  Where's a Seal team to take out Putin and behead the Russian government?
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: For Cadia and Ukraine.


DEATH TO THE FALSE EMPEROR! BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get automatically uploading bodycams on people who are being taken so we can get evidence of what's actually going on. Footage could be used in war crimes trials.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  

one of Ripley's Bad Guys: inglixthemad: edmo: At the current pace, Ukraine will not hold out forever. Will the world just throw up it's hands and forget about all these people?

That's what's likely.

How long until Vlad lights up some ovens as a final solution to the "Ukrainian problem" he's facing.

Who says he has not?

FTA:
According to one source familiar with western intelligence, the majority of Ukrainians who are being sent across the border are women, children and the elderly.
But not all Ukrainians who go through the filtration process in occupied Ukraine are sent to Russia.
Some disappear without a trace. Still others languish in the camps in Ukrainian territory, according to a report that Human Rights Watch is in the process of assembling.


Gotta feed the grunt troops something.  Ritz clearly doesn't care about them much so that solves two problems.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next thing you know the Russians will have ovens at those camps and it'll be the 1940's all over again.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russians did this sort of thing at the end of WWII, as well, with the full agreement and complicity of the other Allied countries. They completely depopulated huge swathes of Eastern Germany (Prussia), forcibly moving any German citizens there further west, and then replaced them with Polish refugees whom the Russians themselves had forced out of their homes with their invasion in '39. Something like 25% of prewar Germany was annexed into the USSR (split between Russia and Poland) and those peoples' entire history was eliminated.

For the record, the Soviets did the same thing to the east of Poland, emptying huge swathes of the country and turning them into parts of Byelorussia and Ukraine.

It seems ethnic cleansing is just another part of the Russian modus operandi.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: Best option?  Murder a local, steal their sh*t.  Repeat until you get enough to get the fark out of Russia.

The forcibly-deported owe their captors nothing.


Unfortunately they are often dropped off where native population may be not even Russian... they may speak a different language and even look different if it's far enough east. So you'll stick out like a sore thumb. That's of course intentional. So the best option to survive is not to aggravate the local population and try to move out of the hellhole. If you are allowed to. If FSB is not tracking your whereabouts. If your children can survive the travel. If, if, if...
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia doesn't have to follow the Geneva Conventions.  Good to know.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The repatriation or identification of remains of every Ukrainian citizen should be one of the conditions for lifting the sanctions against Russia, with $10M in compensation for each set of remains returned to Ukraine from seized assets.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: At the current pace, Ukraine will not hold out forever. Will the world just throw up it's hands and forget about all these people?


Years ago I watch an interview with Henry Kissinger.  The interviewer had brought up some embarrassing issues regarding some unpleasantness that befell one Ngô Đình Diệm, Murica's formerly BFF is Saigon, something about unicorns, or cotton candy... or maybe assassination, I really can't remember now.  Anyhoo, Kissinger started squirming in his seat and then he blurted out, "To be America's enemy can be dangerous, to be America's friend is invariably fatal."
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty clear skies, sun shining and yet bundled up like it is below freezing.  Canadians what do you think, is that shorts weather?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: At the current pace, Ukraine will not hold out forever. Will the world just throw up it's hands and forget about all these people?


nukes and the fact Ukraine is beating the shiat out of Russia are good reasons to not get involved, and the Western world is now effectively Ukraine's armory.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Russia doesn't have to follow the Geneva Conventions.  Good to know.


They're really more Geneva Suggestions.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shinji3i: awruk!: From TFA:

From checkpoints in Rostov and other Russian towns, many Ukrainians are then relocated to far-flung corners across Russia, the sources said. In some cases, Ukrainians have been sent to Sakhalin Island, a distant spit in the Pacific Ocean on Russia's far east -- 10,000 miles from the Ukrainian border.

Called it: https://www.fark.com/comments/12339309/151368537#c151368537

If CNN is reporting on it two months before you said it then I don't think it counts as you calling it. I'm not sure on the timeframes for these things though.

https://www.cnn.com/europe/live-news/ukraine-russia-putin-news-03-22-22/h_4bbe7803db45db77ceef1ab33beb6489


Meh, I don't really read CNN except for occasional links on Fark and I stand by my original comment - that this is a longstanding Russian SOP.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: Next thing you know the Russians will have ovens at those camps and it'll be the 1940's all over again.


History doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DigitalDirt: Pretty clear skies, sun shining and yet bundled up like it is below freezing.  Canadians what do you think, is that shorts weather?

[Fark user image 850x478]


not sure if even remotely serious
 
robodog
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: Pretty clear skies, sun shining and yet bundled up like it is below freezing.  Canadians what do you think, is that shorts weather?

[Fark user image image 850x478]


It was below freezing, the high there was -1C on the day that was taken.

https://www.meteoprog.com/weather/Matveyevkurgan/month/february/

/Apparantly the sea of Azov does a much better job than the great lakes at moderating temps
//They're 6 degrees farther north than NE Ohio and yet their temps were a good 20 degrees Fahrenheit warmer
///I really need to start snowbirding
 
Bf+
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's just a matter of time, isn't it?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: If it wasn't already clear that post-genocide claims of "never again" were always empty words...


Nothing was done about the Cambodian genocide or the Rwandan genocide. "Never again" was always just lip service.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: edmo: At the current pace, Ukraine will not hold out forever. Will the world just throw up it's hands and forget about all these people?

That's what's likely.

How long until Vlad lights up some ovens as a final solution to the "Ukrainian problem" he's facing.


Who says he hasn't.  Mobil retorts were some of the first vehicles over the border into Ukraine.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It would be ironic if Germans and Poles were offered free lebensraum to homestead in a destroyed and depopulated Ukraine.
 
Gestalt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
'Filtration camps' is certainly a polite way of describing ethnic cleansing.
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So far the majority of the orc forces have been taken from poorer areas of Russia. One of Putin's purpose for this war is to get rid of the poors and uncooperative non-russian population. Putin is like Hitler with his racism.
Time to give the Ukrainian Forces a long enough range to wake up Putin's brainwashed people in Moscow.
 
