 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   A research-driven list of policies that would actually have a measurable effect on preventing mass shootings. But this is 'Murica, and you know what 'Muricans think about rootin' tootin' research   (npr.org) divider line
75
    More: Murica, Firearm, Firearms, Gun, mass shootings, small portion of gun violence research, Cannon, Semi-automatic firearm, Research  
•       •       •

972 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 27 May 2022 at 7:30 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



75 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
In the wake of a mass shooting, people often argue for the need for comprehensive background checks, says Webster. He supports that policy but says his research doesn't show that it's linked to a reduction in this particular kind of deadly event.

So, the one thing that stands even the slightest glimmer of passing, probably will do nothing.  I guess the progress is sliding the Overton window?

"Once you scratch the surface right now about what is known, we know so little."

This is the fault of the GOP and the NRA, and to a lesser extent the Democrats for not reversing the law that prohibits the government from funding studies on the problem.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm not sure why subby is so negative. "I'll own research" usually works just fine.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I thought Republicans banned research on the topic. Heads will roll for this!
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I find it annoying the republican go to is mental health treatment when those absolute farkers are the first to cut that whenever possible.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

One could argue that, after this most recent mass-shooting, that having cops at the school was a detriment.
 
aoktrouble
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I can't deal with this anymore. War, pestilence, mass murders. STOP
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Science driven policy making is technocratic socialism
 
Aquapope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And if we adopted those policies it would probably end up working like masks and distancing, or the Voting Rights Act.  As soon as the numbers start to look good, we would shiatcan the policies and go back to the old ways.  Throw away the umbrella because we're not getting wet anymore, as RGB said.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hmm... issuing a 5150 for every person caught brandishing a MAGA hat or Confederate or Nazi insignia strangely absent
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Trump in his NRA speech advises to arm the teachers with guns, one stable genius is this man.
 
KodosZardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If only the government funded gun studies as much as it funds gun and military manufacturers.
 
Kazan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
but all the ammosexuals assured us that banning large capacity magazines would do nothing, in contravention to all farking logic

STOPPING TO RELOAD = TIME YOU'RE NOT SHOOTING
 
Kazan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: I find it annoying the republican go to is mental health treatment when those absolute farkers are the first to cut that whenever possible.


and it isn't a mental health problem. it's an extremism and cult problem
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Shoot the research!
 
jso2897
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Science driven policy making is technocratic socialism


Good.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There is nothing more effective in preventing or mitigating the carnage of mass shootings than reducing the rate of fire, which is why I advocate banning semi-automatics & detachable magazines. You can argue about common use & the kajillion that already exist, but never starting a long term project is the best way to never achieve its objectives.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kazan: Farker Soze: I find it annoying the republican go to is mental health treatment when those absolute farkers are the first to cut that whenever possible.

and it isn't a mental health problem. it's an extremism and cult problem


Yeah, "he's not crazy, he's my base".
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: There is nothing more effective in preventing or mitigating the carnage of mass shootings than reducing the rate of fire, which is why I advocate banning semi-automatics & detachable magazines. You can argue about common use & the kajillion that already exist, but never starting a long term project is the best way to never achieve its objectives.


Oh, &
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Search right the first time and we don't need re-search.
 
g.fro
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Strangely absent: any suggestions that aren't about guns.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Science driven policy making is technocratic socialism


Dude.  I'm all in for the Technocratic Socialists!  I will help them form their science-driven policies!
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Warren Burger "2nd Amendment Fraud" - 1991 PBS News Hour
Youtube Eya_k4P-iEo
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If only there was a state that didn't allow guns. Study may have produced another measure that may work.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: Meatsim1: Science driven policy making is technocratic socialism

Dude.  I'm all in for the Technocratic Socialists!  I will help them form their science-driven policies!


Here here.  Consensus reality needs to be static for humanity's sake.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
These are people who think Jesus had a concealed carry permit. You'd have better luck trying to convince your cat.
 
g.fro
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: If only there was a state that didn't allow guns. Study may have produced another measure that may work.


Yeah, uh, Constitutional rights don't work like that.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: There is nothing more effective in preventing or mitigating the carnage of mass shootings than reducing the rate of fire, which is why I advocate banning semi-automatics & detachable magazines. You can argue about common use & the kajillion that already exist, but never starting a long term project is the best way to never achieve its objectives.


Having no guns would work much better than that. It is an option.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

g.fro: LiberalConservative: If only there was a state that didn't allow guns. Study may have produced another measure that may work.

Yeah, uh, Constitutional rights don't work like that.


*looking around*

We already have militias. It's the National Guard. If you want individual rights to own guns, you should write an amendment about the issue.
 
g.fro
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: rzrwiresunrise: There is nothing more effective in preventing or mitigating the carnage of mass shootings than reducing the rate of fire, which is why I advocate banning semi-automatics & detachable magazines. You can argue about common use & the kajillion that already exist, but never starting a long term project is the best way to never achieve its objectives.

Having no guns would work much better than that. It is an option.


Not here it's not.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

g.fro: LiberalConservative: If only there was a state that didn't allow guns. Study may have produced another measure that may work.

Yeah, uh, Constitutional rights don't work like that.


Constitution is full of amendments, yeah? It can be changed. Actually may be what is needed.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: There is nothing more effective in preventing or mitigating the carnage of mass shootings than reducing the rate of fire, which is why I advocate banning semi-automatics & detachable magazines. You can argue about common use & the kajillion that already exist, but never starting a long term project is the best way to never achieve its objectives.


Well said, well said! I can smartie but once.
 
g.fro
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: g.fro: LiberalConservative: If only there was a state that didn't allow guns. Study may have produced another measure that may work.

Yeah, uh, Constitutional rights don't work like that.

*looking around*

We already have militias. It's the National Guard. If you want individual rights to own guns, you should write an amendment about the issue.


(sigh) Once again, the National Guard is not the militia. It is a reserve component of the Army and Air Force which acts as the militia when not in federal service.

The Second Amendment does, in fact, guarantee an individual right to own a gun. Unless you want to say the Constitution doesn't mean what is says. Which is a dangerous path to go down.

Don't like it, amend the Constitution. See Article V for instructions.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My buddy used to be a firearms buyer for a major national outdoors retailer. He's an avid hunter and range enthusiast.

Here are his ideas:

Phase 1 ("maybe possible")

1.  Fully automate NICS & the 4473 process  (did you know that 4473s are still done on Paper which makes it harder to do quickly)

2.  Minimum 10 day waiting period for all firearm purchases to allow time for thorough and competent background check.

3.  Background checks on all firearm purchases, i.e. close the gun show loophole. This includes Red Flag laws. No one with a mental health issue and related history of violence or self-harm should own a gun.

Phase II ("almost impossible")

4.  21 is the minimum age to buy any AR, just like a handgun. You can still buy shotguns and long rifles (deer rifles) at 18.

5.  Maximum of 10 rounds in any magazine  (you don't need 30 round mags or for sure drum mags).

6.  Limits on the amount of ammo that can be purchased. Treat it like cold medicine with which crooks cook meth.

Phase III (impossible):

7.  Ban sales of all ARs or any AR variant  (granted there are thousands in circulation, but if REAGAN was able to do this, why not now?)  There's a reason that ARs are the weapon of choice for mass shooting.  Amount of rounds that can be fired quickly and an AR cartridge does TREMENDOUS damage due to the muzzle velocity and how the bullet tumbles once it hits flesh.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

g.fro: LiberalConservative: rzrwiresunrise: There is nothing more effective in preventing or mitigating the carnage of mass shootings than reducing the rate of fire, which is why I advocate banning semi-automatics & detachable magazines. You can argue about common use & the kajillion that already exist, but never starting a long term project is the best way to never achieve its objectives.

Having no guns would work much better than that. It is an option.

Not here it's not.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Australia had four random mass shooting events where shooters used high powered guns to shoot police and civilians they didn't know in the decade before 1996 (Queen Street, Hoddle Street, 'Top end klilings' and Strathfield) for a total of 27 deaths. Then we had the Port Arthur massacre in 1996 (35 deaths) and the government responded with a range of measures (banned a range of semi-auto and high powered guns, big gun buyback) even though the gun used at Port Arthur was illegally acquired. There was some controversy around this at the time but it wasn't a case where the main opposition political parties opposed it.

We've had two random mass shootings since (I'm pretty sure I've got that stat correct, always happy to be corrected), Monash University in 2002 (2 deaths) and Darwin in 2019 (4 deaths).

So as far as random mass shootings go, we had 62 deaths in 10 years before gun control and 6 deaths in 25 years since.

We've had some non-random criminal shootings and the occasional farmhouse murder-suicide but those weren't the targets of the gun laws. We accept that the non-random crims killing crims is a matter for policing and won't be significantly affected by laws (because they're criminals to start with) and we accept that farmers need guns for a range of pest control and being-humane-to-animals purposes and sadly on occasion those weapons can be misused, that needs a mental health approach not a 'take all farmers' guns' approach.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: g.fro: LiberalConservative: If only there was a state that didn't allow guns. Study may have produced another measure that may work.

Yeah, uh, Constitutional rights don't work like that.

Constitution is full of amendments, yeah? It can be changed. Actually may be what is needed.


The 2nd Amendment? No need. We just need to read the actual thing.
 
g.fro
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: g.fro: LiberalConservative: If only there was a state that didn't allow guns. Study may have produced another measure that may work.

Yeah, uh, Constitutional rights don't work like that.

Constitution is full of amendments, yeah? It can be changed. Actually may be what is needed.


Yes, it can be amended. That's what makes it so great. If the American people don't like what it says, they should amend it. Sorry though, Australians don't get a vote on it.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: g.fro: LiberalConservative: If only there was a state that didn't allow guns. Study may have produced another measure that may work.

Yeah, uh, Constitutional rights don't work like that.

Constitution is full of amendments, yeah? It can be changed. Actually may be what is needed.


Probably, but until we can get 2/3rds majorities in both houses of congress and 3/4ths of the states to sign off, it ain't gonna happen.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

g.fro: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: g.fro: LiberalConservative: If only there was a state that didn't allow guns. Study may have produced another measure that may work.

Yeah, uh, Constitutional rights don't work like that.

*looking around*

We already have militias. It's the National Guard. If you want individual rights to own guns, you should write an amendment about the issue.

(sigh) Once again, the National Guard is not the militia. It is a reserve component of the Army and Air Force which acts as the militia when not in federal service.

The Second Amendment does, in fact, guarantee an individual right to own a gun. Unless you want to say the Constitution doesn't mean what is says. Which is a dangerous path to go down.

Don't like it, amend the Constitution. See Article V for instructions.


Teehee, you're funny. Nope, bro, the 2nd Amendment is only about a collective right. Period. Until you zombie brain roidheads subjected us to decades of misinterpretation. Time to kick it into the useless dustbin next to the 3rd Amendment.

THERE IS NO GUARANTEED INDIVIDUAL RIGHT TO OWN GUNS IN THE CONSTITUTION.

If you want there to be one, write one. The adults will take care of the rest.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: My buddy used to be a firearms buyer for a major national outdoors retailer. He's an avid hunter and range enthusiast.

Here are his ideas:

Phase 1 ("maybe possible")

1.  Fully automate NICS & the 4473 process  (did you know that 4473s are still done on Paper which makes it harder to do quickly)

2.  Minimum 10 day waiting period for all firearm purchases to allow time for thorough and competent background check.

3.  Background checks on all firearm purchases, i.e. close the gun show loophole. This includes Red Flag laws. No one with a mental health issue and related history of violence or self-harm should own a gun.

Phase II ("almost impossible")

4.  21 is the minimum age to buy any AR, just like a handgun. You can still buy shotguns and long rifles (deer rifles) at 18.

5.  Maximum of 10 rounds in any magazine  (you don't need 30 round mags or for sure drum mags).

6.  Limits on the amount of ammo that can be purchased. Treat it like cold medicine with which crooks cook meth.

Phase III (impossible):

7.  Ban sales of all ARs or any AR variant  (granted there are thousands in circulation, but if REAGAN was able to do this, why not now?)  There's a reason that ARs are the weapon of choice for mass shooting.  Amount of rounds that can be fired quickly and an AR cartridge does TREMENDOUS damage due to the muzzle velocity and how the bullet tumbles once it hits flesh.


Reagan didn't do that nation wide, if you're talking about the NFA.  And the NFA has been keeping machine guns and shiat off the streets for more than a century.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

aoktrouble: I can't deal with this anymore. War, pestilence, mass murders. STOP


I wanna go home!
take off this uniform and leave the show
i'm waiting in this hell because i have to know
have to know
have i been guilty all this time...
 
covalesj
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've done research, and my research says that anyone who is or who lives with a male ages 18 to 25 should not allowed to own weapons without a 1 month waiting period, background checks on the entire house hold, a law enforcement review of all ammunition purchases, 6 months mandatory gun training classes, and the requirement that all weaponry is kept in a locker system at the local police department with checkout through a gun librarian who has the ability to deny your checkout request if you look batshiat insane that day, or do not get sign-off from your parent, guardian, or other household members.  If you are single or live alone, that all gun activity will happen while accompanied by law safety personnel.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: The Pope of Manwich Village: My buddy used to be a firearms buyer for a major national outdoors retailer. He's an avid hunter and range enthusiast.

Here are his ideas:

Phase 1 ("maybe possible")

1.  Fully automate NICS & the 4473 process  (did you know that 4473s are still done on Paper which makes it harder to do quickly)

2.  Minimum 10 day waiting period for all firearm purchases to allow time for thorough and competent background check.

3.  Background checks on all firearm purchases, i.e. close the gun show loophole. This includes Red Flag laws. No one with a mental health issue and related history of violence or self-harm should own a gun.

Phase II ("almost impossible")

4.  21 is the minimum age to buy any AR, just like a handgun. You can still buy shotguns and long rifles (deer rifles) at 18.

5.  Maximum of 10 rounds in any magazine  (you don't need 30 round mags or for sure drum mags).

6.  Limits on the amount of ammo that can be purchased. Treat it like cold medicine with which crooks cook meth.

Phase III (impossible):

7.  Ban sales of all ARs or any AR variant  (granted there are thousands in circulation, but if REAGAN was able to do this, why not now?)  There's a reason that ARs are the weapon of choice for mass shooting.  Amount of rounds that can be fired quickly and an AR cartridge does TREMENDOUS damage due to the muzzle velocity and how the bullet tumbles once it hits flesh.

Reagan didn't do that nation wide, if you're talking about the NFA.  And the NFA has been keeping machine guns and shiat off the streets for more than a century.


Anything above a certain mag size that is automatic needs to be banned nationally.

Hell, anything should be illegal above what the founding fathers had available to them.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: The Pope of Manwich Village: My buddy used to be a firearms buyer for a major national outdoors retailer. He's an avid hunter and range enthusiast.

Here are his ideas:

Phase 1 ("maybe possible")

1.  Fully automate NICS & the 4473 process  (did you know that 4473s are still done on Paper which makes it harder to do quickly)

2.  Minimum 10 day waiting period for all firearm purchases to allow time for thorough and competent background check.

3.  Background checks on all firearm purchases, i.e. close the gun show loophole. This includes Red Flag laws. No one with a mental health issue and related history of violence or self-harm should own a gun.

Phase II ("almost impossible")

4.  21 is the minimum age to buy any AR, just like a handgun. You can still buy shotguns and long rifles (deer rifles) at 18.

5.  Maximum of 10 rounds in any magazine  (you don't need 30 round mags or for sure drum mags).

6.  Limits on the amount of ammo that can be purchased. Treat it like cold medicine with which crooks cook meth.

Phase III (impossible):

7.  Ban sales of all ARs or any AR variant  (granted there are thousands in circulation, but if REAGAN was able to do this, why not now?)  There's a reason that ARs are the weapon of choice for mass shooting.  Amount of rounds that can be fired quickly and an AR cartridge does TREMENDOUS damage due to the muzzle velocity and how the bullet tumbles once it hits flesh.

Reagan didn't do that nation wide, if you're talking about the NFA.  And the NFA has been keeping machine guns and shiat off the streets for more than a century.


Hey man, don't shoot the messenger.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

g.fro: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: g.fro: LiberalConservative: If only there was a state that didn't allow guns. Study may have produced another measure that may work.

Yeah, uh, Constitutional rights don't work like that.

*looking around*

We already have militias. It's the National Guard. If you want individual rights to own guns, you should write an amendment about the issue.

(sigh) Once again, the National Guard is not the militia. It is a reserve component of the Army and Air Force which acts as the militia when not in federal service.

The Second Amendment does, in fact, guarantee an individual right to own a gun. Unless you want to say the Constitution doesn't mean what is says. Which is a dangerous path to go down.

Don't like it, amend the Constitution. See Article V for instructions.


Does the Constitution guarantee you the right to modern assault rifles? Give everyone a musket instead of modern weapons if they want to insist on a 200 year old law.
 
g.fro
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: g.fro: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: g.fro: LiberalConservative: If only there was a state that didn't allow guns. Study may have produced another measure that may work.

Yeah, uh, Constitutional rights don't work like that.

*looking around*

We already have militias. It's the National Guard. If you want individual rights to own guns, you should write an amendment about the issue.

(sigh) Once again, the National Guard is not the militia. It is a reserve component of the Army and Air Force which acts as the militia when not in federal service.

The Second Amendment does, in fact, guarantee an individual right to own a gun. Unless you want to say the Constitution doesn't mean what is says. Which is a dangerous path to go down.

Don't like it, amend the Constitution. See Article V for instructions.

Teehee, you're funny. Nope, bro, the 2nd Amendment is only about a collective right. Period. Until you zombie brain roidheads subjected us to decades of misinterpretation. Time to kick it into the useless dustbin next to the 3rd Amendment.

THERE IS NO GUARANTEED INDIVIDUAL RIGHT TO OWN GUNS IN THE CONSTITUTION.

If you want there to be one, write one. The adults will take care of the rest.


What is a "collective right"? Where else in the Constitution does one find a right held by the people which is not held by the individual person?

You are making stuff up with no basis whatsoever in American Constitutional law.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 75 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.