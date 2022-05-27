 Skip to content
An earthquake in Peru is so far-reaching that it was felt by seismographs in Kentucky
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That was a KY meth lab blowing up.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How many gay people do they have in Peru?
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There was a legendary Detroit anchorman named Bill Bonds, who was essentially Ron Burgundy (although the character was allegedly based in part on Mort Crim, a different Detroit anchorman). Bonds was famous for, among other things, challenging Detroit's Mayor Coleman Young to a boxing match.

I recall during a California Earthquake (maybe Northridge), they pulled Billy out from his hangover nap and plopped him on the air. The reporter was talking about the measurement of the quake on the Richter scale and mentioned that there was one figure from the USGS and another from a Chinese seismometer.

I will never forget Bonds snapping out of what appeared to be a nap and saying, with genuine shock and alarm, "they felt this thing in China??"
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Can't all earthquakes be felt by a seismomomomanamana anywhere in the world?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You've heard of the idea that the flap of a butterfly's wings in the Amazon can cause a tornado in Texas?
Well, every time McConnell lies.....
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A squirrel with large balls jumped off a tree in the Daniel Boone Forest.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is Lake Titticaca OK?

Animaniacs - Lake Titicaca
Youtube 5I0Hee533Iw
 
IlGreven
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yet it's still one order of magnitude below what it would take to interrupt the Simpsons...
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I see the transference is complete.  President Biden has full control of President Obama's earthquake machine.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Can't all earthquakes be felt by a seismomomomanamana anywhere in the world?


No. Seismic waves can't pass through or are refracted by liquids, like the earth's liquid iron outer core, so it depends where the epicenter (2D) or focus (3D) is.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Seis
//mo
///meter
 
kkinnison [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NINEv2: fatassbastard: Can't all earthquakes be felt by a seismomomomanamana anywhere in the world?

No. Seismic waves can't pass through or are refracted by liquids, like the earth's liquid iron outer core, so it depends where the epicenter (2D) or focus (3D) is.
[Fark user image 425x216]



I like how you say no, but then as proof show an example of yes
 
