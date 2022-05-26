 Skip to content
(NPR)   Think you're safe from all that tainted Jif peanut butter because you don't eat it? Well, think again, my smug friend. Turns out lots of other companies use Jif to make their stuff, too. So ha, you're still probably gonna die   (npr.org) divider line
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Jif peanut butter recall is pulling a cascade of other products from store shelves

Holy crap, I never woulda guessed dish soap has peanut butter in it.

NobleHam
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Phew, I'm still safe, I only eat the finest Jif knock-offs from India or the Philippines, like Heera or Lady's Choice.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hahaha. Too bad subby, I don't eat food, I only drink bathtub hooch. Suck it!
 
Bslim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Taint Butter is the name of my line of intimate moisturizers.

/KEEP IT MOIST, with Taint Butter!
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
From years of only purchaseing food from Aldi, I am immune to such petty diseases
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Our little peanut butter packets for the hotel breakfast were recalled, and they don't say Jif anywhere on them.
 
togaman2k [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

maudibjr: From years of only purchaseing food from Aldi, I am immune to such petty diseases


Dirty Aldi shopping peasant...

I'm part of the glorious Lidl grocery master race.

/wait
//no, too German to reference the master race
///Lidl is better than Aldi, but short of a normal grocery chain
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

togaman2k: maudibjr: From years of only purchaseing food from Aldi, I am immune to such petty diseases

Dirty Aldi shopping peasant...

I'm part of the glorious Lidl grocery master race.

/wait
//no, too German to reference the master race
///Lidl is better than Aldi, but short of a normal grocery chain


There are several across the street from each other here.  Aldi has better bread

I refuse to acknowledge they own trader Joe's
 
stuartp9
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: The Jif peanut butter recall is pulling a cascade of other products from store shelves

Holy crap, I never woulda guessed dish soap has peanut butter in it.

[Fark user image 244x405]


In Australia Jif actually is a cleaning product.

kulbardi.com.auView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We're all going to die.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTA: "J.M. Smucker Co., Jif's parent company, issued the initial voluntary recall last week, after the Food and Drug Administration traced a salmonella outbreak to a manufacturing facility in Lexington, Ky."

With a name like Smucker's, it has to be recalled, and choosey mothers now have to choose which medical facilities to take their sickened children to.

Seriously, I have experienced salmonella coming from restaurant food.  So, I empathize with the current salmonella victims.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm still gonna poo like normal, right?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yay!
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bslim: Taint Butter is the name of my line of intimate moisturizers.

/KEEP IT MOIST, with Taint Butter!


I hope there's not a trademark issue with my skin tone matching Butt Tainter.
Fortunately, it contains only organic free range peanuts hunted in season
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bslim: Taint Butter is the name of my line of intimate moisturizers.

/KEEP IT MOIST, with Taint Butter!


You know what else that is good for?
 
togaman2k [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

maudibjr: togaman2k: maudibjr: From years of only purchaseing food from Aldi, I am immune to such petty diseases

Dirty Aldi shopping peasant...

I'm part of the glorious Lidl grocery master race.

/wait
//no, too German to reference the master race
///Lidl is better than Aldi, but short of a normal grocery chain

There are several across the street from each other here.  Aldi has better bread

I refuse to acknowledge they own trader Joe's


I have a Lidl and Aldi across the street from each other. After 6 months of comparing quality and price, I found my Lidl was a few % cheaper than Aldi with much better meat and produce. Dry goods went to Aldi on the quality scale, but Lidl has a better a variety of options.

My weekly grocery run is Costco (bulk)->Lidl (non-bulk staples)->Publix (specialty).  I feel like this is the best for cost I can achieve.

As for Jif, screw 'em. Peter Pan is made from Georgia peanuts. Georgia peanuts are the best. Buy Peter Pan instead.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Skippy natural chunky peanut butter ftw.

Choosy moms chose your loser dad
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I have an unopened recall double pack I got from Sam's Club.  Got a comparable amount of Skippy's.  That coupon will come in handy in a couple of years.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
OR you could just not eat processed food, and you won't have to worry about shiat like this.  The only time I've gotten anything close to a food-borne illness was when I went to the new Raising Canes location near where I used to live...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

foo monkey: We're all going to die.


Yes, and?
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We have one that is right in the middle of the range.

Our whole family has been eating it.

It's a giant cannister too.

We're 90% of the way through it.

If my 13 month old isn't sick we're good.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Skippy natural chunky peanut butter ftw.

Choosy moms chose your loser dad


Lol
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bslim: Taint Butter is the name of my line of intimate moisturizers.

/KEEP IT MOIST, with Taint Butter!


lol  °splutter°
[g&t went on my phone but you don't owe me a new one, I've got a screen cover]
 
