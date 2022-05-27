 Skip to content
(NBC DFW)   Aaaaaannnnd...here comes hurricane season   (nbcdfw.com)
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida man prepares
 
oldfool
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Weee! I am flying, I'm flying, splat!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sharpie inventory strong to support the season.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Texas or Florida?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hurricane Season Starts With High Chance of a Disturbance in the Coming Days

I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced. I fear something terrible has happened. Oh wait, it's Florida. Must be a day with a 'y' in it.
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jclaggett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A great big ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Prepared as I've been for the last 20 years. Unless it breaks Category 3, it's just memes.
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jclaggett: A great big ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Prepared as I've been for the last 20 years. Unless it breaks Category 3, it's just memes.


I don't even clear out.  I just stock up and enjoy the wind and the rain.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Nah, we will take a pass on that.

We are all exhausted. Just mark us as "non-participatory" this year.

Thanks.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
MA hasn't had a good one since Sandy, and that was an indirect hit.  We might be due for one.  However, we only got one Nor'easter this winter which was odd.  We usually get 2-3.
 
