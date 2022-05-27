 Skip to content
(CNN)   Uvalde school massacre survivor smeared the blood of her friend over face and played dead because apparently that's a skill a 11yo needs in America   (cnn.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She said afterwards, she overheard talk of police waiting outside the school. As she recounted this part of the story during the interview, she started crying, saying she just didn't understand why they didn't come inside and rescue them.

The cops are not there to save you, they just there to clean up afterwards.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Merltech: She said afterwards, she overheard talk of police waiting outside the school. As she recounted this part of the story during the interview, she started crying, saying she just didn't understand why they didn't come inside and rescue them.

The cops are not there to save you, they just there to clean up afterwards.


Every child, not just black children, should be given The Talk about police.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*cries*
 
anjin-san
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus farking christ
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every chucklefark that votes Republican has blood on their hands.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We Americans live in a sick country.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might not have even worked.  Didn't the Buffalo shooter shoot downed people?
 
Wonko Fortytwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I voted for Nixon. Once. That's all it took for me. The QR Combine is a criminal deviate enterprise.
 
Nuc_E
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anjin-san: Jesus farking christ


This cant be said enough.
 
bunny_of_chaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am afraid that Texans will not remember the Uvalde massacre in November and will re-elect Abbott and others.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope you all are enjoying that semi-automatic rifle you own. That one you refuse to give up or vote to ban. You should write this girl. Tell her how this is just the price she has to pay for your hobby. Maybe tell her how we all don't get what we want. Well, except for you. Cuz you still have your gun.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's also how you hide yourself from walkers.
 
Unapologetically Canadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Might not have even worked.  Didn't the Buffalo shooter shoot downed people?


You don't have much to lose at that point by trying.
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope every republican voter sees these children's faces every time they close their eyes.

They are the reason these children are dead, every single Republican has blood on their hands.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weeping. fark. This shiat cannot stand.
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "mental health issue" that needs to be addressed in our country is our addiction to guns. Before those kids bodies were even cold I had people on my social media feeds making sure to point out it's not the guns fault, it's the mental health issue.

fark you assholes. You're the insane people in this equation, You gun humping assholes are the reason this keeps happening over and over again.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's f*cking horrifying.  That's like the shiat that happens in zombie movies.  Conservatives are making this country into the Walking Dead.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cowardly, craven, confused cops.
Pustulent, paid-off, politicians.

The cops & politicians should be farking ashamed of themselves. Ashamed.
 
Mambo Bananapatch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Holy Carp: I hope every republican voter sees these children's faces every time they close their eyes.

They are the reason these children are dead, every single Republican has blood on their hands.


They don't care
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the NRA has taught us anything.....
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: She said afterwards, she overheard talk of police waiting outside the school. As she recounted this part of the story during the interview, she started crying, saying she just didn't understand why they didn't come inside and rescue them.

The cops are not there to save you, they just there to clean up afterwards.


The courts have already ruled they have absolutely no obligation to save or protect anyone.  They will tell you they are the only protection we have, that they put their lives on the line to save us, but that's bullshiat.  Cops are about perpetuating their own violent gang.  Period.  Speed traps, "stings", red light cameras, etc. are aimed at the revenue - their pay and their toys.  Actually protecting, serving, rescuing?  Not their job, unless they feel like it's safe and an easy win.

F*CK the cops. All of them.  Nothing more than a state-sponsored gang full of people with low IQ, high aggression, military grade hardware, and poor impulse control.  Goddamn thugs.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: If the NRA has taught us anything.....


Is that we've needed Comprehensive Firearms Regulation for decades now.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bunny_of_chaos: I am afraid that Texans will not remember the Uvalde massacre in November and will re-elect Abbott and others.


I am certain that Texans will remember this massacre. And will vote to re-elect Abbott because their guns are more important than children.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now you know how to vote.

Republicans? Happy to lie to your faces while standing on a soapbox erected upon a pile of dead kids.
Everyone else? Desperate to keep your kids alive and your cops from lying about it.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But don't you dare tell these kids to mask up because masks are traumatizing
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HeathenHealer: The "mental health issue" that needs to be addressed in our country is our addiction to guns.


^^^^^^

The ammosexuals that feel small and powerless and need to hold a gun in order to feel big are the problem here.
THEY are the sick ones that are actively preventing us from addressing this.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Holy Carp: I hope every republican voter sees these children's faces every time they close their eyes.

They are the reason these children are dead, every single Republican has blood on their hands.


Oh, don't worry, you'll hear about "the tree of Liberty" soon enough. They're proud of that blood - your dead kids bought their freedumbs, y'see.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's f*cked up.

/poor child
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
50 years ago she'd been a field worker.  During the summer.
People had to fight to get schooling for their kids.
My point? As it was 50 years ago, as today Texas sucks.  Shove the Alamo in your butts.

/
fark Manifest Destiny.
 
dogdaze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to tell this story with every horrific detail without cessation. It is the only chance to get decent people of true values to stop voting for the NRA all-star political team. I can't believe 100% of Republicans can be OK with the status quo.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to go into a long drawn out satirical and cynical explanation about natural selection, but by the time I was done writing it I just depressed myself so hard that I just deleted the whole thing. Think this is the first time I've ever deleted something I've written because it was too dark.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet she's still traumatized that they made her wear a mask last year.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There is no recovering from this.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My kindergarten teacher used to have us all play dead but looking back, I think it was because she was hung over.

School Active Shooter Training:  A gunman enters the room.  Everyone fall to the floor.  Chris is dead.  Use his blood to smear on your face and don't move.  If a cop enters the room and tells you to yell for help, don't say anything.   Just lie still until they start putting you in a body bag.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Holy Carp: I hope every republican voter sees these children's faces every time they close their eyes.

They are the reason these children are dead, every single Republican has blood on their hands.


They wont, they don't care, they will use this to press their agenda and their advantage. I hate these people, I loathe these people, they barely deserve the term person. The unfeeling nitpicking analyses I see posted by those who support gun rights time after time after time. They aren't human. They are other.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images2.minutemediacdn.comView Full Size


I'm sure she'll grow up into a perfectly well-adjusted adult.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd call being a right winger a mental health issue - so in that regard: yes this shiat is a mental health issue. A mass right wing hysteria of evil deranged right wing sociopaths, thirsty for blood.

It's also a mental health issue on the left's side, because for some reason we keep treating right wingers like people, and it's been proven time and again that treating right wingers like people is a mistake. Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results and etc.

Treat them like the dangerous violent animals they are, pen them up somewhere, and don't let them do human things like vote or interact with decent folk.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: She said afterwards, she overheard talk of police waiting outside the school. As she recounted this part of the story during the interview, she started crying, saying she just didn't understand why they didn't come inside and rescue them.

The cops are not there to save you, they just there to clean up afterwards.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You guys....its far too early to talk about this.

/every ghoulish republican asshole right now
//Seriously wish we could Thanos snap away these clowns
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bunny_of_chaos: I am afraid that Texans will not remember the Uvalde massacre in November and will re-elect Abbott and others.


They will re-elect Abbott and other because they remember.

Still have no idea how Texans re-elect someone like Ted Cruz. He is the polar opposite of anything that a "Real Texan" claims to be.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Cowardly, craven, confused cops.
Pustulent, paid-off, politicians.

The cops & politicians should be farking ashamed of themselves. Ashamed.


Cops see themselves as the thin blue line who stand between soft civilians* and the wolves who would unleash totally anarchy if it wasn't for them *while also seeing every civilian as a criminal

Politicians see themselves as the only thing keeping America from descending into anarchy without their strong leadership  and statesmanship

The Media likes to tell both the above groups that they are correct and are heroes
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article: Just incase anyone was thinking about having a good time over the weekend... or rest of their life.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HeathenHealer: The "mental health issue" that needs to be addressed in our country is our addiction to guns. Before those kids bodies were even cold I had people on my social media feeds making sure to point out it's not the guns fault, it's the mental health issue.

fark you assholes. You're the insane people in this equation, You gun humping assholes are the reason this keeps happening over and over again.


Ran across someone on Twitter using the "he was In there for an hour. He could have done just as much damage with a knife or his fists". Because you get multiple ranged attacks with your fists at a moving target. I guess that's a skill I never learned in martial arts.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst Merit badge ever.

What's next, yearbook captions like 'Most likely to be found alive at the bottom of a pile of corpses'?
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans are just holding this entire country hostage.

They force us to endure never-ending mass shootings, they take away a woman's bodily autonomy.

This isn't even what the vast majority of the American people want. Most of us, even those who vote Republican, don't want this shiat.

But those who are elected as Republicans force their dystopia on all of us.

Farking bastards.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vacation Bible School: I guess that's a skill I never learned in martial arts.


Fark user imageView Full Size


this martial arts move is way more effective.
 
clovercat
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
For Republicans if you're going to ban abortion and birth control you're left with few options for keep the population down.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Republicans: Little Timmy can't wear a mask to school, it will traumatize him!
Also Republicans: Get ready for school!  Don't forget your bulletproof backpack Little Timmy, and try not to get shot!
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: Every chucklefark that votes Republican has blood on their hands.


Yep. I'm in this state, full of them. Beto will lose the election and nothing will change. I can't wait to move (2 years now)
 
