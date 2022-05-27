 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   Man convicted of 1st-degree murder in beheading case... and having a man bun while not being Toshiro Mifune   (wcax.com) divider line
15
    More: Obvious, Jury, Associated Press, Britany Barron, Prosecutor, Armando Barron, Not proven, Barron's lawyer, close range  
•       •       •

455 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 May 2022 at 4:35 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This case is straight out of Pulp Fiction.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The texting, I could have overlooked.  But when they started forcing...  Well, I can't blame the guy.  I mean: FORCING!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
THERE CAN BE ONLY ONE!
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I wondered what John Oliver was up to during his summer break. I mean besides plumping up.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: THERE CAN BE ONLY ONE!


You think he wants your Fark handle?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to his letter opener?
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The meme for the uninitiated:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: THERE CAN BE ONLY ONE!


I came here to post this but then saw yours. I contemplated posting it a second time, then realized there can be only one.
 
trippdogg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There, she said, she was forced to behead Amerault...

Britany Barron pleaded guilty last year to three counts of falsifying evidence and was released from jail on parole last month.

So... she's available then?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Whatever happened to his letter opener?


On a completely unrelated note:

worst cover ever! *the final count down*
Youtube FjeMDvCdrtc
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Whatever happened to his letter opener?


I truly miss talking movies with him on Twitter, but a certain someone farked that all up.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

trippdogg: There, she said, she was forced to behead Amerault...

Britany Barron pleaded guilty last year to three counts of falsifying evidence and was released from jail on parole last month.

So... she's available then?


Leave Britany alone!!!
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did he think beheadings were legal in New Hampshire?

Live free or die
 
hammettman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.