(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   If you're in Florida and start a story with "I was smoking my meth pipe...", you can rest assured it's probably going to end up on the main page of Fark   (fox13news.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
People keep saying no one wants to work but even the meth heads have jobs.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think it is strange that he was operating a vehicle, damaged a building and another vehicle and the most serious charge is possession of meth. It seems to me that driving under the influence of meth and causing damage should have a stiffer penalty than mere possession of meth.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Florida equivalent of adding and then the murders began.

I was smoking my meth pipe when we passed a law to change Disney's legal status.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: People keep saying no one wants to work but even the meth heads have jobs.


And an honest one too.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I methed up!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Because it's surprising that there's meatheads in Florida?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BigMax: I think it is strange that he was operating a vehicle, damaged a building and another vehicle and the most serious charge is possession of meth. It seems to me that driving under the influence of meth and causing damage should have a stiffer penalty than mere possession of meth.


Wait for the civil suits
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Cheron: The Florida equivalent of adding and then the murders began.

I was smoking my meth pipe when we passed a law to change Disney's legal status.


I think it's closer to 'Hold my beer'
 
jimjays
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Damn. Anyone I've known with a CDL--most of them bar drinkers--took it quite seriously. Were careful with their drinking in off hours that trouble with their own car didn't jeopardize their CDL. Were sure they'd have a clean reading on alcohol if something happened that they had to test on the job.
 
munko
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jimjays: Damn. Anyone I've known with a CDL--most of them bar drinkers--took it quite seriously. Were careful with their drinking in off hours that trouble with their own car didn't jeopardize their CDL. Were sure they'd have a clean reading on alcohol if something happened that they had to test on the job.


that's normal. Exceptions are common these days.  I know a guy, a friend, that got his CDL's back after having 3 DUI's and a blow machine in his personal truck for the last 3 years.  He had help paying for lawyers, and he now drives a big rig again.  He stopped drinking as far as I know.  Still smokes weed.
 
bughunter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Pookie-splodey!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

munko: jimjays: Damn. Anyone I've known with a CDL--most of them bar drinkers--took it quite seriously. Were careful with their drinking in off hours that trouble with their own car didn't jeopardize their CDL. Were sure they'd have a clean reading on alcohol if something happened that they had to test on the job.

that's normal. Exceptions are common these days.  I know a guy, a friend, that got his CDL's back after having 3 DUI's and a blow machine in his personal truck for the last 3 years.  He had help paying for lawyers, and he now drives a big rig again.  He stopped drinking as far as I know.  Still smokes weed.


Dumbass
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I feel like if you're in Florida and your story doesn'tstart with "I was smoking my meth pipe...", you aren't Florida-ing correctly.
 
