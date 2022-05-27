 Skip to content
(Slate)   Slate writer reflects on the actual, precise moment that he finally made it past the bluster, distracting Tweets, constant self-promotion, and general bullshiat and was finally able to see Elon Musk as the abject conman he actually is   (slate.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, at this point, I'm really not sure what the actual difference between Donald Trump and Elon Musk is. The employ the same tools of constant distraction and noise and more or less exhibit the same general personality traits. Donald has a longer history of outright failures and bankruptcies, sure, but Elon is a lot younger. Just give him some time to catch up.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like I've said before, Elon Musk is the Thomas Edison of our time: a shameless self promoter who capitalizes on (or outright steals) other people's work and ideas.

He's probably electrocuted an Elephant too.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: He's probably electrocuted an Elephant too.


So that's what they're calling voting Democrat these days.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He's really mad he can't be president and have all the attention of running for president.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Honestly, at this point, I'm really not sure what the actual difference between Donald Trump and Elon Musk is. The employ the same tools of constant distraction and noise and more or less exhibit the same general personality traits. Donald has a longer history of outright failures and bankruptcies, sure, but Elon is a lot younger. Just give him some time to catch up.


What I notice most of all is how comfortable Elon is lying. He gets on stage or is interviewed and it's just one lie after another. And all of it is to pump up his stock's values.
 
mr0x
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Pocket Ninja: Honestly, at this point, I'm really not sure what the actual difference between Donald Trump and Elon Musk is. The employ the same tools of constant distraction and noise and more or less exhibit the same general personality traits. Donald has a longer history of outright failures and bankruptcies, sure, but Elon is a lot younger. Just give him some time to catch up.

What I notice most of all is how comfortable Elon is lying. He gets on stage or is interviewed and it's just one lie after another. And all of it is to pump up his stock's values.


That's how you become the world's richest man.

Lying is a skill so valuable that we make liars into presidents, richest billionaire.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Proof positive that American journalists are some of the stupidest people around.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Lionel Langley but he's smart enough to check his flight so it doesn't land in place where he's sold a monorail.

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Like I've said before, Elon Musk is the Thomas Edison of our time: a shameless self promoter who capitalizes on (or outright steals) other people's work and ideas.

He's probably electrocuted an Elephant too.


You expect them to hang an eleph...  Oh piddle!
 
bthom37
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's remarkable, that the bad thing isn't running a scam on the American people, but it's pointing out that the emperor has no clothes.

At this point, a good chunk of America WANTS to be lied to.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
it was obvious a long time ago.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I saw one funny post that said Elon's net worth (via Tesla stock) has dropped by $49 billion since he proposed buying Twitter for $44 B.

Then he found out that Twitter loses money and is trying to invent ways to back out of the deal.  He's not modern Tesla; he's modern Edison.  Taking credit for other peoples' work.
 
Ronnie_Zman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I stand by my claim that he is a mix of both Trump and Elizabeth Holmes.

I was never a fanboi, but there was a time when I believed him and believed in him. And I, just like others as I've learned, lost all respect and began to clearly see through the facade after the "pedo/cave rescue" public relations disaster. I couldn't unsee it after that point.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So at this rate, he's on pace for the Republican presidential nomination in perhaps 2032 or 2036.
 
LL316
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ronnie_Zman: I stand by my claim that he is a mix of both Trump and Elizabeth Holmes.

I was never a fanboi, but there was a time when I believed him and believed in him. And I, just like others as I've learned, lost all respect and began to clearly see through the facade after the "pedo/cave rescue" public relations disaster. I couldn't unsee it after that point.


That was my moment too. I was by no means a fanboi, but I sure wanted to believe in a real life Tony Stark who saw that environmentalism could be profitable. It still can, but pollution is more so. As this article proves.
 
germ78
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How long before the Elon brigade comes in to say "Hurr durr, buy my book!" without refuting the general thesis of the article?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I got into an online argument with some Facebook rando -- he was saying some shiat about "wokeness," whatever. Anyway, I clicked his profile and he had recently said something like "Be true to yourself and ignore the haters -- you know that's what Donald Trump and Elon Musk do." I just couldn't deal. Whatever else you might have to say about those two, ignoring haters is just about the least applicable thing I can imagine.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Honestly, at this point, I'm really not sure what the actual difference between Donald Trump and Elon Musk is. The employ the same tools of constant distraction and noise and more or less exhibit the same general personality traits. Donald has a longer history of outright failures and bankruptcies, sure, but Elon is a lot younger. Just give him some time to catch up.


Musk actually puts work into the con.
 
germ78
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ronnie_Zman: I stand by my claim that he is a mix of both Trump and Elizabeth Holmes.

I was never a fanboi, but there was a time when I believed him and believed in him. And I, just like others as I've learned, lost all respect and began to clearly see through the facade after the "pedo/cave rescue" public relations disaster. I couldn't unsee it after that point.


Same. I fell for his gee-whiz neofuturism early on when he announced the Hyperloop, but as I looked deeper into it, the less practical it seemed. Then he called the Thai cave rescue diver a pedophile and it was like the dam broke.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/takes one to know one, I suppose
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Honestly, at this point, I'm really not sure what the actual difference between Donald Trump and Elon Musk is. The employ the same tools of constant distraction and noise and more or less exhibit the same general personality traits. Donald has a longer history of outright failures and bankruptcies, sure, but Elon is a lot younger. Just give him some time to catch up.


Dateline 2032:  Elon invented being President, you know.
 
genner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: He's really mad he can't be president and have all the attention of running for president.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bthom37: It's remarkable, that the bad thing isn't running a scam on the American people, but it's pointing out that the emperor has no clothes.

At this point, a good chunk of America WANTS to be lied to.


People say they hate it when politicians make promises, but DT showed me that was a lie.  They love promises.  They ignore the ones they don't care for, and cling to the ones they like.

I had people arguing with me because they believed in this promise.  They believed that Trump was going to take on Wall Street.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Then the first thing he did was hire Mnuchin for Treasury and Wilbur Ross for Commerce.

I can't even remember if "21st Century Glass-Steagal" even got to the "in two weeks" stage.  I think it got stuck in the "we're taking a look at it" stage.  First Trump takes a look at things, and then they're coming in two weeks.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The richest person in the world is a ruthless amoral asshole? Fetch my pearls and fainting couch.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

syrynxx: I saw one funny post that said Elon's net worth (via Tesla stock) has dropped by $49 billion since he proposed buying Twitter for $44 B.

Then he found out that Twitter loses money and is trying to invent ways to back out of the deal.  He's not modern Tesla; he's modern Edison.  Taking credit for other peoples' work.


I would much prefer a modern Tesla. That way we wouldn't have to hear about him until after he died.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Like I've said before, Elon Musk is the Thomas Edison of our time: a shameless self promoter who capitalizes on (or outright steals) other people's work and ideas.

He's probably electrocuted an Elephant too.


Does monkey torture count? Seems worse than the whole Topsy thing.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pocket Ninja: Honestly, at this point, I'm really not sure what the actual difference between Donald Trump and Elon Musk is. The employ the same tools of constant distraction and noise and more or less exhibit the same general personality traits. Donald has a longer history of outright failures and bankruptcies, sure, but Elon is a lot younger. Just give him some time to catch up.


I think the main difference is that Musk is actually successful in business (or maybe just lucky).  Trump is just great at making himself appear to be successful at business.  Otherwise, they are both great at theatrics, and care little about the truth.

Musk is Trump if Trump Steaks (or one of his other failed ventures) had actually become one of the top businesses in its field.
 
