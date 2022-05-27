 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 93 of WW3: Russia intensifies bombing of eastern Ukraine. UKA admits defenses outmanned, outgunned. US offers advanced LRMS. Heavy fighting in Luhansk region. Legal experts accuse Russia of inciting genocide. It's your Friday Ukraine War thread   (cnn.com) divider line
147
    More: News, Russia, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian official, government of Russia, Russian president, Russian military  
•       •       •

388 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 27 May 2022 at 8:55 AM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



147 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
There is a serious fire in the south of #Moscow. A warehouse with rubber and furniture is in flames.

Day ending in y so russia is on fire again.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Flash
@Flash43191300
In Russia, a group of deputies from the Communist Party demanded that Putin end the war in Ukraine and withdraw his troops.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Does this general slowdown represent failing Ukrainian defenses, or "backing off" on earlier estimates? Or is there just a general slowdown in overall fighting (excluding areas of current heavy action)?

Is Ukraine losing?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Destroying orcs in Donbas.

Boom

caffeine, I need it.
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x255]

Does this general slowdown represent failing Ukrainian defenses, or "backing off" on earlier estimates? Or is there just a general slowdown in overall fighting (excluding areas of current heavy action)?

Is Ukraine losing?


No.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
mille graz' to whoever Subby is.

just past my usual bedtime, so I'll simply leave a daily Luisza Longaniza here. (McButt to later appear, with any luck.)
and then I'll try to get back on topic when I wakes up. mainly still stressed about what would happen if I tried talking to that close-ish friend from Belarus' but with any luck I'll get over it. (also never once told him about certain of my past dirty-tricks, because that would really, really make him quite beyond angry.)

round and round!
Youtube bSmL6v4KzOE


/aino aino, tots+pears ain't work
//but I still did some mudras for VHTS household
///and a few mantras
\\/Tracianne you were not left out of those, either
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x255]

Does this general slowdown represent failing Ukrainian defenses, or "backing off" on earlier estimates? Or is there just a general slowdown in overall fighting (excluding areas of current heavy action)?

Is Ukraine losing?


I still kindasorta feel the attrition is maybe a good omen? na russia has been running out of modern-ish materiel, running low on trained/experienced operators slash willing victims. Ukraine has been a little too tryhard???

plus from what I've read since yesterday, it seems there is a metric foinf-tonne of current-generation arms+materiel being sent over?
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Johnson isn't always wrong, I almost feel dirty writing that.



⚡ Johnson calls for giving Ukraine long-range weapons.

U.K. PM Boris Johnson told Bloomberg that more military support for Ukraine is needed, including providing multiple launch rocket systems. He added that Russia is making slow but "palpable" progress in the Donbas.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 27, 2022
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://www.understandingwar.org
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

johnny_vegas: https://www.understandingwar.org


Hail You, Sire. Ich bedanke mich bei Ihnen.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Visegrád 24
@visegrad24
American and British volunteer soldiers ambush and destroy a Russian BTR in the Donbas.
They then quickly move out without any own losses.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello, everyone, and welcome to


Putin's Folly (A Quinn-Martin Production)!


Boris and Natasha muck up the Black Sea Blockade in today's episode:


"The Deep Six and 7/8ths," or "The Enema Below!"


Have a great day!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Destroying orcs in Donbas.

Boom

caffeine, I need it.


Your orc asplode,
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

tintar: Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x255]

Does this general slowdown represent failing Ukrainian defenses, or "backing off" on earlier estimates? Or is there just a general slowdown in overall fighting (excluding areas of current heavy action)?

Is Ukraine losing?

I still kindasorta feel the attrition is maybe a good omen? na russia has been running out of modern-ish materiel, running low on trained/experienced operators slash willing victims. Ukraine has been a little too tryhard???

plus from what I've read since yesterday, it seems there is a metric foinf-tonne of current-generation arms+materiel being sent over?


Enjoying your crappy instant coffee this morning, Druzhe? :)

I bet they're doing fine. We've seen this before, right? Azovstal is almost fallen! If the orcs attack us again we will surely all perish! (orcs attack again, lose 400 guys)

Its in their interests to sell themselves as losing to the rest of the world, it helps all those sweet sweet weapons flow in. If they were actually farked we'd see it more clearly.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Iran bartering with Russia.
Car parts and turbines for metals



⚡Iran to supply Russia with car parts and gas turbines in exchange for steel.

Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin said on May 26 that Iran would use barter trade with Russia to ensure supplies of raw materials for its metals and mining sector.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 27, 2022
 
Discordulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Friend in Dnipro safe, but stressed out. The rockets flew over her house yesterday. Like lots of places, the random missile or rocket attacks are becoming a very stressful addition  to the day-to-day work/home/sleep cycle.
 
karnal
‘’ 2 hours ago  

doctorguilty: Hello, everyone, and welcome to

Putin's Folly (A Quinn-Martin Production)!

Boris and Natasha muck up the Black Sea Blockade in today's episode:

"The Deep Six and 7/8ths," or "The Enema Below!"

Have a great day!



Psychopaths thrive on war.
The real crime is the war itself. It is the political leaders who start the wars that should be charged with war crimes, rather than the soldiers just following orders.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hehehe ball tops


#NATO is going to hold naval exercise BALTOPS-22 with #Sweden and #Finland.

The exercises will take place in the #BalticSea from June 5-17. According to the #Pentagon, a sixth U.S. fleet will take part. pic.twitter.com/7qunMlO9GU
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 27, 2022
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Juc: Hehehe ball tops


#NATO is going to hold naval exercise BALTOPS-22 with #Sweden and #Finland.

The exercises will take place in the #BalticSea from June 5-17. According to the #Pentagon, a sixth U.S. fleet will take part. pic.twitter.com/7qunMlO9GU
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 27, 2022


The Penis Mightier
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tracianne: NEXTA
@nexta_tv
There is a serious fire in the south of #Moscow. A warehouse with rubber and furniture is in flames.

Day ending in y so russia is on fire again.


Ivan REALLY needs to take up vaping instead of smoking.  Assuming vape cartridges aren't in the sanction list...
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 2 hours ago  

karnal: doctorguilty: Hello, everyone, and welcome to

Putin's Folly (A Quinn-Martin Production)!

Boris and Natasha muck up the Black Sea Blockade in today's episode:

"The Deep Six and 7/8ths," or "The Enema Below!"

Have a great day!


Psychopaths thrive on war.
The real crime is the war itself. It is the political leaders who start the wars that should be charged with war crimes, rather than the soldiers just following orders.


"Just Following Orders" is not a valid excuse for people who commit war crimes at any level.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


are you tho?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

karnal: Psychopaths thrive on war.
The real crime is the war itself. It is the political leaders who start the wars that should be charged with war crimes, rather than the soldiers just following orders.


Saddam Hussein had an opinion on that.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not unreasonable to conclude that Russia will end up holding the Donbas and large stretches of eastern Ukraine. Putin's goal now is to entrench and hold, making small, incremental gains.

The big question will come in 2024. Ukraine's fate is completely tied to America's.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
An article on EOD in Ukraine aka demining aka explosive ordnance disposal.
Pretty interesting pics in this

https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-deadly-fruit-shells-rockets/31871324.html
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TenJed_77: [Fark user image image 603x668]


To be sure I am reading this correctly: Ukraine used the cluster munitions.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Father_Jack: Enjoying your crappy instant coffee this morning, Druzhe? :)

I bet they're doing fine. We've seen this before, right? Azovstal is almost fallen! If the orcs attack us again we will surely all perish! (orcs attack again, lose 400 guys)

Its in their interests to sell themselves as losing to the rest of the world, it helps all those sweet sweet weapons flow in. If they were actually farked we'd see it more clearly.


wait, ain't they the culture from Star Control what throw crewmembers into the furnace to make the ship go faster?

covfefe still ain't my jam, really only sometimes have it mid-day to perk up a bit. also the part about my love-affair with milk qua vehicle.

late nite or early morning, if I'm not swilling beer, then it's something like: green+popcorn tea, buckwheat tea, barley tea, ramen tea. oh man, that last one? not only clears out the cobwebs but blows the bloody doors right off.

sorries/not-sorries for above - yes, agreed: presenting too strong a stance would likely cut down on all that sweet sweet hardware influx. I absolutely cannot wait for moar Tracianne boom-related posts.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tracianne: Flash
@Flash43191300
In Russia, a group of deputies from the Communist Party demanded that Putin end the war in Ukraine and withdraw his troops.


Communists?  They haven't all been murdered or sent to gulags?
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Juc: Iran bartering with Russia.
Car parts and turbines for metals

⚡Iran to supply Russia with car parts and gas turbines in exchange for steel.

Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin said on May 26 that Iran would use barter trade with Russia to ensure supplies of raw materials for its metals and mining sector.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 27, 2022


what, they ain't got any spare dishwashers?
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not a boom but interesting if true.
 
Lexx
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Corn_Fed: It's not unreasonable to conclude that Russia will end up holding the Donbas and large stretches of eastern Ukraine. Putin's goal now is to entrench and hold, making small, incremental gains.

The big question will come in 2024. Ukraine's fate is completely tied to America's.


It's entirely possible that by the time 2024 rolls around Ukraine has received enough training and materiel that they basically have the situation handled without further American help.  Remember Europe is also collectively getting off their asses and arming up in very plausible anticipation of the Soviets  choosing not to stop in Ukraine.
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TenJed_77: [Fark user image 603x668]


The PFM-1 landmine is a reverse-engineered copy of the American BLU-43. A self-destruct (SD) variant of this landmine, the PFM-1S, is intended to randomly self-destruct (SD).
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Corn_Fed: It's not unreasonable to conclude that Russia will end up holding the Donbas and large stretches of eastern Ukraine. Putin's goal now is to entrench and hold, making small, incremental gains.

The big question will come in 2024. Ukraine's fate is completely tied to America's.


personally i dont think the orcs can last till january 2025 plus however long it would take to effect a policy shift. At the rate things are going seems like i'tll be mostly sorted this year. There is a lot of speculation and whiz kid number cruchers out there who are of the opinion the orcs will start to implode by end of summer... lets hope they're right.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And apparently Germany has been blowing smoke up people's butts regarding the ban on sending certain thingies to Ukraine? This is from the czech  deputy minister of defense.



I am happy to go on record with this - there is no such thing as an informal agreement or "ban" on delivery of particular weapon systems. The Czech government would not support or be part of any such thing. https://t.co/WGX70fQvZ1
- Jan Havranek (@JanHavranek2) May 27, 2022
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Juc: Hehehe ball tops


#NATO is going to hold naval exercise BALTOPS-22 with #Sweden and #Finland.

The exercises will take place in the #BalticSea from June 5-17. According to the #Pentagon, a sixth U.S. fleet will take part. pic.twitter.com/7qunMlO9GU
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 27, 2022


We have more than one Sixth Fleet?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

CheatCommando: Juc: Hehehe ball tops


#NATO is going to hold naval exercise BALTOPS-22 with #Sweden and #Finland.

The exercises will take place in the #BalticSea from June 5-17. According to the #Pentagon, a sixth U.S. fleet will take part. pic.twitter.com/7qunMlO9GU
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 27, 2022

We have more than one Sixth Fleet?


Yes, they come in 12-packs.
 
kab
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Father_Jack: Corn_Fed: It's not unreasonable to conclude that Russia will end up holding the Donbas and large stretches of eastern Ukraine. Putin's goal now is to entrench and hold, making small, incremental gains.

The big question will come in 2024. Ukraine's fate is completely tied to America's.

personally i dont think the orcs can last till january 2025 plus however long it would take to effect a policy shift. At the rate things are going seems like i'tll be mostly sorted this year. There is a lot of speculation and whiz kid number cruchers out there who are of the opinion the orcs will start to implode by end of summer... lets hope they're right.


If Russia winds up holding and advancing no further, I have very little faith in capitalism that current economic pressure (which isn't nearly drastic enough) won't start making steps back towards business as usual, no matter who wins in 2024.    Hopefully I'm wrong.

It's apparent that Russia's economic and military situation was pretty understated when this started.. there was talk of them being completely exhausted by May originally, yet here we are.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, this was good. Ukrainian Foreign Legion fighters stalking a BTR with correlating drone footage. 

https://twitter.com/DefMon3/status/1530176291214970881
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!


Happy Friday! Hope you household is getting some sleep
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TenJed_77: TenJed_77: [Fark user image 603x668]

The PFM-1 landmine is a reverse-engineered copy of the American BLU-43. A self-destruct (SD) variant of this landmine, the PFM-1S, is intended to randomly self-destruct (SD).


Not having much google luck.  Will it self destruct (blow up) or self inert?
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: Visegrád 24
@visegrad24
American and British volunteer soldiers ambush and destroy a Russian BTR in the Donbas.
They then quickly move out without any own losses.


Bless the boom, and the Saints who make it possible.
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians going through filtration camps, what the general consensus of what's happening to them?

Russian loyalists being moved to the center?
Ukrainian loyalists being told, "welp you're Russian now?
Or straight up WW2 style genocide?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we stop hiding this in politics?
 
Mystwalk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: Flash
@Flash43191300
In Russia, a group of deputies from the Communist Party demanded that Putin end the war in Ukraine and withdraw his troops.


I hope this is true
 
fasahd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Destroying orcs in Donbas.

Boom

caffeine, I need it.


Thanks as always. That was fun. Truck thought he'd just pull offand be okay, boom! They use that song a lot. I like it. Can anyone identify it?
 
Mystwalk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: Visegrád 24
@visegrad24
American and British volunteer soldiers ambush and destroy a Russian BTR in the Donbas.
They then quickly move out without any own losses.


this is the kind of feel good boom i like to see.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so I started a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You could even just call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A charity telethon on Sunday, May 29th is planned.  Expect a link to be posted to https://mobile.twitter.com/MFA_Ukraine

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org
Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependent

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:  https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canadian):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, jackets, hoodies (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/
Posters (Europe?):  https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  There is no need to tell us what you do (but you can if you need it to help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with a link
 
Hooferatheart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Indirect fire goodness.

54 бригада ЗСУ розважає окупантів, підсмажуючи їхню бронетехніку
Youtube _l_1hJxDMG8
 
Displayed 50 of 147 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.