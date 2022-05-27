 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: Why it keeps getting harder to stop a bad guy with a gun   (slate.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Need to train to take head shots like they do with rubber bullets during unarmed protests.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When you're hiding behind your police cruiser, it's difficult to get your sights on the shooter that's rampaging through the building.  They cover that in training, along with covering your ass.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: When you're hiding behind your police cruiser, it's difficult to get your sights on the shooter that's rampaging through the building.  They cover that in training, along with covering your ass.


You forgot the squad debrief to get everyone's story straight.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Because 6' walking labias can't grip guns properly to get a good shot.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Because the Republicans and NRA are intent on ensuring that every single bad guy has 3.14159 guns with zero restrictions
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Because the Good Guys With A Gun always seem to be Cowards?
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTFA: "We can't stop bad people from doing bad things," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Fox News on Tuesday. "We can potentially arm and prepare and train teachers and other administrators to respond quickly. That, in my opinion, is the best answer."

I wanna shoot myself in the face just reading that.
 
chewd
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is what defines these new generations.
The boomers had rock & roll & the summer of love... X'ers had grunge and disillusionment.
These kids have parkland and sandy hook.
They are the "school shooting generation"

When we're gone & they take over... they ARE going to repeal the 2nd amendment. If we continue at present course, that is 100% going to happen. If the 2nd amendment truly is important to America on a fundamental level, we have to stop these school shootings.
If you dont care about all that & just selfishly want to keep your bang-bang toys, then yeah keep opposing every single restriction.... 2A wont be repealed until after you're dead and gone, so it wont affect you personally, and I guess thats all that matters isnt it?

Ironic, the right-wingers stubborn refusal to allow any kind of gun regulation has basically guaranteed the eventual repeal of 2A.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Because the good guys with guns are really bad guys with guns, and state retirement plans.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When someone can walk into a building with hundreds of rounds of ammo, and a weapon that can deliver them in under a minute, the rest is commentary.
 
Cache
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Said bad guys having the protection of a major political party strangely not mentioned.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
At this point school shooters have been trained in where to hide and know the protocols around response, so they can be more efficient.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

the_rhino: 6' walking labias


I don't have that video but I'd certainly give it a watch.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Because there really aren't any 'good' guys with guns.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Because cops are awful and we keep giving them more money anyways?
 
flypusher713
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
DNRTFA, but I'll point out that our culture sure does do its worst to create as many bad guys with guns as it can.

/Looking right at you, gunmaker with your "here's your man card" ads
 
ahasp
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Allow the teachers to be armed. Give them qualified immunity. Post a 3' x 5' sign at the back of the classroom that reminds the teachers what to say"

"I THOUGHT IT WAS A GUN"
"I WAS IN FEAR FOR MY LIFE"
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"We can't stop bad people from doing bad things," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Fox News on Tuesday. "We can potentially arm and prepare and train teachers and other administrators to respond quickly. That, in my opinion, is the best answer."

If they think training and arming teachers to do the job of law enforcement is the answer, then it's only fair that cops get proper training on how to teach a room full of kids math, science, history, and how to write a formal essay for 10 months a year.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We know.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rucker10
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cops are gonna use this body armor near-peer argument as an excuse to spend more money on guns they shouldn't have any to militarize more. It doesn't matter that it isn't true.
 
Daeva
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
the right wants to teachers to throw themselves at a gunman while praising the cowards outside just for showing up.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I do not endorse the "good guy with a gun" narrative, finding it problematic and also just a poor mitigation strategy in general even if it were viable, but the recent incident is not a viable argument against it because no "good guys with guns" were anywhere near the scene.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: Because there really aren't any 'good' guys with guns.


Nope, there are just murderers with guns and potential murderers with guns.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well you know the police are busy cracking skulls of unarmed protestors and stopping people from voting they don't have time for actual law enforcement they got badge bunnies to impress.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wonder how Republicans are gonna square their "fark public schools" agenda with their "let's arm all of the school teachers" plan?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why does this shooting hit harder than the others. Especially Joe & Irma Garcia.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We need to start outfitting ourselves in military-grade Kevlar everywhere we go because the government is permitting people to outfit themselves with semi-automatic firearms everywhere they go. This is what happens in developed countries.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
we have a deeply entrenched idealism about an armed citizenry keeping tyranny in check.  its total fiction, but for many americans it is enshrined in their beliefs and identity.  the myth that the federal government wants to take away your freedoms has pressed a portion of our nation the manifest the exact type of gov't overreach they fantasize going to war against.

we will never be free of this plague of gun violence as long as this myth is perpetuated and believed by so many.
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

chewd: When we're gone & they take over... they ARE going to repeal the 2nd amendment.


variety.comView Full Size

"LOL No."
 
drewogatory
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Body armor has been in general issue since the early 80s and we've just come out of a 20 year war? It's not some super secret squirrel thing anymore.
 
whidbey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Slate sure knows how to pick the journalistic doofuses.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My friend in San Antonio posted this from her local paper.  Answers the question without Slate.
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Because police are cowards.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

flypusher713: DNRTFA, but I'll point out that our culture sure does do its worst to create as many bad guys with guns as it can.

/Looking right at you, gunmaker with your "here's your man card" ads


Why don't you look at Hollywood while you're at it?

Especially hypocritical assholes like DeNiro that make movies loaded with guns (like Heat) then cry about guns.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Because the Good Guys With A Gun always seem to be Cowards?


Because the Good Guys EVERYONE With A Gun always seem to be Cowards.
 
whidbey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

allthesametome: My friend in San Antonio posted this from her local paper.  Answers the question without Slate.
[scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x1472]


Insult to f*cking injury.

Literally.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Because 6' walking labias can't grip guns properly to get a good shot.


Maybe not in your dreams.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This kid didn't need body armor when he had a friendly policeman holding the back door open for him.   That's what they call "engagement" in cop talk.
 
pxsteel
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rucker10: Cops are gonna use this body armor near-peer argument as an excuse to spend more money on guns they shouldn't have any to militarize more. It doesn't matter that it isn't true.


Biden signed an EO the other day stripping their ability to get militarized stuff
 
JDAT [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Because the police can't use hand grenades?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JDAT [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pxsteel: Rucker10: Cops are gonna use this body armor near-peer argument as an excuse to spend more money on guns they shouldn't have any to militarize more. It doesn't matter that it isn't true.

Biden signed an EO the other day stripping their ability to get militarized stuff


Not at the State or local level he didn't.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thealgorerhythm: Because the Republicans and NRA are intent on ensuring that every single bad guy has 3.14159 guns with zero restrictions


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qorkfiend
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Weaver95: I wonder how Republicans are gonna square their "fark public schools" agenda with their "let's arm all of the school teachers" plan?


"Arm the teachers" is part of the "fark the public schools" agenda
 
