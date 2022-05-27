 Skip to content
(Buffalo News)   Did a retired federal agent know in advance that Buffalo shooting was going to happen?   (buffalonews.com) divider line
    Federal Bureau of Investigation, advance notice, Streaming media, The Washington Post, advanced notice of the Buffalo shooting, Washington Post, New York Times, moral obligation  
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Authorities believe the former agent - believed to be from Texas - was one of at least six individuals who regularly communicated with accused gunman Payton Gendron in an online chat room where racist hatred was discussed, the two officials said.

Of course he was.
 
mediaho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[Zach de la Rocha intensifies]
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Retired Federal agent hanging out on racist chat boards?

Maybe this should've been investigated earlier, eh?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is the headline in the form of a question?
 
steklo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I predict, there will be a shooting somewhere in the United States"
 
Sumo Surfer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Saved you a click: we have no clue
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Sumo Surfer: Saved you a click: we have no clue


I mean, those alleged actions are within what police officers and you conservatives do a lot: Allow shootings to happen if minorities are the target.
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"The New York Times reported May 17 that Gendron invited a small group of people into a private chat room on the messaging platform Discord to review his plan about 30 minutes before the massacre at Tops."

These people were consultants. And should be approached as such....
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We all know that mass shootings are going to happen.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

lordjupiter: Retired Federal agent hanging out on racist chat boards?

Maybe this should've been investigated earlier, eh?


You turn over rocks, and sometimes it's surprising what crawls below.

This not one of those times.
 
dracos31
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sumo Surfer: Saved you a click: we have no clue


More like trying to save people from seeing the truth about you types.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Buffalo civil rights attorney John V. Elmore said it will be outrageous if it turns out that a former law enforcement officer had advance notice of the shooting and did nothing to prevent it.

"It's simply unfathomable that our law enforcement agencies are infested with bigoted parasites!"

A civil rights attorney, of all people, shouldn't be so naive.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Follow up story about how a former LE agent has been spending his retirement in racist chat rooms to monitor subversive people who just happened to not be on his computer until after the shooting started
 
mcmnky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Authorities believe the former agent - believed to be from Texas - was one of at least six individuals who regularly communicated with accused gunman Payton Gendron in an online chat room where racist hatred was discussed, the two officials said.

Of course he was.


Don't worry, it's ok for agents to lie to the FBI.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/26/politics/larry-nassar-agents-fbi-justice-department-declines-charges/index.html

"The inspector general found the agents lied to investigators, but the Justice Department during the Trump administration and again early in Biden administration declined to bring charges."

If the FBI doesn't care to protect white girls, then what do you expect them to do to stop the murder of PoC?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dracos31: Sumo Surfer: Saved you a click: we have no clue

More like trying to save people from seeing the truth about you types.


Strange how this kind of story is all conjecture or speculation but a Black kid gets shot the same Farkers will be sharing all types of stories about how he was a thug

Or how a shooter was actually a left winger because he has a Democratic friend on Facebook
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Buffalo civil rights attorney John V. Elmore said it will be outrageous if it turns out that a former law enforcement officer had advance notice of the shooting and did nothing to prevent it.

"It's simply unfathomable that our law enforcement agencies are infested with bigoted parasites!"

A civil rights attorney, of all people, shouldn't be so naive.


Going to drop this here

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/nation/fbi-white-supremacists-in-law-enforcement
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

johnryan51: I'm from Buffalo.


Is this when we all say "Hi, johnryan51?"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

johnryan51: I'm from Buffalo.


Oh well, then.  Clearly, you are an expert on this.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mediaho: [Zach de la Rocha intensifies]


cops and klan go hand in hand
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"...he references Sandman three times."

You can't just reference him and expect him to appear. You have to say his name three times. While looking in the mirror.

/Sandyman
//Sandyman
///Sandyman
 
uberalice
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dracos31: Sumo Surfer: Saved you a click: we have no clue

More like trying to save people from seeing the truth about you types.


Who you callin "you ty".....oh. right. carry on then
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

spongeboob: GoldSpider: Buffalo civil rights attorney John V. Elmore said it will be outrageous if it turns out that a former law enforcement officer had advance notice of the shooting and did nothing to prevent it.

"It's simply unfathomable that our law enforcement agencies are infested with bigoted parasites!"

A civil rights attorney, of all people, shouldn't be so naive.

Going to drop this here

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/nation/fbi-white-supremacists-in-law-enforcement


The FBI itself has been complicit in that regard. They act like they've been warning the public, when in reality, they've been sitting on their asses and doing nothing about it.

I know it's a different era, but if they could go after Fred Hampton, they can crush Cletus Confederate in ten seconds flat if they wanted.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Your reason for adding you are from Buffalo to your post puzzles me


Have you met people from New York state? They love to tell you they're from New York. It's like crossfit or something.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kobrakai: spongeboob: Your reason for adding you are from Buffalo to your post puzzles me

Have you met people from New York state? They love to tell you they're from New York. It's like crossfit or something.


A guy from New York and a guy from Boston walk into a bar.  The one guy says to the bartender "I'm from New York!"  The other guy says "I'm from Boston."

This joke is a work in progress.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.