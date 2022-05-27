 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Japanese man drops ¥2,000,000 (over $15,000) on dog costume to fulfill lifelong dream of transforming into an animal. WHO'S A WEIRD BOY? YOU'RE A WEIRD BOY   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
God did it first
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I remember that episode of Yu-Gi-Oh

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Mayer Hawthorne - Her Favorite Song
Youtube RWkjcq_N2YQ
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Turn in a gun, get a free furry costume.  Let's run that up the Texas flagpole and see what happens.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Again?
 
fat boy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Can he lick his balls?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Look, you can't put a price on that kind of dogged determination....
 
Fano
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Again?


nofilmschool.comView Full Size

It's ruff to roll over and over and over
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
??????
 
Valter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We're furries now. Yes we are.
 
Lexington Craddock
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Soo... does that mean he's a furry? Or is that only for cartoon fursuit wearers?

Hey MattytheMouse where you at?
 
genner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Turn in a gun, get a free furry costume.  Let's run that up the Texas flagpole and see what happens.


You'd have to raise taxes to make it work.
So that idea is DOA.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Boo_Guy: Soo... does that mean he's a furry? Or is that only for cartoon fursuit wearers?

Hey MattytheMouse where you at?


THE ANSWER IS YES

And I put a ring on it.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

genner: bighairyguy: Turn in a gun, get a free furry costume.  Let's run that up the Texas flagpole and see what happens.

You'd have to raise taxes to make it work.
So that idea is DOA.


Not an expensive one like that, a Walmart level one.
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He's just starting his superhero career:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
