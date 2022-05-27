 Skip to content
(CNN)   Brazillion police use mobile gas chamber to deal with protester. Rest will be rounded up and marched to the showers   (cnn.com) divider line
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Sergipe's coroner's office (IML) said in a statement that Santos died of asphyxiation but said "it was not possible to establish the immediate cause" of it.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I guess we'll never know
 
guinsu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American police seen taking notes.
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of police.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are they protesting? I'm to lazy to read anything
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vtimlin: Why are they protesting? I'm to lazy to read anything


For Brazilian reasons, no doubt.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guinsu: American police seen taking notes.


...in the margins of the textbook they wrote.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vtimlin: Why are they protesting? I'm to lazy to read anything


Cops shoved a guy into the back of a car and gassed him to death.  People are protesting that.
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vtimlin: Why are they protesting? I'm to lazy to read anything


Subby farked up.  The protests are about the guy getting gassed, he wasn't a protestor himself.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Last Man on Earth: Vtimlin: Why are they protesting? I'm to lazy to read anything

Subby farked up.  The protests are about the guy getting gassed, he wasn't a protestor himself.


I'm sure he was the first protester
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: guinsu: American police seen taking notes.

...in the margins of the textbook they wrote translated from the original German


FTFY
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Last Man on Earth: Vtimlin: Why are they protesting? I'm to lazy to read anything

Subby farked up.  The protests are about the guy getting gassed, he wasn't a protestor himself.

I'm sure he was the first protester


He got over it.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
More proof that police are completely useless.
 
Mock26
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I looks like they tossed a tear gas cannister in the trunk and the tossed him in and held him there.
 
anuran
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That American "counterinsurgency" training has paid off!
 
borg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Germany actually did use mobile gas chambers in the early days of WWII,  So they must have learned it from the NAZIs who escaped to Brazil after the war.
 
anuran
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

borg: Germany actually did use mobile gas chambers in the early days of WWII,  So they must have learned it from the NAZIs who escaped to Brazil after the war.


Or from the Nazis who were hired by the US after the war
 
