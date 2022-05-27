 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Texas coffinmaker discusses his decision to make 19 caskets for victims and goddammit I'm crying   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
37
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That must been the most depressing thing to do.
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good on Mr. Ganem for doing what he can to bring relief to the grieving.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was telling a friend about how one girl put a dead classmate's blood on herself, I had a good cry. It helped.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Can he make a custom coffin for Greg Abbott?
One that will fall over on him?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Jesus Farking Christ with the ad placement here.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/Maybe, juuuuust maybe, there are some things which do not necessarily need to be monetized.
//'Murica
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've seen reporters unable to hold back the tears while trying to cover this story and interview people.
It made me sad.

Then I heard a few of them apologize for it.
This made me angry.

If you've been watching TV this week and haven't shed any tears you're likely part of this problem. Nobody should be used to this. Everybody should be both sad and outraged.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The part about customizing the coffins was heartbreaking.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I could not do that job. I don't have a thick enough skin to handle it. I don't know if I could even work in the factory that makes the coffins. Murdered children. Jesus wept.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Goddammit. Yeah, a little verklempt now.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdd2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Merltech: That must been the most depressing thing to do.


That or being the medical examiner who had to ask parents for DNA samples so that they could identify some of the victims, both have to be way up there.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How Trey Ganem developed into a spirit medium
Youtube nel4nQjP-fs
}

Oh hell, I made the egregious error of looking his company up and... 

/still glad he's doing the caskets though
//WHY CAN'T HE JUST BE NORMAL
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ed Grubermann: I could not do that job. I don't have a thick enough skin to handle it. I don't know if I could even work in the factory that makes the coffins. Murdered children. Jesus wept.


I don't think it's about having thick skin.  It's about doing a service for the dead.

We hold them and wash them and clothe them, and then put them somewhere we can visit.  It's necessary.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: The part about customizing the coffins was heartbreaking.


That's where I had to stop. That someone was willing to talk to friends and family to customize a child's coffin is an act of incredible heart. That it's necessary is what broke me.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Waiting for some A-hole to come by and wave their dick saying we need more guns to prevent this.

Come on, step out in the light, wave your dick around where we can see you
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jaytkay: [Fark user image 518x690]


Jesus, if that isn't America in a nutshell right there
 
OhioUGrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: Then I heard a few of them apologize for it.
This made me angry.


I've seen quite a few people break down (not just this week) on the air before and they generally apologize as the "professional" thing to do because it "slows down" the story. Remember we expect journalists to be objective in this country and not let their personal emotions or beliefs drive the narrative.

So, I am not angry at them, they are just doing what they've been taught.

I'm angry that the Reich in this country lets this continue to happen without doing a farking thing about it and that journalists have to continue to cover these kinds of stories.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: I've seen reporters unable to hold back the tears while trying to cover this story and interview people.
It made me sad.

Then I heard a few of them apologize for it.
This made me angry.

If you've been watching TV this week and haven't shed any tears you're likely part of this problem. Nobody should be used to this. Everybody should be both sad and outraged.


Every day I explain the new developments to my mom, haven't managed to resist crying yet. If there is an afterlife, I want to spend it haunting people who hurt kids. And people who enable it.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I have been to a child's funeral. It no fun to watch one person carry a tiny casket out.

/One person.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Jesus Farking Christ with the ad placement here.

[Fark user image 425x526]
/Maybe, juuuuust maybe, there are some things which do not necessarily need to be monetized.
//'Murica



The Buffalo Bills are selling Bills branded "Choose Love" shirts to benefit the victims of the Buffalo shooting.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ed Grubermann: I could not do that job. I don't have a thick enough skin to handle it. I don't know if I could even work in the factory that makes the coffins. Murdered children. Jesus wept.


My daughter is currently trying to get a job in a crime lab. She likes forensics but knows she could never be out in the field.

This week she realized that part of her job might be to collect DNA samples off of bloody children's clothes for identification. I hate this country.

OhioUGrad: So, I am not angry at them, they are just doing what they've been taught.


Yeah, I didn't mean that I was angry with them - I'm angry that they felt the need to apologize and nobody on the air with them said something. I would have let them know that this is a normal, human reaction.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Jesus Farking Christ with the ad placement here.

[Fark user image 425x526]
/Maybe, juuuuust maybe, there are some things which do not necessarily need to be monetized.
//'Murica


I've seen worse...

chaoscluster.comView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: I've seen reporters unable to hold back the tears while trying to cover this story and interview people.
It made me sad.

Then I heard a few of them apologize for it.
This made me angry.

If you've been watching TV this week and haven't shed any tears you're likely part of this problem. Nobody should be used to this. Everybody should be both sad and outraged.


Parkland did that too me. I was upset for quite a while after that. It is different this go-round.

I have the outrage, but not sadness.
 
K3rberos
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So do child coffins cost less because less material or more because it's not standard size?
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

K3rberos: So do child coffins cost less because less material or more because it's not standard size?


It averages out to the same price but the shipping is less.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My four year old is obsessed with ancient egypt, so I really hope he outlives me because I can't afford a gold plated sarcophagus.

I'd do it, but...  fuvk now i'm crying...
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Merltech: That must been the most depressing thing to do.

That or being the medical examiner who had to ask parents for DNA samples so that they could identify some of the victims, both have to be way up there.


Ugh, that also.
 
Induced.Karma
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: I've seen reporters unable to hold back the tears while trying to cover this story and interview people.
It made me sad.

Then I heard a few of them apologize for it.
This made me angry.

If you've been watching TV this week and haven't shed any tears you're likely part of this problem. Nobody should be used to this. Everybody should be both sad and outraged.


That video of the cops with their backs to the school, working crowd patrol on the parents while their babies were being murdered almost made me throw up. Like they were protecting the shooter from the parents. And then today I read about that little girl smearing herself in the blood of her dead friends and it's too much.

And instead of doing anything about farking anything Congress just went on farking vacation.
 
This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin'
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good on the guy for being able to do such a heart wrenching task, but I can't get over how much he looks like what you'd get it Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey did the Fusion Dance
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
:masturbates republicanly:
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: I've seen reporters unable to hold back the tears while trying to cover this story and interview people.
It made me sad.

Then I heard a few of them apologize for it.
This made me angry.

If you've been watching TV this week and haven't shed any tears you're likely part of this problem. Nobody should be used to this. Everybody should be both sad and outraged.


Some of us have issues detaching us from such things but it does not make us all part of the problem.  I never have or will harm anyone and in fact do all I can to help those in need especially when emotions get in the way and I'm able to power through.

I call it my Spock power.  My brother calls it Alexithymia and he is far more educated in mental heath than my 6th grade health class left me.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

K3rberos: So do child coffins cost less because less material or more because it's not standard size?


Fortunately the price is reduced when you buy 10 or more so most Americans never even notice.  Heck that's the reason most american schools maintain an Amazon Prime account isn't it?
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin': Good on the guy for being able to do such a heart wrenching task, but I can't get over how much he looks like what you'd get it Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey did the Fusion Dance
[Fark user image 425x303]


Looks like Elon Musk after giving an intense rimming session to a girls dormitory shower drain.
 
Induced.Karma
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ed Grubermann: I could not do that job. I don't have a thick enough skin to handle it. I don't know if I could even work in the factory that makes the coffins. Murdered children. Jesus wept.


I knew a guy who worked for the city morgue. His last autopsies were the child victims of the Lester St Massacre here in Memphis. The babies broke him. He said he finished his reports, turned them in, and told his boss he was never farking coming back. He wasn't doing great last I saw him. He'd gotten laid off from a job and without insurance he couldn't afford his prescribed seroquel and had been self medicating with oxy and benzos.

I farking hate it here sometimes. Things don't have to farking be this way.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Induced.Karma: Gin Buddy: I've seen reporters unable to hold back the tears while trying to cover this story and interview people.
It made me sad.

Then I heard a few of them apologize for it.
This made me angry.

If you've been watching TV this week and haven't shed any tears you're likely part of this problem. Nobody should be used to this. Everybody should be both sad and outraged.

That video of the cops with their backs to the school, working crowd patrol on the parents while their babies were being murdered almost made me throw up. Like they were protecting the shooter from the parents. And then today I read about that little girl smearing herself in the blood of her dead friends and it's too much.

And instead of doing anything about farking anything Congress just went on farking vacation.


This. They should have called an emergency session even if the Republicans shoot any efforts down, then put them on blast for it and taken drastic measures. At some point it has to sink in for the left that you can't have civil discourse with a fist. They're not playing by the any rules and the tactics have to change.
 
alienated
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm still to angry to shed tears. It's been fun having a rage filled week and dealing with people like everything is normal. But sure , lady who will return your orchids once they no longer have blooms, you made a great choice!
 
alienated
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I swear this week's been an oingo boingo song. I'm not going to post the video. Nothing bad ever happens to me.
 
