Teacher teaching abroad: No matter what you say to foreigners about guns in America, they think we're bananas
86
    More: Interesting, Firearm, Gun politics, non-Americans, US politics, US gun debate, East Asia, particular title, Western Europe  
•       •       •

posted to Main » and Politics » on 27 May 2022 at 8:50 AM



86 Comments     (+0 »)
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They aren't wrong.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because the Right's interpretation of the 2nd Amendment is basically below the reading comprehension of a 5 year-old.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are right.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because you kinda are, imo
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans are crazy.

https://twitter.com/AP_Images/status/968938936973365255

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm afraid of Americans." -- David Bowie

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And they're correct.
 
shpritz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Because you are.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The thread yesterday where I asked what guns people own was shocking.

Nobody owns just one gun. It's either none, or a mini arsenal.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Americans are crazy.

https://twitter.com/AP_Images/status/968938936973365255

[Fark user image image 850x790]


*wtf guy.gif*
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How does this keep happening? Our militias are so well regulated
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Because the Right's interpretation of the 2nd Amendment is basically below the reading comprehension of a 5 year-old.


Unfortunately some of those sub-5 year olds are on the Supreme Court.
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They ain't wrong. We might be the baddies.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: NewportBarGuy: Because the Right's interpretation of the 2nd Amendment is basically below the reading comprehension of a 5 year-old.

Unfortunately some of those sub-5 year olds are on the Supreme Court.


Fresh out of a Daycare called "The Federalist Society ."
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Walker: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x784]


Packers kid and Raiders kid is a fratercide waiting to happen.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Doesn't everyone in Switzerland have an automatic rifle and two magazines of ammo? Why don't they have mass shootings? Oh, I know the answer, but do you know the answer?
 
Astorix
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
they think we're bananas

factslides.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: How does this keep happening? Our militias are so well regulated


No one bothered to train them and apply regulations that stated that if you're part of the Unorganized Militia of the US, you actually have to respond to emergencies, maintain certification and training, and do anything other than be a useless douchebag with a gun.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

no1curr: Because you kinda are, imo


Your name pretty much sums up the attitude of most Americans.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Goddamn it, i cant wait to leave this place....😑
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bananas? We make Japan look normal.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Fista-Phobia: [Fark user image image 748x944]


Beyond the sick depravity, WTF is a governor shilling for gun manufacturers? Doesn't this worthless little f*ck have work to do?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No one else talks about an 'armed citizenry' resisting tyranny. When you try to explain this one, my students often can't even figure out why they would battling their own democratic government.

That's humorous considering his students are Koreans living in Korea, where one half of the country was ruled by a US-backed dictator until the 1980s and the other half is still ruled by a China-backed dictator. But I get it: part of successfully imposing tyranny is having a society that makes it inconceivable to resist.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Walker: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x784]


Why? Why do this?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: no1curr: Because you kinda are, imo

Your name pretty much sums up the attitude of most Americans.


How much of that comes from a lack of sense of agency to do anything about it, I wonder? There are plenty of Americans who also want gun laws in this country to mimic those elsewhere, but is it a lack of will to do anything about it or a lack of ability/opportunity?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Some Americans mistake "owning guns" for "having a personality."
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Walker: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x784]


I can see at least one developing psychopath in that photo. Appropriately, it's the kid on the far right.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Americans are crazy.

https://twitter.com/AP_Images/status/968938936973365255

[Fark user image 850x790]


I wonder how they got an Army honor guard to show up.  Oh, ho am I kidding?  One of the guys in the dresses is probably the unit commander.
 
Astorix
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fista-Phobia: [Fark user image 748x944]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Astorix
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Klyukva: No one else talks about an 'armed citizenry' resisting tyranny. When you try to explain this one, my students often can't even figure out why they would battling their own democratic government.

That's humorous considering his students are Koreans living in Korea, where one half of the country was ruled by a US-backed dictator until the 1980s and the other half is still ruled by a China-backed dictator. But I get it: part of successfully imposing tyranny is having a society that makes it inconceivable to resist.


In LA, Koreans resisted tyranny from mobs rioting by using guns to protect their property. Koreatown was abandoned by police and they took care of it themselves.

And then they wonder how regular Americans with guns could outshoot the cops

This was also demonstrated in California, with the North Hollywood shootout.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's time to change tack.  We can't do anything politically, so we must do things financially.

Boycott any business which allows anything from the GQP to stand unopposed.  Supermarket donates to Republicans? Boycott. Mechanic has a "Blue Lives Matter" decal on his window? Boycott. Doctor's office airs Fox News in the waiting room? Boycott.

Also...and this will be the hard part for most people, because they're already fed table scraps from these shiats already...refuse to work for any business that does not actively oppose Republicans in all of their issues.  Not just "we stand with Uvalde" or "thoughts and prayers". They must be active. Use Citizens United against republicans by donating to their opponents active.  And if they won't, quit. Don't call for strikes; just quit.  Hamstring these motherfarkers.  We're going to be crashing within six months anyway; it's time for us to get a head start on that.  And like I said; it's going to be hard for most people, because the very entities that support this shiat are the ones that keep American workers underpaid enough so that they will do their bidding.  Quit anyway.  Stock up on enough nonperishables to last you awhile (and probably make that your last grocery purchase), and get out of the toxic workforce. Then watch the world burn.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"If we can't control guns then we can control ammunition."

I'm guessing this has been tried but it's an interesting idea since the second amendment talks about arms and not ammo.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A friend went to Japan a few times and each time he was there, he was approached by people asking him if he owned a gun, if he ever saw a murder, or ever shot someone.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
People in this country are angry, violent, idiotic and have access to assault weapons

Bananas is a nice way to phrase it
 
Ashlea
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yesterday was the last day of school and I'm moving into my new classroom (teaching a different subject next school year).

When I found out I was moving weeks ago, my first thought was that I'm nervous that I'm going from a second-floor classroom to a first-floor classroom that is only one door down from a back door to the outside. It's locked, but just last week a 7th grade student let an unknown person into one of our locked back doors (kid ended up expelled).

My second thought was about where the students and I would hide in an active shooter situation and wondering how fast I could lock my door. Don't worry, we'll practice that in the first week or so of school.

Yay America.
 
standardeviation [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gubbo: The thread yesterday where I asked what guns people own was shocking.

Nobody owns just one gun. It's either none, or a mini arsenal.


Yes! I posted the average number of guns that a gun owner, owns on Reddit yesterday. I received dozens of responses from gun owners about why they absolutely needed 10+ guns.

I enoughed the Internet when some guy wrote a novela which featured the phrase 'slim form jogging pistol'.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Because the Right's interpretation of the 2nd Amendment is basically below the reading comprehension of a 5 year-old.


Gun nut: "Shall not be infringed! Wahhh!"
Me: "Show me your 'well-regulated militia', asshat!"

It's amazing how none of them seem to ever see those words.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Because the Right's interpretation of the 2nd Amendment is basically below the reading comprehension of a 5 year-old.


This. And the Second Amendment itself was obsolete as soon as America had a standing army/National Guard to commit genocide against the Natives instead of relying on local militias to do it.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bostonguy: "I'm afraid of Americans." -- David Bowie

[Fark user image image 850x672]


Is the ribbon in the back tied like a Q?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

standardeviation: Gubbo: The thread yesterday where I asked what guns people own was shocking.

Nobody owns just one gun. It's either none, or a mini arsenal.

Yes! I posted the average number of guns that a gun owner, owns on Reddit yesterday. I received dozens of responses from gun owners about why they absolutely needed 10+ guns.

I enoughed the Internet when some guy wrote a novela which featured the phrase 'slim form jogging pistol'.


The specific niche that everyone claimed their gun fit into for hunting, killing varmint of different sizes, home protection etc.

I had far more respect for the people who openly acknowledged that they just enjoyed shooting guns.

And was confused by the people who might 6 or 7 but never ever use them and don't even have ammo for them.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What exactly can you say about Guns in America?  "It's not really that bad.  Sure, there are more guns owned by people than there are people, but only 42% of households actually report owning a gun, so it's not like everyone has a gun.  I mean, that's only 138.3 million people.  Okay, yeah, over 35% of those people report owning five or more guns, but that's only, like, 40 million people.  I mean, okay, if you want to get technical, then yes, guns are the leading cause of death among children in the country, even more than car fatalities, but as a percentage of the population it's an absolutely tiny number.  Sure, it's far easier to get a gun in the country than it is to buy a car, and in some places, like Texas, even easier than buying booze, but if you really look at it, it's... um ... you know what?  Fark it, yeah, guns, are a massive problem and nobody wants to do anything about it, and that farking sucks. You're right.  We're incredible farking morons."
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Because the Right's interpretation of the 2nd Amendment is basically below the reading comprehension of a 5 year-old.


It's up to Congress to pass legislation to enforce or interpret the Constitution. In the case of the 2nd Amendment, they have a minimal statute that defines the "militia." https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/10/246

They have not bothered to define "arms."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

no1curr: Walker: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x784]

I can see at least one developing psychopath in that photo. Appropriately, it's the kid on the far right.


One day of bullying and any one of them could come back to the school and shoot it up.
 
jimjays
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As Ted Cruz exemplified in an interview with a foreign reporter the other day, the most prevalent trait of "American exceptionalism" is not giving a damn what the rest of the world thinks. Preferably doing things they don't approve of. Often times doing things directly to them.

(For anyone not sure: I'm ashamed of my country's arrogance and selfishness.)
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.