(NPR)   Don't panic just yet, but the number of COVID infections is between 4 and 32 times higher than last year at this time   (npr.org) divider line
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But really, who knows, since we're not doing anything about it anymore, including paying attention.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A wildly contagious pandemic ripping through the population that is giving 1 in 5 people a new health condition and zero mitigation in place?

Fark user imageView Full Size

/seriously, get boosted, wear an N95 in public spaces, avoid anywhere you can't mask like bars and restaurants
//COVID was still the 2nd leading cause of death for ages 25-44 last year and #1 for ages 45-54
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Vaxxed, boosted, waiting to be eligible for second booster like a good Hobbit.

Haven't stopped wearing a mask in public, ever.

I'm sorry for the medical staff and for those who honestly can't get vaccinated, but if the anti-vax, anti-mask crowd want to hold their breath until they turn blue, let them.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Vaccinated with both boosters. And except in my apartment or in my office at work, I always wears a mask when in doors.

/Tested negative as of last Sunday.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do 4 out of 5 dentists have to say about this?
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but at this point it is endemic.  It isn't nearly as serious.
 
redahle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: What do 4 out of 5 dentists have to say about this?


Or 8 out of 10 cats?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But hardly anyone is dying of it, so it really doesn't matter. (What? What's "long-haul" COVID? What do you mean "ongoing health problems"? I don't know what you're talking about.)
 
EbonyCat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: What do 4 out of 5 dentists have to say about this?


They prefer Camels to any other cigarette?
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've had quite a few out sick the past few weeks with covid.

Thankfully my shots are working so far but, yea, it never went anywhere.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lets have FARK parties!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm getting on a plane in a few days. Dad took a turn for the worse, so I have to go to farking Florida, of all places. I'll have my N95 on, no I don't want your peanuts, no thanks - I can survive 2 hours without a beverage. I'm dreading the flight. My biggest concern is someone deciding that day is the day they choose to show their ass in public.
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thosearerookienumbers.jpg
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kukukupo: Yeah, but at this point it is endemic.  It isn't nearly as serious.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Disagrees.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hit my family three weeks ago. Northeast US. All of us are vaxxed and boosted. At first we thought it was usual spring allergies. My son's allergy meds mad him groggy so we decided to keep him home. School requires a COVID test. Only way we found we were positive. Was less than a typical cold.

Just glad we are current on vaccines. I imagine it could have been much worse if we weren't.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been cautious. I still wear a mask on the train, like you are supposed to, but most people around me are not. I did go to an event and wake and a funeral and I caught COVID after avoiding it until then. Then everyone in my house got it, and my parents got it.
Luckily nobody got very sick.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: But hardly anyone is dying of it, so it really doesn't matter. (What? What's "long-haul" COVID? What do you mean "ongoing health problems"? I don't know what you're talking about.)


That's probably just the 'brain fog' symptom of your covid infection manifesting itself.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Washtenaw County in Michigan has been experiencing a surge in positive cases - hundreds a day - for about two months now. The death rate and hospitalizations are much lower, but infections are still waaaay too high.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was sort of going to happen, wasn't it? We needed to get people vaccinated and boosted, then once things opened up then Covid was going to sweep through. No way of avoiding, just maintain and help where we can.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was thinking earlier today, cynically as I do, "gee, whatever happened to COVID?"  Thanks Subs.
/Mrs. Pen, vaxxed and boosted, is just now getting over a bout with it.
//I never had a symptom; hers lasted 8 days of active misery despite her vax, boosts, and masking discipline.
///Now I'm thinking, cynically, "whatever happened in Ukraine?" since the news hasn't seemed to mention it since Tuesday midday.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I'm getting on a plane in a few days. Dad took a turn for the worse, so I have to go to farking Florida, of all places. I'll have my N95 on, no I don't want your peanuts, no thanks - I can survive 2 hours without a beverage. I'm dreading the flight. My biggest concern is someone deciding that day is the day they choose to show their ass in public.


While we have been measuring rates of covid by testing in sewage treatment plants, I don't think someone with their ass out is any more likely to give you covid than someone with a properly contained ass.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: This was sort of going to happen, wasn't it? We needed to get people vaccinated and boosted, then once things opened up then Covid was going to sweep through. No way of avoiding, just maintain and help where we can.


Happens a lot damn more 'cause everyone said fark it I'm tired of masks and being careful oh well.  Disease DGAF what you think
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, it is the sheer will of the Chinstraps, Nosedicks, and Mucous Spreaders that COVID has been officially eradicated due to social media posting and loud declarations at close quarters.

Who are we to argue?
 
God_Almighty_Himself
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheron: Hit my family three weeks ago. Northeast US. All of us are vaxxed and boosted. At first we thought it was usual spring allergies. My son's allergy meds mad him groggy so we decided to keep him home. School requires a COVID test. Only way we found we were positive. Was less than a typical cold.

Just glad we are current on vaccines. I imagine it could have been much worse if we weren't.


Reported for COVID misinformation.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I'm getting on a plane in a few days. Dad took a turn for the worse, so I have to go to farking Florida, of all places. I'll have my N95 on, no I don't want your peanuts, no thanks - I can survive 2 hours without a beverage. I'm dreading the flight. My biggest concern is someone deciding that day is the day they choose to show their ass in public.


I'm waiting for the day when no one shows their ass in public.  It's a long wait.
Safe travels!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is going up here a lot back up over 2000 cases a day. They stopped giving the heads up emails at work when we get cases, you just see a department area empty and can put 2 and 2 together. The executives seem to be covid magnets some have had it 3 times one just got back from his last bout with it. I get my next booster in September I think.
 
hershy799
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wrote up a whole long thing about how this virus is not yet following a nice annual cycle like influenza (and thus a comparison to this point last year was not warranted), but decided that it wasn't worth being pedantic.

I'll just keep wearing my mask and stay up-to-date* on my vaccines.

*I'm one of the "lucky" people who got the J&J shot for my primary series, and CDC/FDA doesn't really seem to feel any sense of urgency in providing updated guidance for the ~8 million of us
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I'm getting on a plane in a few days. Dad took a turn for the worse, so I have to go to farking Florida, of all places. I'll have my N95 on, no I don't want your peanuts, no thanks - I can survive 2 hours without a beverage. I'm dreading the flight. My biggest concern is someone deciding that day is the day they choose to show their ass in public.


Well it's Florida, probably lots of asses will be getting shown whatever day you're there.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: Vaxxed, boosted, waiting to be eligible for second booster like a good Hobbit.

Haven't stopped wearing a mask in public, ever.

I'm sorry for the medical staff and for those who honestly can't get vaccinated, but if the anti-vax, anti-mask crowd want to hold their breath until they turn blue, let them.


No no. They have already suffered from a lack of oxygen at birth, reducing their mental capacity.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not too worried for myself, school is almost over for my younger kid and I'm permanent work from home. If I mask up to go to the store then my risk is pretty close to zero until summer camp at the end of July. Even there I could drop my risk to near zero by cooking my own meals if necessary rather than going to the mess hall. I was already planning to get my 2nd booster before the kid goes back in the fall (well mid August, so really mid summer).
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EbonyCat: Rattlesnake Rattles Me: What do 4 out of 5 dentists have to say about this?

They prefer Camels to any other cigarette?


The fifth one would rather fight than switch.
 
Airius
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hershy799: I wrote up a whole long thing about how this virus is not yet following a nice annual cycle like influenza (and thus a comparison to this point last year was not warranted), but decided that it wasn't worth being pedantic.

I'll just keep wearing my mask and stay up-to-date* on my vaccines.

*I'm one of the "lucky" people who got the J&J shot for my primary series, and CDC/FDA doesn't really seem to feel any sense of urgency in providing updated guidance for the ~8 million of us


It doesn't require cold weather to spread, so it is following a 6 month cycle as people dump their antibodies out of their system.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I'm getting on a plane in a few days. Dad took a turn for the worse, so I have to go to farking Florida, of all places. I'll have my N95 on, no I don't want your peanuts, no thanks - I can survive 2 hours without a beverage. I'm dreading the flight. My biggest concern is someone deciding that day is the day they choose to show their ass in public.


I'm traveling by Amtrak quite a bit in June.  I'll be taking a mask but will play it by ear.

To connect to a return train, I need to take a brief one way flight.  I'll be masked up from the time I get out of the Uber to when I leave airport property.  My flight is 1 1/2 hours, so I can definitely deal with that.

This is, of course, assuming they don't cancel my flight.  It's already been changed once.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But there is a really important difference.

Lawrence memorial hospital has one patient in ICU for Covid right now. During Omicron they were full and shipping patients off to KU Medical.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as Uncle Sam keeps handing out free booster shoots I'm not terribly worried.  Those things work great.

I actually caught Omicron last year and, being double-boosted, I didn't even realize it.  I had a runny nose.  That's it.  No coughing, no headaches, no aches or pains.  Yes, it was the weakest variant (and also the most contagious) but still...  I was honestly shocked when I had a test come back positive.  I've suffered worse from the common cold.

Got another test a week later, came back clean, went right back to work.  My biggest complaint was boredom (I wasn't expecting to be needing a whole slew of new books to read in my downtime) and missing out on a week's pay (For those of you outside the USA: We don't get paid sick leave here).
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am now the only one in the grocery store with a mask.  A lot of the vaccinated folks who used to be careful are starting to get it now because they have let their guard down.  I'm hoping it rips through these folks pretty quickly, it seems like they aren't getting very sick at all.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RubyOffTheRails
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hershy799: I wrote up a whole long thing about how this virus is not yet following a nice annual cycle like influenza (and thus a comparison to this point last year was not warranted), but decided that it wasn't worth being pedantic.

I'll just keep wearing my mask and stay up-to-date* on my vaccines.

*I'm one of the "lucky" people who got the J&J shot for my primary series, and CDC/FDA doesn't really seem to feel any sense of urgency in providing updated guidance for the ~8 million of us


The CDC told J&J folks to mix-and-match with boosters, I thought? My spouse did J&J, then got boosted with Pfizer:

https://www.aha.org/news/headline/2022-03-30-cdc-recommends-pfizer-or-moderna-booster-after-jj-vaccine
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bunch of my friends picked it up in the last month. They're all fine.  It turns out that these vaccines work pretty well.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DanInKansas: But there is a really important difference.

Lawrence memorial hospital has one patient in ICU for Covid right now. During Omicron they were full and shipping patients off to KU Medical.


Hospitalizations have a 2 week lag and death is usually 2 weeks after that.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anecdotally, I know exponentially more people getting covid now than at any other point in the pandemic.  A lot of little kids getting it too.  No one needed to go to the hospital, and the long covid symptoms seem to be few and mild so far, thankfully.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropicsob: [Fark user image 425x330]


Don't blame me.  I voted for Jill Stein.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is endemic. Not going to worry about it. Will keep getting boosted likely every 6 months. I am going to stay home when I feel sick and take a rapid test. If there is a massive outbreak in our area, we will likely move to work from home for a week or month depending on circumstances.

/carryon
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three friends of mine have covid right now; one in Kansas City and two in New Mexico.

All three are describing pain and fatigue, but none need medical attention, feel like they're drowning, or that they can't get a full breath.

They're all vaccinated of course but it still seems that the virus is definitely not as much of an ass kicker.
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got it last week (first symptoms Monday) and it's gone through my house. High-ish fevers all around, maxing out at 103.5 or so in my kids. Several miserable days all around, on order of a nasty flu. My youngest kid (7 yo) held out with only mild symptoms at first and then got hit hard over the weekend, so that he's missed the last two weeks of school. It's sucked.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My 70+ year old parents got it recently.  A little fatigued and a little bit of cough, but nothing of note.

So, take that to mean you don't have to worry about Covid anymore if you want.

Of course, they've both been double-boosted.  So MAYBE that had a hand in it, too.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not surprising at all. The last few weeks, I am pretty much the only one wearing a facemask in any place that I go to. And remember that the reported numbers aren't including any of the people using the home tests.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

God_Almighty_Himself: Cheron: Hit my family three weeks ago. Northeast US. All of us are vaxxed and boosted. At first we thought it was usual spring allergies. My son's allergy meds mad him groggy so we decided to keep him home. School requires a COVID test. Only way we found we were positive. Was less than a typical cold.

Just glad we are current on vaccines. I imagine it could have been much worse if we weren't.

Reported for COVID misinformation.


Everyone who has gotten vaccinated, gotten on with their lives, and been just fine because the vaccines are working just as they should is being reported for spreading misinformation.  We need to be reminded that our lying eyes are deceiving us, and that now is the time to panic.
 
guy_smiley [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sitting home with a positive Covid test right now.. tested negative a week ago in the UK to be able to fly back to the US. Home for five days before symptoms appeared. Argh. Weak, runny nose, slight fever. Vaxxed and boosted.
 
