(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Wester word of the day for May 27 is uncanny, as in: The nanny was sick, so the baby's uncle filled in as the uncanny   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
8
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's too much avuncular for me.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Booo!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uncanny are you okay? Are you okay? Are you okay, Uncanny?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For shame, Subby. For shame.

89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So, a couple are driving along.  the wife is pregnant.  Suddenly, a brick wall pulls out in front of them and they hit it.  The husband is killed on impact.  The wife is in a coma.  She wakes up six months later and there is her brother watching over her.

He tells her about the husband and he tells her she gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, while she was in her coma.  He further explains that the state required that the children be named and the task fell to him.  He tells her "I named the girl "Denice".

"Well, that's a nice name." says the woman.  "What id you name the boy?"

"Denephew."
 
It Smee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I hope your shoulder is ok after reaching so far for that joke.
 
