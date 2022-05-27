 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   They're starting to fight back   (mlive.com) divider line
24
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's like rain on your wedding day. Or Saruman tearing down the forests to make Orcs. Or meeting the girl of your dreams and finding out she's five.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Probably pushed by one of those maples unhappy in the shade
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh the Lorax is tired of talking. Take that!
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When I submitted this yesterday, I at least went with the "Sappy" tag.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
♫♪There is unrest in the forest, there is trouble with the trees;
For the maples want more sunlight, and the oaks ignore their pleas...♫♪

Rush - The Trees (Official Music Video)
Youtube JnC88xBPkkc
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I guess the Entmoot is finally over.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Rush - The Trees (Official Music Video)
Youtube JnC88xBPkkc

/Rush is wildly overrated
 
nytmare
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Crews narrowly escaped injury"

"a crew from Paul's Tree Care was driving on Groveland Road"Weird how the media makes the word "crew" plural half the time, regardless of how many crews are actually involved.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is the ulveda-effect(tm) .
 
macadamnut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They called the State Police?   On a tree?  Where any shots fired?
 
nytmare
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Weird how I fail to preview, regardless of how often the comment box screws up my formatting.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oak-land is their land!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
gnrcentral.comView Full Size
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MountainClimber: [Fark user image 625x479]


Came here to make an ent comment... Leaving satisfied.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And you know, when a fir falls on you, it's not that soft and glamorous.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've done a fair bit of clearing trees in suburban areas. Especially in the aftermath of the '98 Montreal ice storm. Never a pleasure to take down a tree. But sometimes it simply must be done. Never taken down an Oak that size. But yeah, most definitely someone didn't think things through or thought they knew more than they actually did.
Different trees have different characteristics when felling.
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is nuts. I'm going to go out on a limb and say that someone needs to get to the root of this problem before everyone leaves.
 
steklo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moto-geek
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kb7rky: ♫♪There is unrest in the forest, there is trouble with the trees;
For the maples want more sunlight, and the oaks ignore their pleas...♫♪

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/JnC88xBPkkc]


//leaving satisfied.
 
TheCubsFan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

macadamnut: They called the State Police?   On a tree?  Where any shots fired?


No but they did wait for a half hour before deciding it was safe to go in.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kb7rky: ♫♪There is unrest in the forest, there is trouble with the trees;
For the maples want more sunlight, and the oaks ignore their pleas...♫♪

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/JnC88xBPkkc]


Just wait until those maples form a union.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


/shakes tiny branch
 
