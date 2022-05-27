 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Child gets scared by Teletubby statue and destroys it, leaving his father with a $4,000 bill   (metro.co.uk) divider line
32
    More: Awkward, Money, Cost, English-language films, Price, Hong Kong, toy shop, Cheng's son, CCTV footage  
•       •       •

908 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 May 2022 at 10:31 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In the kid's defense, teletubbies are super creepy.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having a porcelain ornament that is that big is just asking to be destroyed.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Having a porcelain ornament that is that big is just asking to be destroyed.


Seeing where the thing was located right out in the middle of the store...I'm kind of wondering whether they _wanted_ someone to bump into it and break it.  Considering that the store owners lied about how the kid broke it, I've got to wonder about their intentions.  I'm not saying the kid wasn't at fault, but where that statue was, anybody could have bumped into it by accident.

/also, if that statue was a replica, no way did it cost what they're claiming
 
johnphantom
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm 1000% positive this kid has never been beaten at home.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ut oh
 
Russ1642
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When asked to pay for it the correct response is simply "No". They want to take the risk of putting a fragile statue that can be easily knocked over right out in the open then fine, but when it falls it's on them.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You left your idiot kid alone while you made a phone call. Negligent to say the least. You are also responsible for your kid's actions. Enjoy being £3,400 lighter.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Yeah, I'm 1000% positive this kid has never been beaten at home.


1000% ?
You sound like a coach. That beats kids.

FTA: He said staff initially told him his son had kicked the monstrous sculpture but video footage showed his son had knocked it over by accident.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They are changing form.  Adapting.  There is no escape.

Fark user imageView Full Size

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Yeah, I'm 1000% positive this kid has never been beaten at home.


What the f*ck does that have to do with this article you creepy psyy
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
*psycho

Sorry, had to get that last word right
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

buravirgil: johnphantom: Yeah, I'm 1000% positive this kid has never been beaten at home.

1000% ?
You sound like a coach. That beats kids.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: You left your idiot kid alone while you made a phone call. Negligent to say the least. You are also responsible for your kid's actions. Enjoy being £3,400 lighter.


See above, "to say the least". What? Are you on your phone instead of reading the article?
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sell the kid.  Problem solved.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Aren't the original Teletubbies in their 40's?   I've seen the red one driving a Metrolink train.  Of course, I had just dropped acid
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Who in the fark would buy that thing in the first place?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You own it.  Some good glue and  you'll have a gold teletubby.  Now, you have to get the other ones to complete your collection.  Plus, you can assemble them to form MegaTubby with MegaTubbySwordz
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Sir, you need to pay for that."
"No problem at all. My wallet is out in my car...let me just go get it."
*sound of squeeling tires*
 
buravirgil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Who in the fark would buy that thing in the first place?



Have you not seen some of the Zillow selections on the main page?
Location, location, location.
And in the right location, you can sell anything at a 200% mark-up.
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: You left your idiot kid alone while you made a phone call. Negligent to say the least. You are also responsible for your kid's actions. Enjoy being £3,400 lighter.


This is a straightforward insurance claim, if he was smart enough to have a policy.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MythDragon: "Sir, you need to pay for that."
"No problem at all. My wallet is out in my car...let me just go get it."
*sound of squeeling tires*


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: When asked to pay for it the correct response is simply "No". They want to take the risk of putting a fragile statue that can be easily knocked over right out in the open then fine, but when it falls it's on them.


Freakstorm!  get another one of dem $200 Tele-thing statues out on the floor.  Make sure it's in a high traffic area on an uneven spot!
 
drewsclues
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Money well spent.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Time for money bye bye
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You break it, you buy it.  If I had a kid like that, I'd decorate his bedroom walls with broken statue I now owned.

/Maybe add some under lighting to make it creepier
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
kid obviously just bumped into it.  his back was turned.  it didn't scare him.

store should have done a better job, unless their plan was for it to get knocked over so they could finally "sell" it.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Merltech: Having a porcelain ornament that is that big is just asking to be destroyed.

Seeing where the thing was located right out in the middle of the store...I'm kind of wondering whether they _wanted_ someone to bump into it and break it.  Considering that the store owners lied about how the kid broke it, I've got to wonder about their intentions.  I'm not saying the kid wasn't at fault, but where that statue was, anybody could have bumped into it by accident.

/also, if that statue was a replica, no way did it cost what they're claiming


After reading TFA, I'm with you. They claim it was a prototype and not designed to withstand pressure.  So logically they stick it where it would be easy for a stiff breeze to break it.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The kid learned a lesson, anyway: often the things that scare you turn out to be hollow and fragile and harmless.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

buravirgil: johnphantom: Yeah, I'm 1000% positive this kid has never been beaten at home.

1000% ?
You sound like a coach. That beats kids.

FTA: He said staff initially told him his son had kicked the monstrous sculpture but video footage showed his son had knocked it over by accident.


JasonOfOrillia: They are changing form.  Adapting.  There is no escape.

[Fark user image 644x338]
[i0.wp.com image of destroyed Teletubby 633x421]


What did they have Pottery Barn make it?

pastramithemosterotic: johnphantom: Yeah, I'm 1000% positive this kid has never been beaten at home.

What the f*ck does that have to do with this article you creepy psyy


If a kid strikes out like that as a natural reaction hard enough to destroy a statue that was supposed to be around children as badly as that, I would expect that there are problems at home.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Where did the kid get the $4000 bill? Also, there are $4000 bills?
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

johnphantom: buravirgil: johnphantom: Yeah, I'm 1000% positive this kid has never been beaten at home.

1000% ?
You sound like a coach. That beats kids.

FTA: He said staff initially told him his son had kicked the monstrous sculpture but video footage showed his son had knocked it over by accident.

JasonOfOrillia: They are changing form.  Adapting.  There is no escape.

[Fark user image 644x338]
[i0.wp.com image of destroyed Teletubby 633x421]

What did they have Pottery Barn make it?

pastramithemosterotic: johnphantom: Yeah, I'm 1000% positive this kid has never been beaten at home.

What the f*ck does that have to do with this article you creepy psyy

If a kid strikes out like that as a natural reaction hard enough to destroy a statue that was supposed to be around children as badly as that, I would expect that there are problems at home.


I see you either didn't read TFA or didn't watch the video.  The kid leaned against it like anyone would a sturdy structure & seemed surprised it fell over, and he even tried to stop it (though failing miserably).  He didn't strike out at anything at any time.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mr.Tangent: Where did the kid get the $4000 bill? Also, there are $4000 bills?


Sure, sure there are...with a portrait of an obscure historical figure you've never heard of.
I'll sell you some for...half off!
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.