(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Only like half have a chance of escaping the tag   (wfla.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sure but how did they score on school shooter drills.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Do Mississippi next
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
you know what other state needs a tag?"
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nice crop of future GOP voters
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I wonder how the adults would do.
 
fat boy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How did they do on the American Test?
 
Bread314
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you read the article, this is the last year the kids are being tested  due to an order from their glorious governor.  Its like improving your parachute fail rate by just throwing everyone out of the airplane without a parachute.  Sure more people are dying but you can't blame it on the parachutes/Florida schools.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: How did they do on the American Test?


RFTA and answered my own question...make your own test!

"For the coming school year, students will take a different assessment, the "Florida's Assessment of Student Thinking (F.A.S.T.), which will be a Coordinated Screening and Progress Monitoring System of assessments, as required under provisions of Senate Bill 1048," according to the Florida Department of Education."
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bread314: If you read the article, this is the last year the kids are being tested  due to an order from their glorious governor.  Its like improving your parachute fail rate by just throwing everyone out of the airplane without a parachute.  Sure more people are dying but you can't blame it on the parachutes/Florida schools.


I am quite confident that 110% of Florida students will pass the new test.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It was that high?
 
