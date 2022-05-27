 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Putin's Chechen warlord pulls a Ronnie Reagan 'the bombs will be dropping in 3..2..1' on Poland in response to Warsaw's steadfast backing of Kyiv   (thesun.ie) divider line
39
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then you will learn what the west is capable of doing when they are supporting a NATO member state.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't your guys get rolled when they finally faced a professional army?
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go ahead and threaten them with a good time.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well I'd love to see a column of Polish tanks drive the 40 miles or so to Moscow and level the place. Which will probably happen within hours of some aggressor attacking a NATO nation.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bring it, you horse farking hose ripper.
 
Theeng
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sabre rattling asshole sabre rattles.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sabre rattling, probably by Putin's orders. They've been trying to get the US directly into the conflict every since they realized they sucked, just so Putin can go back home without egg on his face.

If they actually *did* attack Poland.. wow. Putin would be showing he has literally nothing left. We could defend poland on the border and let him fizzle out.
 
steklo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Speaking of Poland, what does a Polish wife get that's long and hard at her wedding day?

A new last name.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Threatened men tend to live long.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Here's what the Chechen militants have shown themselves capable of: Dying.

He will show how many Chechens can die in six seconds.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah, talk big. Ain't happening you putz. You know your pissant little military would be overrun by NATO in short order.
 
Gestalt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, those Chechens sure showed us what they were made of in the Battle of Kyiv. *wanking motion*
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fig. 1: Future skeleton bragging about what he can't accomplish.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gonz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He reminds me of that guy who was the executioner for ISIS.
All big and tough right up until he was captured then he started crying like a baby.
Bet this guy will be just like that.
 
kab
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh please make that mistake you twat.

The testosterone fueled competition between US, UK, FR, GER, SWE, POL and other pilots to take out the most russian shiat in the first six hours will be unparalleled.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: Sabre rattling, probably by Putin's orders. They've been trying to get the US directly into the conflict every since they realized they sucked, just so Putin can go back home without egg on his face.

If they actually *did* attack Poland.. wow. Putin would be showing he has literally nothing left. We could defend poland on the border and let him fizzle out.


I imagine that's the plan.  Anything that crosses a NATO border, air, sea, or land, will be destroyed on arrival once an actual conflict begins.

Putin has to know that while we're giving Ukraine weapons that are superior to what the Russians have, we still have the "good stuff" in reserve.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sometimes these deranged f*ckers just need to be taken out.

/ quickly
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meh. He's Pootie-Poot's token non-russian, smugly convinced he'll be considered one of the 'good ones' when the Kremlin's Bungler-in-Chief starts new pogroms against all non-'ethnic russians'. He also seems to be convinced his supposed 'shock troops' who lose combat engagements with traffic lights and empty buildings will somehow last more than six seconds against any professional military. With those clues to his intellectual capacity, and his previously demonstrated fake combat zone visits, you may safely take anything Kadyrov says with an ocean's worth of sodium chloride.

That said, I am officially inviting Kadyrov and Vladimir the Incompetent to please try it. There are a lot of NATO countries who would just love to show russia what a real military looks like- and Poland is definitely one of them. Given russia's demonstrated incompetence so far, I suspect Article 5 wouldn't be necessary. A pack of Cub Scouts armed with pocket knives would probably be sufficient.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Didn't they bring in a bad ass Chechen general and his goons a while back?  I hear their funerals were nice.
 
TWX
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

neongoats: Well I'd love to see a column of Polish tanks drive the 40 miles or so to Moscow and level the place. Which will probably happen within hours of some aggressor attacking a NATO nation.


Remember how during Gulf War I the US used precision-guided bombs requiring someone on the ground to 'paint' the target with a laser?

I'd put decent odds on NATO countries' clandestine services having maintained agents with those lasers in Russian territory secretly for years now.  This would allow precision air attacks without jamming of GPS or other means of disruption.
 
spleef420
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Do it, biatchboy. You and the rest of your orc pals will be chunky pudding by sundown.
 
The Drawing Board
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"we can show you what we are capable of in six seconds"

I'm a man (yeah)
I spell M
A, child
N
That represent man
No B
O, child
Y
That spell mannish boy
I'm a man
I'm a full-grown man
I'm a man
I'm a rollin' stone
I'm a man
I'm a hoochie-coochie man
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Please do, comrade.

But first make sure your next of kin details are filled out correctly.
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He may get his chance. There are stories about Putin taking thousands of Ukrainians into Russia to "filtration camps". He is creating a situation where it won't be enough to kick him out of Ukraine, someone will have to go into Russia to get those prisoners (of get Putin to return them). If we have to go get them, it will be a problem.
 
FnkyTwn
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
colorsofindia.mediaView Full Size
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"we can show you what we are capable of in six seconds"

Yeah that's what I said to your wife.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I betcha this Chechen guy really hates brunch and third-way democrats.
 
TWX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: "we can show you what we are capable of in six seconds"

Yeah that's what I said to your wife.


premature ejaculation seems like an odd thing to brag about.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Valter: Fig. 1: Future skeleton bragging about what he can't accomplish.


No kidding - if anyone in Putin's orbit is going to get plugged first, my bets would be this guy.
 
bdub77
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Putin's Chechen warlord threatens to attack POLAND and warns 'we can show you what we are capable of in six seconds'

memegenerator.netView Full Size


/no really that's what he said
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Ukrainian Army's official position on this guy for years has been:

"Kadyrov himself is a clown and a coward who only scares the boys in Russia. He can't do anything else."
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TWX: Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: "we can show you what we are capable of in six seconds"

Yeah that's what I said to your wife.

premature ejaculation seems like an odd thing to brag about.


A quick testicle is an efficient testicle.
 
major hatred
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Chechens that died fighting Putin were the last heros of that country.

This blustering oafs "elite" soldiers are nothing  prison guards.  If not for societ artifacts, he would be utterly impotent.
 
