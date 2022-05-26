 Skip to content
(WSOCTV)   Southern Baptist Convention leaders release their secret [alleged] sexual abuser list.19 years, 700 entries, no consequences   (wsoctv.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
700 must be the short list
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, where's a good link to the actual list?  I keep getting articles discussing it, but my Google-fu is weak today.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Washington Post links to it, but Fark won't allow a direct link to the pdf.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure there was stress and much hand wringing at the thought of facing consequences.  They think they've suffered enough now and would like everyone to move on.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, though. The group of old white men directly responsible for this list's existence in the first place are meeting soon and will solve all of these problems because they understand now that raping and abusing women and children isn't OK anymore and they're really, really sorry that people are being so sensitive about their being just a little behind the times. See, the real problem is that society just went and got all "woke" on them. If things could have just moved a little more slowly on the "women and children aren't our sexual playthings" front, we wouldn't have to having all these unfortunate conversations right now.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just gross.
 
AuntieHelen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 700? And that's just the tip.

ba-dun-dun
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why people tolerate Christianity is beyond me.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AuntieHelen: Only 700? And that's just the tip.

ba-dun-dun


First of all - bad joke.

Second - 700 is what they discovered. Who knows what has been lost to time.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After months of trying to drive the public into hysteria over pedophilia I'm sure the nation's "conservatives" will be all over this. Just you wait...

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jebus already forgave them.   Blood of the lamb and such.

Nothing to see here.  Please go down the street to the Catholic Church.  Look all that money.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What disturbs me the most is when they started this.

The Catholic Church stuff was coming out around 21 to 22 years ago, because I remember talking about it with my neighbor when we were roofing my garage in late 2000/early 2001.  (He was raised Catholic, and was pissed off... but of course they're raising their kids that way, and his wife takes them to the March for Life)

So they decided 'well, the Catholic Church got away with not telling anyone about abusers in their church... maybe we should do the same thing'?
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: 700 must be the short list


It's the list of people in the church that couldn't afford to pay to have their name removed from it. Willing to bet most of them died years ago.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I'm sure there was stress and much hand wringing at the thought of facing consequences.  They think they've suffered enough now and would like everyone to move on.


As long as they were doing the lord's work when they weren't sexually abusing kids I guess it was OK.

I mean, it's not like molesting children turned them into monsters, like a Democrat or a minority.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real 700 Club?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
www-images.christianitytoday.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's better to just assume if someone is a religious leader, they're molesting children.

\yes, that applies to your religion too
 
discoballer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hang them.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Church is crawling with actual pedophiles who their leadership admit molested children, and the GQP would rather declare unsuspecting pizzeria owners, therapists, queer people, and Disney the real child groomers. It really is too bad that Hell doesn't exist.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wait, you mean all their accusations of 'grooming' and pedoism were just... projection?! Confessions, instead of accusations?!

Cavendish! Bring me my fainting couch AT ONCE!!
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Why people tolerate Christianity is beyond me.


serendipitygreece.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe they could turn it over to spammer.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: It's better to just assume if someone is a religious leader, they're molesting children.

\yes, that applies to your religion too


And/or beating/abusing kids other than rape, and/or being greedy f*cks, and/or abusing women and the LGTBQ, etc.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Oneiros: What disturbs me the most is when they started this.

The Catholic Church stuff was coming out around 21 to 22 years ago, because I remember talking about it with my neighbor when we were roofing my garage in late 2000/early 2001.  (He was raised Catholic, and was pissed off... but of course they're raising their kids that way, and his wife takes them to the March for Life)

So they decided 'well, the Catholic Church got away with not telling anyone about abusers in their church... maybe we should do the same thing'?


What disturbs me the most is that no one ever went to the police to report any of these assaults. They just continued to report them to the church for some reason.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Something has to be done about the conservative christian groomers infesting America's churches. Time to go after the tax status and assign CPS monitors in all Sunday schools.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: So, where's a good link to the actual list?  I keep getting articles discussing it, but my Google-fu is weak today.


https://tinyurl.com/mtsjak8r
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
700 reports, but how many actual pastors? Is that from 5 guys or 200?
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Oneiros: What disturbs me the most is when they started this.

The Catholic Church stuff was coming out around 21 to 22 years ago, because I remember talking about it with my neighbor when we were roofing my garage in late 2000/early 2001.  (He was raised Catholic, and was pissed off... but of course they're raising their kids that way, and his wife takes them to the March for Life)

So they decided 'well, the Catholic Church got away with not telling anyone about abusers in their church... maybe we should do the same thing'?

What disturbs me the most is that no one ever went to the police to report any of these assaults. They just continued to report them to the church for some reason.


The police wouldn't have believed them either since they were part of the congregation.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: 700 reports, but how many actual pastors? Is that from 5 guys or 200?


A bunch of them were redacted before it was posted, so who knows.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
For a bunch of people that preach the consequences of sinning, none of them seem very worried about being judged.  Almost like they all know religion is bullshiat.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Why people tolerate Christianity is beyond me.


So much this.
 
bubbadave1056
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Allow me to translate this, please...

"They made public 'entries that reference an admission, confession, guilty plea, conviction, judgment, sentencing, or inclusion on a sex offender registry,'..." equals "This is just the tip of the iceberg."

I can't even imagine how many hundreds more were never reported, never admitted, etc.
 
d3
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
As a Catholic, I'm really getting a kick out of how other churches aren't any better.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The SBC is the epidemy of do as I say, not as I do.

Not a very Christ like organization at all.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

darkeyes: For a bunch of people that preach the consequences of sinning, none of them seem very worried about being judged.  Almost like they all know religion is bullshiat.


These are Baptists. As long as you get a "Sorry, Jesus" in at the last minute, you're golden
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: It's better to just assume if someone is a religious leader, they're molesting children.

\yes, that applies to your religion too


Yes. And the funny thing is we think of them as dumb, and they are in some ways. But think about how easy it is for them to send everyone scurrying around looking for pedophiles everywhere but the place they should be looking. And large amounts of people fall for it over and over.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raz4446
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Why people tolerate Christianity is beyond me.


belief is something you want to be true but isn't, or is not demonstrable.  belief is creating a cognitive dissonance bubble to live in.  its not just xtians who do it, but it is why belief is #1 on their list of indoctrination techniques
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

optikeye: [www-images.christianitytoday.com image 600x337]


Came to post this, leaving very satisfied.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: BeansNfranks: 700 reports, but how many actual pastors? Is that from 5 guys or 200?

A bunch of them were redacted before it was posted, so who knows.


But not all of them?

I'm guessing the ones not redacted are either dead, in a nursing home, or gone from the church. Safe to assume the ones that are left are active, or at least still out there with deep ties.

Wouldn't that be like hiding a criminal? Where's the FBI on this?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There has to be a power play behind the scenes.  Reminds me of Röhm and the Night of the Long Knives and we all know how much better the Nazi party was after the SA was elminated.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: NM Volunteer: BeansNfranks: 700 reports, but how many actual pastors? Is that from 5 guys or 200?

A bunch of them were redacted before it was posted, so who knows.

But not all of them?

I'm guessing the ones not redacted are either dead, in a nursing home, or gone from the church. Safe to assume the ones that are left are active, or at least still out there with deep ties.

Wouldn't that be like hiding a criminal? Where's the FBI on this?


You can read through them yourself:
https://tinyurl.com/mtsjak8r
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Odd that there is not a single word in TFA about the SBC turning documents over to state or federal sex crimes divisions for investigation.

Let me guess,, all of the cases they claim to know about just happen to have occurred just long enough ago that statute of limitations is up. They have redacted any names of accused SBC members that could still be prosecuted criminally while they investigate further. until the statute of limitations runs out on those cases as well..
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: NM Volunteer: BeansNfranks: 700 reports, but how many actual pastors? Is that from 5 guys or 200?

A bunch of them were redacted before it was posted, so who knows.

But not all of them?

I'm guessing the ones not redacted are either dead, in a nursing home, or gone from the church. Safe to assume the ones that are left are active, or at least still out there with deep ties.

Wouldn't that be like hiding a criminal? Where's the FBI on this?


See my above post.  One of the big differences between the Baptists and the Catholics is that being a Catholic priest is like a life-time enlistment, so they shuffle people around and send them to retirement homes and convents.  Being a Baptist priest is just a job that requires certain qualifications, and those people can be hired and fired, and they can move on to different careers.  Which is really bad in its own way.  How many of the redacted people were never arrested or never charged, and subsequently stopped being youth ministers and went over to schools or daycares?  How many former Baptist priests became office managers and supervisors and HR people, and covered up things at their new locations?  At least Catholic priests wear those white collars, so people know to stay away from them.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Perfect time to release - when guns, not penis's - are the major. Concern.
 
starsrift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

d3: As a Catholic, I'm really getting a kick out of how other churches aren't any better.


Catholics do one thing that the other churches don't - the Transubstantiation. Y'all are just cannibals. Or you believe you are, anyway.

Back when I was religious, I'd visit another denomination of church now and then. Just for a change, to appreciate the differences. Never took communion at a Catholic church, though, "Just a blessing, please."

On the other hand, being known as the sort of folks who are so hardcore that they eat the son of their God every week, that's pretty metal.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: BeansNfranks: NM Volunteer: BeansNfranks: 700 reports, but how many actual pastors? Is that from 5 guys or 200?

A bunch of them were redacted before it was posted, so who knows.

But not all of them?

I'm guessing the ones not redacted are either dead, in a nursing home, or gone from the church. Safe to assume the ones that are left are active, or at least still out there with deep ties.

Wouldn't that be like hiding a criminal? Where's the FBI on this?

See my above post.  One of the big differences between the Baptists and the Catholics is that being a Catholic priest is like a life-time enlistment, so they shuffle people around and send them to retirement homes and convents.  Being a Baptist priest is just a job that requires certain qualifications, and those people can be hired and fired, and they can move on to different careers.  Which is really bad in its own way.  How many of the redacted people were never arrested or never charged, and subsequently stopped being youth ministers and went over to schools or daycares?  How many former Baptist priests became office managers and supervisors and HR people, and covered up things at their new locations?  At least Catholic priests wear those white collars, so people know to stay away from them.


Who cares. They have evidence of a crime and are hiding it. Well, to be fair, it doesn't sound like anyone is asking for it.

Why does it seem like word gets out about these types of things and the Local/State/Federal officials that can send someone out is always like "Uh.. doing stuff is 'hard' and requires things like 'effort'.. i just can't be bothered today"
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
optikeye:
Fark user imageView Full Size



"I'm not only the 700 Club president but I'm also a client,"
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There was no way that the Catholic Church was unique in its abuse of children and the cover-up.
I suspect a proportional relationship to the degree to which a church demonizes sex and abortion.
 
