 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mediaite)   Think about what you just said, sheriff   (mediaite.com) divider line
47
    More: Ironic, CNN, The Situation Room, Wolf Blitzer, current best practices, Wolf Blitzer Reports, KILL, Texas Department of Public Safety official, State law enforcement officials  
•       •       •

900 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 27 May 2022 at 9:31 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's what this all boils down to.

"I'm not gonna go in there and get shot. Let somebody else do it."

Bunch of useless donut munching cowards who think a police badge is just something you wear to get out of paying speeding tickets, paying parking tickets, and paying for coffee.

So they stand around like f*ing fenceposts doing nothing but getting in the damned way.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's your job, you pansies. Get the hell out of the force if you won't do your job. You had one thing, I guess you guys thought that one thing was papering the town with tickets and not protecting the public.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about the 12 minutes the gunman spent outside the school shooting after crashing the car he was driving?
Uvalde is a town of around 16,000 with a whopping square miles of 7.  What in the ever living fark were these guys doing?

On another note:

Vanessa Croix: We've heard that some law enforcement officers actually went into [the] school to get their kids out. Can you talk about that?

Lt. Christopher Olivarez: Right, so what we do know Vanessa right now that there was some police officers [and] families trying to get their children out of the school because it was an active shooter situation right now. It's a terrible situation right now. And, of course, just as we mentioned the loss of life, it's just terrible, it's a terrible tragedy now that took place, but again we've got to keep acknowledging those brave men and women that actually were there on scene that met the suspect, and of course, we know that they were met with gunfire. Some of them were shot. But at the end of this, the suspect was shot and is now deceased. The threat is now neutralized.

Video of the interview: (starts at the question)

Latest: 18 children and 3 adults die during mass shooting in Uvalde
Youtube 59w8uu87OrM
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Didn't a Resource Officer at Parkland get fired for not engaging?

I'm concentrating on the narratives from the police -- and the non-narratives from Faux New -- on what happened. The incompetence is Columbine-level, and only because they didn't know rapid response was better than siege.

"Cops going in and getting their kids while other parents find out their kids are dead" and "Cops arresting parents who insist on action" should be slamdunk talking points on Faux News, but they didn't even hesitate hitting the BackTheBlue button.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Let's not pretend that this police force is any different from any other in america.

They loved their cosplay swat dress up games. But not the real life version
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Loosely translated: "Better let the kids take one for the team."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 332x251] [View Full Size image _x_]

That's your job, you pansies. Get the hell out of the force if you won't do your job. You had one thing, I guess you guys thought that one thing was papering the town with tickets and not protecting the public.


That's NOT their job.  Their job is to fill their quota and steal as much money as possible.  They are trained to never ever get hurt.  Shoot first, ask questions later, and if you're not shooting first, dive for cover and stay there.  That's it.  That's all they do.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's a punch-worthy statement. I'm not sure I would have been able to stop myself if I had been the parent of a child in that school.

Kids, teachers, and parents should not have to be braver than cops.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cops like to pretend they're soldiers, with military ranking systems, armoured personel carriers, and whatever other military surplus they can get their hands on. But when it comes to putting themselves in real danger then pretend time is over.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is why Red States are so "pro-life", so all the kids who get shot at school can be quickly replaced
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
All Cops Are Cowards
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Cops like to pretend they're soldiers, with military ranking systems, armoured personel carriers, and whatever other military surplus they can get their hands on. But when it comes to putting themselves in real danger then pretend time is over.


100% Cosplay
 
LL316
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He's not wrong. Running towards bullets as they fly towards you is stupid and accomplishes nothing productive.

Which is why the terrorist never should have been able to purchase those guns in the first place. The problem isn't the police choosing not to die for no reason. The problem is that just about anyone can get a weapon designed specifically to kill humans in America.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe a "good guy with a gun" could have prevented this shooting. We'll never know, because cops are not good guys with guns.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You took an oath.

/defund the police.
//fund other social services
///3
 
vevolis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Soo... I can lose my job for not doing my outlined and agreed upon duties... what happens with them?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
To protect and serve....unless we scurred we might get hurt or sumthin.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's a good thing that lifeguard didn't jump into the pool to save that kid.  He could've gotten wet.
 
yarnothuntin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cops: We PuT OuR LiVeS On ThE LiNe EvErYdAy!
Also cops: You expect me to protect you? That sounds dangerous!
 
LL316
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Complaining about police response or the door not being locked is treating the symptom and not the sickness. The sickness is that he has the guns in the first place.
 
dogdaze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Basically, the same crowd that was afraid of other kinds of shots too.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Their job is to get home to their family. You sheep wouldn't understand the mindset of these sheepdogs.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Cops like to pretend they're soldiers, with military ranking systems, armoured personel carriers, and whatever other military surplus they can get their hands on. But when it comes to putting themselves in real danger then pretend time is over.


At this point I'm just surprised they didn't frag everyone in that classroom.

I mean holy fark this is heartbreaking.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


*offer valid only if our officers think they are 100% safe
 
Tokin42
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Cops like to pretend they're soldiers, with military ranking systems, armoured personel carriers, and whatever other military surplus they can get their hands on. But when it comes to putting themselves in real danger then pretend time is over.


Yesterday morning I was still trying to give them the benefit of the doubt but the stories just kept getting worse. I realize they're a small town but the only pair of balls around were on that mom who jumped the fence to get her kid
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

yarnothuntin: Cops: We PuT OuR LiVeS On ThE LiNe EvErYdAy!


Via a coronary when running into a donut shop
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"they could've been shot."

The day ain't done.
 
pheelix
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LL316: He's not wrong. Running towards bullets as they fly towards you is stupid and accomplishes nothing productive.



You're right. It's way better for half a dozen cops to loiter out front for 45 minutes and do nothing while some nutbag with an AR-15 kills a classroom full of kids.

/Might be the dumbest post I've ever read.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They are hearing gunshots.

Yeah, that was the farking classroom full of kids being shot that you could have rushed in and saved if you weren't such f*cking cowards refusing to do your jobs. Fire them all.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't want to get shot. But if I'm going to risk it, it would be an honor to get shot defending children's lives.

I don't understand how someone can be a cop and not feel that way. Unless they're a cop for reasons other than service.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Clearly if liberals hadn't said "defund the police" this never would have happened.

To ensure this never happens again, we just need to buy them APCs and more tacticool toys... uh, I mean EQUIPMENT, and also apologize for not doing so sooner.
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


How the fuck can any of these creeps live with themselves.
 
TheDreadChefRoberts
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Texas cops are officially COWARDS

Now and forever they will have to prove otherwise.
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is this that Warrior Code I've been hearing about?
 
Hugh2d2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Parents of murdered children:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Police:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
At this point I don't know.  SCOTUS has ruled that the police have no duty or obligation to protect the public.  They've also ruled that the police can kill you if they say they feared for their lives.

The public has literally zero reason to trust or rely on the police.  None.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 656x456]

*offer valid only if our officers think they are 100% safe


I hope that police force catches all kinds of shiat from its citizens for the foreseeable future.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Firefighter: "I was scared I might get burned so I didn't go into that building and fight that fire."

Vet: "I was afraid I might get bit, so I didn't treat any animals today."

Plumber: "I was afraid I might get poop on my hands so I didn't fix that toilet."

Electrician: "I was afraid I could get shocked so I didn't try to fix that breaker box."

Formula1 driver: "I was afraid I could crash so I didn't participate in the race."

Yeah, it's really not a rationale for not doing your job, is it? It doesn't work for any other profession, why do you think it would work for yours?
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pounddawg: You took an oath.

/defund the police.
//fund other social services
///3


SSHHHHHH DON'T SAY THAT!! DO YOU WANT MORE DEAD KIDS?? JEEZ
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Then what are you for?

Literally the ONLY reason that cops get away with the crap they do is because they've got everyone snowed that they're big heroes putting their lives on the line.

The job on average is less dangerous than, say, Pizza Delivery.

Cops don't stop crimes, they don't protect people, they don't help people unless there's nothing better to do, and they lie, cheat, steal, rape, and kill with relative impunity.

If you consider yourself a 'good cop', it's time to look at why you exist. Are you a police officer, guarding the walls of civilization against the evils within and without? Or are you a thug, a gang member more loyal to your gang than to the people you claim to protect? Can you look at yourself honestly and say 'I uphold the law fairly and without prejudice?' if you let your blue brethren allow their cowardice to turn them into nothing better than mob goons?

If Police are not ordinary citizens given extra powers to deal with extraordinary citizens, then they can only be an occupying army.
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Even the defund crowd, myself included, agrees that when there's an active, armed shooter roaming around it is PRECISELY the time that, yes, we want to have armed, well-trained law enforcement available to deal with the situation. That's the epitome of their GD job.

Why bother having them?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ less than a minute ago  
it's hard to abuse your power when the other person is willing to fight back and abuse of power towards the public is the only move they know.


As true now as ever, maybe more so.
Public Enemy - 911 Is A Joke (Official Music Video)
Youtube JZDIitWz8Go
 
Puglio
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LL316: He's not wrong. Running towards bullets as they fly towards you is stupid and accomplishes nothing productive.

Which is why the terrorist never should have been able to purchase those guns in the first place. The problem isn't the police choosing not to die for no reason. The problem is that just about anyone can get a weapon designed specifically to kill humans in America.


If you volunteer to be a cop, you are expected to volunteer to go into danger.

It's like volunteering to be a firefighter and then watching a building burn with people inside.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Then absorb all those bullets so a second grader doesn't have to.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.