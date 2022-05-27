 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   'Concern' after ocean orca spotted in French river. Authorities do believe it's lost its way and is now looking for a plateau de fruits de mer at a local cafe   (9news.com.au) divider line
14
•       •       •

296 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 May 2022 at 11:31 AM



14 Comments     (+0 »)
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
friend from MBL actually made a film some years back about sighting a great white in the Cape Cod canal and the Woods Hole eel pond. will try to tap it up...

Cape Cod Man Hooks Great White Shark
Youtube j0kfUmNXqtU


/lol, and Tuck once gave me a tow out of Lackeys Bay off Naushon when I did something very very stupid to my boat's propeller.
/farking SeaTow ripoff artists no thank you
///sree for the feeshes in the deep blue sea
\//joy to you and me
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's got to be a male and too proud to ask for directions.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where does this fall on the Susan Collins concern-meter?
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A killer whale in a French river?

That's totally in-Seine!
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We know the orca isn't French,

He was observed all afternoon and didn't take any naps
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only reason why Orca don't hunt humans is that we tend not to have enough blubber to make it worth it for them.

/ a shark will kill you and eat you. An Orca will rape you, tear off all your limbs, start eating you and then, MAAAAAAYBE, kill you
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I was looking down at my phone and the next thing I know I look up and I'm in a farking river. FML"
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heading towards Arby's on Main Street.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Simpsons Moe X-Files Killer Whale
Youtube kBotG_sneMs
 
H31N0US
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The French will eat it.

They eat everything.

The Chinese have a reputation for eating anything that sleeps with it's back to the sky, but I would bet they eat stuff in France that would make the Chinese blush.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

You had me at Woods Hole, MA

You had me at Woods Hole, MA
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
La Mer
Youtube dcIOInVS7jo
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
'Concern' after ocean orca

Are there other kinds of orca?  River orca?  Lake orca?

Laaaaand orca?
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Walker: Where does this fall on the Susan Collins concern-meter?
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x566]


Shouldn't "somewhat concerned" be less than "concerned"?
 
