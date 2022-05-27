 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   What happens whenever there's a school shooting massacre in the US? The stocks of US gun makers rise of course
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Good"?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since we can't ban guns can we regulate gun makers into oblivion?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Are you going to do that with Henry Rifles?

Yes, the crappy ARs make a lot of money, but companies still sell guns for hunting, sport(skeet, trap, etc) and just plain plinking, eg hunting the elusive empty coke can

You have to be carefull with how you word a law, motorcycle riders will remember the well intentioned "ban lead from all things marketed toward children" law
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and I have saved up a little for some ammo and was planing and looking forward to going to the range today

No, I don't feel like it right now
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I've now decided that I'm for banning all guns as a starting point and will have to be convinced of any reason to allow shotguns, handguns, etc. so fark it, regulate them all harder than a red state regulates abortion clinics. I want them all gone.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yes, gun laws are required to be absolutely perfect. And they must fully prevent gun crime not just punish it. Good job
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Meningioma Farmer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm a bit foggy on that last sentence. Can you expand on the lead thing vs motorcycles?

But, to get back to the point of guns, I'm with (and maybe a bit beyond) another responder to you: it's too late for gun-owners in the USA, they didn't do enough about the slaughtering of innocents, so fark 'em.
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was the best advert gun manufacturers could hope for. The more crazy people that buy their guns, the more americans will buy guns to 'protect' themselves.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Windfall tax. Stocks go up after a shooting? You're not allowed to profit from crimes. That's the people's money now. Aww. Don't like the loss of profit? Do more to prevent shootings.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Where is your campaign website, and how do I vote for you?
 
animal color
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, Wall Street is making money on the bodies of dead children? That's not even the worst thing American oligarchs have done today.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
School shooting
Gun stocks rise, giving them profits
Profits used to buy lobbyists who loosen gun laws
Sell more huns, leading to more opportunities for shootings
Go back to start
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, those stocks rise right up to their shoulders along with the barrel.

Hey, maybe once the war in Ukraine is won they can fire U.S. police forces and bring in the UA military to protect Americans.
Be nice to have some decent folks in the job.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's despicable is that the NRA convention is going to be off the charts about how they are trying now to take  your guns. Seems they see these school shootings and the timing with the convention as a positive. We can get the nuts frothed up into a panic buying frenzy.

/profit
//that's the sacrifice that they were willing to take
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're-a coming fer our guns, Margaret!   Better buy more guns!

Back in the oughts, when Obama was grabbing guns and sending the legal gunowners in to the gulags, the guppies at work were buying up ammo so fast, there was a shortage.  Of course, this was interpreted by them as Obama dialing down the "Ammo Supplies" dial on his desk.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are certain things people should not be able to profit from.

The mass murder of children is one of them.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This right here. When Gen Z finally gets their turn at the wheel they will ban guns the likes of which you've  never seen, we are raising the most anti-gun generation this world has ever seen.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I've had to do some contract work for a guns rights group years ago.  Holy shiat were they terrible people.  N-word this, N-word that.  "Let's murder democrats" and other stuff.  I quickly finished the job and got the hell out of there as fast as I could.

/now chooses work a little  differently
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: Since we can't ban guns can we regulate gun makers into oblivion?


You mean the UN?

No, I don't think so. Currently guns are being produced at a higher rate because there's a war.

What I'm trying to tell you. Guns are manufactured in all of the World.

The problem in USA is not the existence of guns, but the people.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only way to bring guns under control is to remove the GOP from this country. Vote.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm liking what I'm seeing in all of the school walk-out protests, demanding something be done. It gave me hope for future generations that they aren't all oblivious to what's going on.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The problem in the US is how easy it is to obtain guns. Every country has shiatheads, but among first-world countries, only America makes it easy for those shiatheads to obtain firearms, and high-powered firearms at that.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This always happens. Gun lobbyists gin up hysteria about how libs will use this to enact legislation and the idiots lap it up.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
aoktrouble
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: They're-a coming fer our guns, Margaret!   Better buy more guns!

Back in the oughts, when Obama was grabbing guns and sending the legal gunowners in to the gulags, the guppies at work were buying up ammo so fast, there was a shortage.  Of course, this was interpreted by them as Obama dialing down the "Ammo Supplies" dial on his desk.


Ammo is still double to triple pre-pandemic price.  Demand is ridiculous.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So you're saying that these guys shooting up things are gun industry crisis actors?
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Windfall tax. Stocks go up after a shooting? You're not allowed to profit from crimes. That's the people's money now. Aww. Don't like the loss of profit? Do more to prevent shootings.


Not a bad idea.  Could be applied to other vices along with guns as well.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Human nature.
If someone thinks something might become scarce, they'll want to start hoarding it.  It's not just guns.
Toilet paper.
Paper towels.
Twinkies started selling for a premium online when Hostess announced a bankruptcy filing.

It's the same reason gun sales always go up when there's talk of gun bans or restrictions.  And there's always talk of bans after a shooting.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yes, owning a gun is a vice.  It's your drug, rabid gun owners.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It makes sense.

Every mass shooting means D's briefly care about gun violence, and make a lot of noise to that effect.

That triggers the R's to go out and buy guns, in case something happens, which it never does.

So mass shootings are good for gun manufactures and gun retailers.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: When Gen Z finally gets their turn at the wheel they will ban guns the likes of which you've  never seen, we are raising the most anti-gun generation this world has ever seen.



The wealthy people who will inherit the government from their parents will have been raised a little differently, and in safe isolation from your grubby kids.
 
TheyHaveTheInternetOnComputersNow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: This right here. When Gen Z finally gets their turn at the wheel they will ban guns the likes of which you've never seen, we are raising the most anti-gun generation this world has ever seen.


Hard disagree.

I think we had a psychotic break in the Reagan administration from which we are never going to recover.

I went to high school in the mid 90's and and all I heard was how racism was dead and our generation was going to fix everything, blah blah, blah. And that's when Gingrich and the "contract with "America" happened. And then Paul Ryan and Ted Cruz Rode the Tea Party momentum which turned into the Qanon followers.

My point being, there will always be enough people who are willing to sell their values to the highest bidder.

I don't see how we're not an open fascist theocracy in 15 years.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

aoktrouble: [Fark user image 720x960]


fark no, there's nothing I want more than that NRA convention to go forward, full steam. I want those farks standing there clapping for guns so soon after this. Make it damn clear they worship guns with the blood of dead children.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I think we'll be lucky to survive past 2024.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Metaluna Mutant: [Fark user image 523x515]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
USA! US....

You know what, I just can't. <throws the flag down and walks off to find a gas station>
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

macadamnut: [i.imgur.com image 659x453]


When I was a little kid in the early 80s, my parents watched the NBC Nightly News and this was a big time for guerilla fighters in Central and South America.  I imagined that these were actual gorillas engaged in armed combat.
 
K3rberos
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wouldn't that mean that gun makers have a fiduciary responsibility to ensure more school shooting massacres happen?
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

edmo: Yes, gun laws are required to be absolutely perfect. And they must fully prevent gun crime not just punish it. Good job


Yeah, "its still going to happen" is the standard talking point against doing anything.  They pretend that cutting incidents down isn't possible, or a good thing.   They ignore the clear evidence from the previous assault weapons ban.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I was going to make some sort of lengthy response pointing out thar you initiated a atraw man argument. Instead:

Yes.
Fark you.

Strong letter not following because it would a further waste of time and effort.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

K3rberos: Wouldn't that mean that gun makers have a fiduciary responsibility to ensure more school shooting massacres happen?


If we were like the right wing, there would be some Alex Jones type demagogue telling millions of listeners that the school shooting was orchestrated by a shadowy cabal of billionaires led by Erik Prince and Wayne LaPierre, who have a secret underground training facility to crank out these mass shooters to periodically drive up the stock price of gun makers.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: macadamnut: [i.imgur.com image 659x453]

When I was a little kid in the early 80s, my parents watched the NBC Nightly News and this was a big time for guerilla fighters in Central and South America.  I imagined that these were actual gorillas engaged in armed combat.


Sure.  I seem to recall Planet of the Apes was still a huge deal then.  I had a gorilla action figure with a rifle.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FTFY
 
wesmon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

animal color: So, Wall Street is making money on the bodies of dead children? That's not even the worst thing American oligarchs have done today.


The system is working as intended.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Cortez the Killer: What's despicable is that the NRA convention is going to be off the charts about how they are trying now to take  your guns.


How dare they display politician's quotes.  I'm outraged.
 
debug
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

.223 ammo is down to about 41-42 cents a round.  Still high but a lot better than the 60+ cents a round it was going for about 1-2 years ago.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Peki: There are certain things people should not be able to profit from.

The mass murder of children is one of them.


1st amendment protects the media, sorry.
 
