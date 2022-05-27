 Skip to content
(Library of Congress)   Fark dot com: American Folklife and Mythology, Drew Curtis: Philanthropist Playboy Author
24
    Archive, Copyright, United States copyright law, Web Archives Collection, Library of Congress, Web archiving  
481 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 May 2022 at 9:04 AM



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I love Fark. I bought the book. I met the the author, he's a pretty cool guy. I bought the t-shirt. I want to support the staff. I want to encourage you to do the same.

Support what you love while it's still here. Love ya, Fark Users.

/Currently drinking, not monitoring thread
//Happy, spreading the love
///Thank you
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well look at that, the Library of Congress archived foobies too.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Isn't this one of the signs of the apocalypse? The Fark squirrel's nuts immortalized in the LoC?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FARK CELEBRATION THREEEAAAD!

Fark makes clean-up a snap and always rinses clean!

Fark stays crispy, even in milk!

Fark made my weeners grow 100 times bigger that they already were and has immortalized my boobies!

Fark has 30 different versions of the latest news - every day!

Fark's blood type is type-O negative!

Fark has the coolest beer tap handles!

Fark keeps its proteins neatly folded.

/met my partner on Fark almost 18 years ago. We're still happily legally bound.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I guess Florida Man counts as American folklife and mythology.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

educated: FARK CELEBRATION THREEEAAAD!

Fark makes clean-up a snap and always rinses clean!

Fark stays crispy, even in milk!

Fark made my weeners grow 100 times bigger that they already were and has immortalized my boobies!

Fark has 30 different versions of the latest news - every day!

Fark's blood type is type-O negative!

Fark has the coolest beer tap handles!

Fark keeps its proteins neatly folded.

/met my partner on Fark almost 18 years ago. We're still happily legally bound.


Fark is a floor cleaner AND a dessert topping!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hey!  How about that?  Technically, I have been in a library.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You'll never get me up in one of those.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
THAT BELONGS IN A MUSEUM!
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Farkception?  We got to go deeper, Leo. *Inception braam*
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Whar geek tab whar? If the Library of Congress says you have one you darned well better. Once Merrek Garland clears his backlog you're going to have some 'splainen to do.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Celebratory dance time!
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well now, it says that FARK existed from 2001 until 2021. Why are you people still here?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: educated: FARK CELEBRATION THREEEAAAD!

Fark makes clean-up a snap and always rinses clean!

Fark stays crispy, even in milk!

Fark made my weeners grow 100 times bigger that they already were and has immortalized my boobies!

Fark has 30 different versions of the latest news - every day!

Fark's blood type is type-O negative!

Fark has the coolest beer tap handles!

Fark keeps its proteins neatly folded.

/met my partner on Fark almost 18 years ago. We're still happily legally bound.

Fark is a floor cleaner AND a dessert topping!


Dat reference.gif
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When future alien civilizations excavate this, they'll either laugh, vomit, or run away or all three simultaneously.
 
Wookie Milson
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No mention of that time Drew invented Tabs and divided America forever. Prior to that debacle, "fair and balanced" on Fark meant that for every five greenlit artfully nude ginger pictorials, there then had to be a freckled fireman's penis. Every other link was either from eBaum's World, or a Tolkien-name generator. And we were happy with that. Those were simpler, better times.
 
Skids
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
'Sites like this...."A Cosplay Paradise"....'
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We'll get over it....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spikescape
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Huh, whaddya know, this Fark thing might be something, someday.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Snarky headlines all around
New, sort of
Bourbon for breakfast
Burma Shave
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Getting to not only meet, but sit down and talk to Drew for a few hours during one of his stops along the F*ck Cancer bike tour across NYS was one of the most interesting and well articulated conversations I've had in a very long time, and I'm glad that I had the opportunity to do so.

Not a bad website going on here either.
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SoupJohnB: Well now, it says that FARK existed from 2001 until 2021. Why are you people still here?


We're all stuck in the past.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh, puh-lease. List didn't even pickle incident or even lutfisk, so I can't even.

/I'll get over it
//welcomes self to fark
///shows himself the door
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Drew is our chief shaman and oracle. It is his duty to get drunk and reveal to us the headlines of the future.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.