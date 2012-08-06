 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Regarding the FBI's botched Larry Nassar case, the Agency has investigated itself and found no wrongdoing   (npr.org) divider line
12
    More: Followup, United States Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation, former FBI agents, Justice Department's Office, J. Edgar Hoover, assistant attorney general, Justice Department, late Thursday  
•       •       •

398 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 May 2022 at 7:30 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Once again, the DOJ isn't.
 
wouldestous
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
lazy totalfarkers and the uncommenting mods who enable them...
film at 11!
 
wouldestous
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
whoops missed lol

we should get some pedantic star wars/lord of the rings/star trek dorks to comb thru stuff like this. pedants have their place!
 
jmr61
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Funny how it always seems to work out like that for them.

And for every other policing agency in the country that "investigates" itself.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jmr61: Funny how it always seems to work out like that for them.

And for every other policing agency in the country that "investigates" itself.


Who watched the Watchmen?
 
bthom37
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The same FBI that Farkers believe will come save them?

No!  Couldn't be that the federal cops are, in fact, still cops!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sounds like a springboard to promotion.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How about you let a grand jury decide that you farkers?
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

max_pooper: How about you let a grand jury decide that you farkers?


That's...not how grand juries work. They effective indict whoever or whatever the prosecutor tells them to. And who doyou think the prosecutors will side with?
 
max_pooper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: max_pooper: How about you let a grand jury decide that you farkers?

That's...not how grand juries work. They effective indict whoever or whatever the prosecutor tells them to. And who doyou think the prosecutors will side with?


If they believe the evidence points to no crime being committed, show it it a grand jury and let them decide.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm sure everything they did was "legal". Because the laws are set up to ignore accusations from women who have been molested.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.