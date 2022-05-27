 Skip to content
(NBC 10 Boston)   8th grade class worked tirelessly to prove a woman weighed more than a duck   (nbcboston.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Salem witch trials, Witchcraft, Salem Witch Trials, Elizabeth Johnson Jr., Witch-hunt, State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, North Andover Middle School, last person  
Summoner101
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They turned me in to a newt!

/I got better
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The legislation clearing her name 329 years later was advocated for by students at North Andover Middle School, who researched the case and how to get Johnson exonerated

How much research does it require to point out that witches aren't real?
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: The legislation clearing her name 329 years later was advocated for by students at North Andover Middle School, who researched the case and how to get Johnson exonerated

How much research does it require to point out that witches aren't real?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Maybe just a little bit more.
 
